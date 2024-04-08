Jordan Reid says Ben Sinnott’s stock is red-hot

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott is getting a ton of love around NFL scouting circles. ESPN Analyst Jordan Reid joined the latest Trap or Dive Podcast to discuss the NFL draft, and according to Reid, Sinnott's name is red hot. Sinnott, out of Waterloo, Iowa, de-committed from the University of South Dakota to sign with the Kansas State Wildcats and ultimately started 28 out of 38 career games there. Reid believes Sinnott could be as high as the second tight end drafted off the board in a couple of weeks.

Listen to the full interview with Jordan Reid below. We discuss:

Why Drake Maye is rated higher than Jayden Daniels

OT depth: why he expects Commanders to trade up

Deep WR class

KSU TE Ben Sinnott's stock is rising

