All aTwitter: 9 April 2024

We have named Ryan Juarez director of rehabilitation and Jamal Randall Sr. senior physical therapist/assistant athletic trainer— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 8, 2024
2017 vs 2024#HTTC #Commanders #Eclipse2024 #EclipseSolar2024 pic.twitter.com/fld7utSq0A— Washington Sports Den (@SportsDenWSH) April 8, 2024
View of the solar eclipse from a Starlink satellite on orbit pic.twitter.com/RAwT2uQUUh— Starlink (@Starlink) April 8, 2024
Reading companion for this pod episode via @fball_insights. We discussed:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 8, 2024
* QB - Pressure to sack rate
* WR - Yards per run route
* OT - Pass block in true pass sets
* DE - Pressure rates
Lots on Jayden Daniels/QBs + Day 2 targets Adonai Mitchell, Patrick Paul, Bralen Trice https://t.co/an0LFLdvok pic.twitter.com/1bNhnV4ml2
Report: Multiple NFL people believe Drake Maye will go to Commanders at No. 2 overall https://t.co/jlS6t5i1ki pic.twitter.com/RurmGJ5z5q— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) April 9, 2024
Colin Cowherd says that he has been told that as of today, the #Commanders would be selecting Jayden Daniels with their second overall pick in the NFL Draft.— brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) April 8, 2024
(H/t: @WeWantDallas) pic.twitter.com/B7dLb37fBF
Now I want Daniels at 2 simply for this scenario. Will Tress punt the request? https://t.co/sAGIZrMppQ— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 8, 2024
This seems to be the consensus, although it’s dependent on Jayden Daniels’ ceiling too. https://t.co/8QNr2pm93j— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) April 8, 2024
I think a.) they're hoping that after a while, especially if we start winning, that fans will just accept the name #Commanders or b.) we go back to Washington Football Team or something similar. Regardless, uniforms will change #HTTC https://t.co/xcAVzqXFsn— DB Styles (@DBStyles82) April 8, 2024
The #Falcons signed former #Commanders’ DE James Smith-Williams. pic.twitter.com/B0fqxMb46M— ProFootballChase™️ (@pfootballchase) April 8, 2024
Former Commanders DE finds a new home.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 8, 2024
Falcons AGM Kyle Smith was the VP of player personnel in Washington when Smith-Williams was a 7th rd pick in 2020. https://t.co/QDFmxvUaEX
Nine teams that most need to ace their picks (by @Eric_Edholm): All signs point to a bold Vikings move up for a quarterback, even as provisional starter Sam Darnold provides some insurance.https://t.co/XAYpz6EjlL pic.twitter.com/LWFnQJqThu— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 9, 2024
Mike Garafolo talked about the Rams interest in Sam Howell, but also mentioned the Eagles checking in briefly.https://t.co/iqzyD7QBO6— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 8, 2024
“Micah has asked…”— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) April 8, 2024
Since two returners will be standard with the new kickoff rule could @MicahhParsons11 get a chance from Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel? pic.twitter.com/8OASbjSOuw
Heartbreaking: UFL kicker/YouTuber Deestroying has been placed on the injured reserve list— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 9, 2024
What a journey this kid has been through. Praying for a speedy recovery.pic.twitter.com/Y7BX61WA62
Eight of our nine most read Sports stories last week were about women’s basketball— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) April 8, 2024
Watching #WrestleMania and caught a Sav Rocca reference from @PatMcAfeeShow— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 8, 2024
"He dragged Logan Paul out of the way from getting punted in the head by Randy Orton, like Sav Rocca used to do back in the day in here."
CAM HEIDE PUTBACK DUNK— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024
WOW. #MarchMadness @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/hngzzLYih2
