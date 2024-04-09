Daily Slop - 9 Apr 24: The Athletic analyzes mechanics of top QB draft prospects

Commanders links

Some of the most uninformed conversations every NFL Draft season center around quarterback mechanics. Many NFL quarterback coaches will even concede they aren’t experts in mechanics; their job is more centered on installing the offense and game plan.

Mechanics are important because they affect how well and consistently a quarterback throws. Every quarterback should continue to refine their mechanics throughout their careers, and some must make major changes early in theirs. Naturally, mechanics will be a major talking point every year when evaluating quarterback prospects.

The science behind throwing a football hasn’t been developed and researched as much as the science behind a golf swing or pitching in baseball. A lot of old-time assumptions are passed off as truths. To work on their mechanics, quarterbacks will go to private coaches who are committed to the science of throwing the ball and how to teach it.

Caleb Williams

Williams is hailed for his off-script highlights, but his mechanics make him special.

Drake Maye

Maye’s mechanics have been the subject of much debate among analysts. There seem to be wide-ranging opinions about his release, accuracy and footwork. Maye will miss layup passes occasionally, but most of the coaches who participated in the article agree it’s mostly because of correctable footwork issues.

“However his accuracy diminishes as he moves through progressions, (it’s) a very fixable issue,” a coach said. “However, in a non-developmental league, it needs to be fixed immediately, and this can only be done through on-field reps.”

Jayden Daniels

“Jayden has drastically improved his style of play and efficiency as a thrower and QB,” one coach said. “He possesses elite traits as a thrower and athlete but has inefficiencies still visible in the game and on the field. For Jayden, I see his ascension as an NFL player heavily linked to offseason development, and the staff supports his training and gives grace to improve consistency.”

Most agree that Daniels made a lot of improvements as an efficient thrower and has strong mechanics.

J.J. McCarthy

Michael Penix Jr.

Bo Nix

Most of the feedback on Nix’s mechanics is that they’re solid, polished and consistent. He’s almost robotic. He has a natural layback, throws on the run accurately and does a good job of rotating even when his feet aren’t set or aligned.

Spencer Rattler

As a pure thrower, Rattler got high praise from the coaches. One coach said he has followed him since high school and he has one of the most natural strokes he has seen. Another coach said Rattler has the best mechanics in the class.

“If I was like, ‘I want my guy to throw like this,’ he’ll be like Spencer Rattler,” a coach said.

Beau Brade, S, Maryland

The University of Maryland has been trying to revamp its program under Mike Locksley. Beau Brade (River Hill High School) joined the program near the beginning of that effort, and he was an integral part of building the Terps’ winning culture.

Brade was the Terps’ enforcer during his junior and senior years, leading the Terps in both seasons with 160 combined stops. He shows good instincts in pass coverage by knowing how to track the ball in the air, recording three interceptions and 11 pass breakups in his career.

Brade’s history as a dominant defensive player goes back to his high school days. He was the Howard County Defensive Player of the Year, breaking a school record in tackle assists (184) and ranked second all-time for Howard County in total tackles (450).

The NFLPA’s survey of players exposed some clear issues within the Washington Commanders organization.

Upgrading the facilities includes ensuring the staff working with and in the current accommodations are the best the organization can have.

These new hires should help address two of the areas players were most concerned about, and in terms of a business where availability is the most important ability of them all, should also help the team stay as competitive as possible while accurately balancing the health of their players with the need to be on the field.

It’s not the kind of move that will grab headlines like a new video board or better parking, but it’s something that those impacted directly will certainly appreciate, and its just the latest effort by Harris and the Commanders to return the franchise back to the top where it once stood on every level, and seeks to stand again in the near future.

Blogging the Boys

One year in the Luke Schoonmaker pick looks rather questionable for the Cowboys

The Cowboys’ drafting tight end Luke Schoonmaker with last year’s second-round pick has always had its critics. Now, with a clear starter in Jake Ferguson and shortages at other roster positions, that draft decision seems to be doing far more harm than good for Dallas in 2024.

To be clear, this is not a slam on Schoonmaker’s potential. He may very well blossom into a star someday. But no matter what the future holds, the present sees Dallas with a third-year stud in Ferguson coming off his first Pro Bowl. If Schoonmaker is ever going to get to that level, it will probably have to be after he leaves the Cowboys for a starting opportunity elsewhere.

The frustrating part is that it’s not like Ferguson came out of nowhere. His potential was evident in 2022; 19 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns on just 22 targets. Stats aside, we saw the naturalness with which Ferguson played both in catching and running with the ball. Many believed that Dalton Schultz, the 2022 starter and an impending free agent, was more of a system product and that Ferguson would be able to fill the void. He not only achieved that goal but has already arguably upgraded the position.

That’s why many moaned when Dallas selected Schoonmaker with the 58th pick last year. Even if you liked his potential, it felt like the same old waste that we saw in the past when guys like Anthony Fasano, Martellus Bennett, and Gavin Escobar were taken as second-round picks to be Jason Witten’s backup. Even when the Cowboys were going for a more formal two-TE system, neither Fasano or Bennett could get many targets in Witten’s legendary shadow. Both proved to be strong starters once they got out of Dallas, which they’d have never done had they stayed.

Back to last year’s draft, It wasn’t like the Cowboys lacked for other good options when they were on the clock that Friday night. Two of the guys they could have had, G O’Cyrus Torrence (Bills) and G/C Juice Scruggs (Texans), were taken within the next four picks. Both rookies were starting in the playoffs last January, and got a round deeper into the postseason than the Cowboys.

Considering where Dallas is right now with the offensive line, imagine having one of those two guys in the mix. Scruggs could be your immediate answer to Tyler Biadasz’s departure at center. Either Scruggs or Torrence could be your left guard if Tyler Smith has to slide left to play tackle. Instead of hoping for what’s to come in this year’s draft, or counting on undrafted prospects like Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass, you’d have a much stronger piece in place. Even though the 2024 draft class is flush with offensive line talent, it would still give you more flexibility for other need positions.

Former University of Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, one of the top DT prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, was arrested on Sunday on a charge suspicion of driving while intoxicated, per the Travis County (Texas) Sherriff’s office.

Sweat currently is rated as NFL.com’s Brucky Brook’s fifth-best defensive tackle prospect following a strong final season at Texas. Sweat was named the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and was a first-team All-American after totaling 45 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, four PBUs, one blocked kick.

Sweat, the brother of Eagles defensive lineman Josh Sweat, also won college football’s Outland Trophy (given to the nation’s top interior lineman-OL/DL).