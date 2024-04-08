Pre-Draft Free Agency Grades for the Washington Commanders

The first few days of 2024 NFL free agency were unlike any that fans of the Washington Commanders had ever seen. Gone are the days of reckless spending. Gone are the days of bargain hunting for players that should be on the practice squad. Gone are the days of free agency without a coherent plan from Washington’s front office and coaching staff. Enter a new era of smart roster, and responsible salary cap management.

It feels good to see a front office that is professional and stocked with superb leadership. It’s great to see a coaching staff that is respected throughout the league and a new ownership group that is having a positive effect on the NFL and fans. With all of this in mind, the first four weeks of NFL free agency have given Commanders' fans a real reason to be excited and optimistic.

Today, we will examine free agency and grade the signings of each player. We’ll also grade the re-signings of Commanders free agents. Should fans be truly excited with all of the changes that we have seen recently? Let’s take a look and see if all of the optimism is truly warranted.

New Free Agents

Dorance Armstrong, DE, Cowboys

Dorance Armstrong is not the flashy free agent signing that we have seen in the past, but he is a hard-working defensive end who will provide the Burgundy and Gold with solid production.

Terms: Three-year deal.

Grade: B+

Frankie Luvu, LB, Panthers

The energetic and intense Frankie Luvu is the linebacker that Washington has needed for years. Look for the former Panther to have a season that fans have yearned for from the linebacker corps.

Terms: Three-year deal.

Grade: A

Jeremy Chinn, SS/LB, Panthers

Another Panther? Yes, but this is not the kind of signing as we saw with the previous regime. Chinn is a superb defender within the perimeter as a linebacker or safety. He has good coverage skills and can have an impact near the line.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: B+

Tyler Biadasz, OC, Cowboys

It’s not surprising to see new head coach Dan Quinn bringing a few former Cowboys with him from Dallas. Biadasz is one of the better centers in the NFL and brings leadership and talent to a position that the Commanders sorely needed.

Terms: Three-year deal.

Grade: A-

Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals/Lions

It’s not surprising to see this signing. Zach Ertz is well past his prime playing days, but he knows and understands the Kliff Kingsbury system. This will be a huge benefit to the offense and tight end unit.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: B-

Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers

Ekeler missed most of last season with an ankle injury, but he should be fully healthy when training camp begins. He is no longer a starter, but should fill a complementary role to starter Brian Robinson and reserve running back Chris Rodriguez. Look for a bounce-back season.

Terms: Two-year deal.

Grade: B

Nick Allegretti, OG, Chiefs

Allegretti is as tough as they come and has a solid opportunity to start at left guard. He played with a torn UCL for most of the Super Bowl back in February, but proved that he was able to perform at a high level.

Terms: Three-year deal.

Grade: A-

Dante Fowler Jr., DE, Cowboys

If you’re looking for quality depth from edge rushers, then Fowler is a very good rotational option. It helps to be familiar with Quinn’s system.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: B

Michael Davis, CB, Chargers

This signing is for depth purposes only. Davis put forth a solid season in 2022, but he regressed last season. The hope is that he can regain his form and be a good depth signing.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: C

Marcus Mariota, QB, Eagles

Washington sniped Philadelphia’s former offensive coordinator recently and now they sign their former backup quarterback. Mariota brings veteran experience and his skillsets match with Kingsbury’s offense.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: B-

Clelin Ferrell, DE, 49ers

New GM Adam Peters is obviously very familiar with Ferrell and what he brings to Washington. Look for Ferrell to start opposite of Armstrong and be a focused competitor. The former first round pick is also a leader in the locker room.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: A-

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seahawks

It sure would be nice to have a version of Bobby Wagner from a few seasons ago, but the current version is still quite good. His veteran leadership on the field will be evident this season.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: A+

Brandon McManus, K, Jaguars

It was a mild surprise when the Commanders moved on from Joey Slye and signed Brandon McManus. Both kickers have similar stats, but McManus is a bit more reliable on extra points and kicks inside of fifty yards.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: B+

Anthony Pittman, LB, Lions

Pittman is a talented special teams ace and that is where he will make his impact in Washington.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: B

Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Cowboys

Former first round pick Noah Igbinoghene has never lived up to his draft status, but he is a good special teams player.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: C+

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, Eagles

Despite what local beat report Rick Snider said about Zaccheaus, the former Virginia star is a solid receiver and it is possible that he takes a roster spot from wide receiver Dax Milne.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: B

James Pierre, CB, Steelers

Adding Pierre is another move to bolster special teams with a proven core player. He also provides good depth at cornerback.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: B+

Jeff Driskel, QB, Browns

This is the eighth team for Driskel since 2016. Do the math. He is nothing more than a camp body.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: D

Tyler Ott, LS, Ravens

Adding a talented and dependable long snapper is the right move.

Terms: Three-year deal.

Grade: A

Jeremy McNichols, RB, 49ers

This signing screams “camp body”.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: D

Mykal Walker, LB, Steelers

Walker is a very good depth signing. Solid against the run, but struggles a bit with pass coverage.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: B

Michael Deiter, OC/OG, Texans

Another good depth signing. Started twelve games for the Texans last season. Brings plenty of veteran experience.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: B

Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi, DE/OG, International Pathway Program

This is a feel-good signing and it will not count toward the 90-player limit. Will he play defense or offense? We wish him well.

Terms: One-year deal.

Grade: A

Commanders’ Free Agents Re-signings

The Commanders did not re-sign many of their pending free agents and, quite frankly, it was the right choice. Here are the players that have re-signed thus far and the overall grade.

S Jeremy Reaves, WR Jamison Crowder, DE Efe Obada, and OT Cornelius Lucas.

Grade: A-

The first four weeks of 2024 free agency clearly shows that the Commanders are no longer a team that has poor ownership, poor coaching, and a front office that was basically a league laughingstock less than a year ago.

The upcoming NFL Draft later this month should continue to bring positive changes and better players. Be sure to check out all the prospects that Washington has met with throughout the draft process. A mock draft is coming soon from yours truly. See you as we go along.