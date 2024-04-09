All aTwitter: 9 April 2024

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

We have named Ryan Juarez director of rehabilitation and Jamal Randall Sr. senior physical therapist/assistant athletic trainer — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 8, 2024

View of the solar eclipse from a Starlink satellite on orbit pic.twitter.com/RAwT2uQUUh — Starlink (@Starlink) April 8, 2024

Reading companion for this pod episode via @fball_insights. We discussed:



* QB - Pressure to sack rate

* WR - Yards per run route

* OT - Pass block in true pass sets

* DE - Pressure rates



Lots on Jayden Daniels/QBs + Day 2 targets Adonai Mitchell, Patrick Paul, Bralen Trice https://t.co/an0LFLdvok pic.twitter.com/1bNhnV4ml2 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 8, 2024

Report: Multiple NFL people believe Drake Maye will go to Commanders at No. 2 overall https://t.co/jlS6t5i1ki pic.twitter.com/RurmGJ5z5q — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) April 9, 2024

Colin Cowherd says that he has been told that as of today, the #Commanders would be selecting Jayden Daniels with their second overall pick in the NFL Draft.



(H/t: @WeWantDallas) pic.twitter.com/B7dLb37fBF — brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) April 8, 2024

Now I want Daniels at 2 simply for this scenario. Will Tress punt the request? https://t.co/sAGIZrMppQ — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 8, 2024

This seems to be the consensus, although it’s dependent on Jayden Daniels’ ceiling too. https://t.co/8QNr2pm93j — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) April 8, 2024

I think a.) they're hoping that after a while, especially if we start winning, that fans will just accept the name #Commanders or b.) we go back to Washington Football Team or something similar. Regardless, uniforms will change #HTTC https://t.co/xcAVzqXFsn — DB Styles (@DBStyles82) April 8, 2024

Former Commanders DE finds a new home.



Falcons AGM Kyle Smith was the VP of player personnel in Washington when Smith-Williams was a 7th rd pick in 2020. https://t.co/QDFmxvUaEX — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 8, 2024

Nine teams that most need to ace their picks (by @Eric_Edholm): All signs point to a bold Vikings move up for a quarterback, even as provisional starter Sam Darnold provides some insurance.https://t.co/XAYpz6EjlL pic.twitter.com/LWFnQJqThu — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 9, 2024

Mike Garafolo talked about the Rams interest in Sam Howell, but also mentioned the Eagles checking in briefly.https://t.co/iqzyD7QBO6 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 8, 2024

“Micah has asked…”



Since two returners will be standard with the new kickoff rule could @MicahhParsons11 get a chance from Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel? pic.twitter.com/8OASbjSOuw — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) April 8, 2024

Heartbreaking: UFL kicker/YouTuber Deestroying has been placed on the injured reserve list



What a journey this kid has been through. Praying for a speedy recovery.pic.twitter.com/Y7BX61WA62 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 9, 2024

Eight of our nine most read Sports stories last week were about women’s basketball — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) April 8, 2024

Watching #WrestleMania and caught a Sav Rocca reference from @PatMcAfeeShow



"He dragged Logan Paul out of the way from getting punted in the head by Randy Orton, like Sav Rocca used to do back in the day in here." — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 8, 2024

