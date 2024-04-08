With rare size and athleticism, Amarius Mims would instantly improve the Commanders offensive line

Amarius Mims, OT

School: Georgia | Conference: SEC

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’8” / 340 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 1-2

Player Comparison: Trent Brown

Player Overview

Amarius Mims has been a big deal for a while. In high school, Mims was not only a five-star prospect, but the top player in the state of Georgia when he chose to play for the Bulldogs. A true freshman in 2021, Mims played in seven games as a backup to current NFL players like Jamaree Salyer, Warren McClendon, Jr., and Broderick Jones. He would play as a reserve for most of 2022, but was thrust into the starting role against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Mims shined and would start for the Bulldogs in their win over TCU in the National Championship Game. Last season was set up to be a big year for Mims, but he suffered a high-ankle sprain that required surgery early in the season. He came back weeks later to play a few games, but re-injured the ankle to end his season.

Strengths

Elite size with elite arm length (36”)

Adequate foot speed for reaching landmarks in pass protection

Punch can be devastating, stunning rushers

Devastating down blocker due to his size

Athletic enough to effectively execute reach blocks and seal off defenders

Easily works in space to erase defenders

Weaknesses

Hand placement needs to be more consistently in the frame of the defender

With his height, has to work to keep pad level low

Can struggle to shift weight and change direction quickly

Occasionally bends at the waist in effort to sustain blocks

Lacks experience with only eight starts

Injury history concerning, especially considering size

Let’s See His Work

Against Tennessee, Mims is wearing #77 and exits the game at 6:08

Amarius Mims Career Stats at Georgia:



- 402 Pass Block Snaps

- Zero Sacks Allowed

- Zero QB Hits Allowed

- 6 Pressures Allowed



Who will draft him?



(h/t @PFF_College) pic.twitter.com/jUmnVyalyE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 20, 2024

Amarius Mims is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.57 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 58 out of 1330 OT from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/YiQ8k70TKo pic.twitter.com/Og3RP0TNO9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 29, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

The Commanders have added a lot of new players to the offensive line this offseason to improve a poor-performing unit. While they may have their starters on the interior set, both tackle spots are question marks. With Charles Leno, Jr. gone, the left side looks to be a competition between Cornelius Lucas and Trent Scott. Even after a disappointing season, Andrew Wylie is penciled in to start on the right side. The Commanders could desperately use help from the draft.

That help could come in the form of Amarius Mims. Watching him play, I have little doubt that he could come in and start on the right side of the Commanders’ offensive line. With his size and athleticism, he may be able to flip to the left side in the future. Mims has to refine his game by improving his technique if he wants to be more than just a solid starter. With so few snaps at Georgia, I think this will come the more he’s on the field. That leads to the injury concerns. A 340 pound man that needed ankle surgery, re-injured that ankle, and hurt his hamstring at the combine might be enough for some to steer clear and definitely enough to not trade up for Mims. If he can stay healthy, Mims has the ability to become one of the better tackles at the next level.

