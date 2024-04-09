If you want the Commanders to draft a big WR, they don’t get much bigger than Johnny Wilson

Johnny Wilson, WR

School: Florida State | Conference: ACC

College Experience: Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’6” / 231 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 4-5

Player Comparison: Marques Colston

College Statistics

Player Overview

Johnny Wilson was a 6’6”, 224 lb wide receiver in high school. At that size, it was easy for him to put up impressive stats. The California native and four-star recruit enrolled early at Arizona State where he was recruited by current Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce to play with quarterback Jayden Daniels. In a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Wilson only caught six passes over four games. He doubled his is output in 2021, but still made a minimal impact for the Sun Devils.

Wilson entered the transfer portal, but did not have much interest from teams. Florida State responded to Wilson and said he’d have a chance to shine. Wilson accepted the offer and went on to have a career-best year in catches, yards, and TDs, averaging 20 yards a catch and earning All-ACC Second Team honors. Those numbers came down a bit with him playing a few less games last season, but he still earned All-ACC Third Team.

Strengths

Huge frame creates a large catch radius

Impressive athleticism at his size

Build-up speed often misjudged by defenders

Play strength displayed beating press coverage and at catch point

Strong hands to make impressive catches away from body

Big and strong enough to drag tacklers

Weaknesses

Lacks suddenness and quickness through routes

Height and hip tightness makes route breaks difficult

Struggles to separate consistently

Occasional focus drops

Lacks elusiveness as a runner after the catch

Willing blocker, but needs improvement

Let’s See His Work

Johnny Wilson is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.69 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 99 out of 3188 WR from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/cFcYtpIH40 pic.twitter.com/S49FnWN0E2 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 27, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

The Commanders should look to the draft to improve the talent at wide receiver. Terry McLaurin has established himself as one of the best in the game while Jahan Dotson looks to get better after a sophomore slump. The other players on the roster are Jamison Crowder or young receivers looking to remain on the roster. Outside of Brycen Tremayne, no receiver is over 6’1”.

Fans have been calling for the Commanders to draft a big receiver for several years. If it’s up to them, Johnny Wilson might find himself heading to Washington. His size makes him an excellent target, especially if the team has a rookie QB. Wilson has good athletic traits to go with that size and makes some impressive catches. The problem is he’ll have to produce consistently against NFL-level athletes each week and there isn’t a great track record of players like Wilson having success.

If he comes to Washington, I think he’d likely be a rotational X receiver and red-zone target. To be more than that, Wilson will have to show that he can separate consistently, and when he can’t, be better at making contested catches.