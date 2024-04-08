Daily Slop - 8 Apr 24 - Two new hires for Commanders: Director of Rehabilitation and Senior Physical Therapist

Commanders links

Breaking down a few offensive tackle prospects that could entice the Commanders to trade back up into the first round to fill the need at left tackle

Today, I thought I’d take a look at two more potential trade up candidates that the Commanders could target in Alabama tackle JC Latham and Penn State tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Like Fautanu, both of these players could be drafted before the Commanders have a realistic chance to trade up for them but they both also have some questions that, in a strong offensive line class, could help them fall into the right range for Washington.

JC Latham

With the Commanders likely looking to run the ball more this season to set up play-action, something they didn’t do under Eric Bieniemy last year, adding a piece like Latham that could become a dominant run blocker at the next level would be a huge addition. But Latham isn’t just a great run blocker. We know the NFL is a passing league now and pass protection is essential. Latham uses his frame and his strength to his advantage in pass protection too. When he gets his hands on rushers, it’s almost always game over.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu

At the end of the football season, Olu Fashanu was widely regarded as one of the top left tackle prospects in this draft class and a potential rival to Notre Dame’s Joe Alt to potentially be the first offensive lineman drafted. However, as more work has been done scouting and evaluating these prospects, it appears as though Fashanu is more likely to be in the tier of lineman taken in the 10-20 range rather than crack the top 10 like Alt almost certainly will.

Fashanu is well regarded for his quick and smooth footwork in pass protection, which is a key element to playing left tackle in the NFL. He doesn’t have the same frame and power that we saw from Latham, but he wins in other ways. He’s more of a finesse blocker that wins with good feet and technique than overpowering defenders.

ESPN

Let’s run through the 32 picks in the first round of the 2024 draft and identify what each team should do with its selection. Should it be more inclined to trade down? Move up? Or should it stand its ground and stay put?

2. Washington Commanders

What they should do: Stay put.

In the big picture, I could see an argument for the Commanders trading down. This is the same ownership group that oversaw the “Trust the Process” Sixers, a team that stripped its roster to the bare bones to get as many draft picks as possible before building back up with multiple top-five selections. Some of those picks turned into Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, which wasn’t an ideal ending, but it’s not out of the question that Washington could have decided to go deep into the tank. Trading this pick would undoubtedly net the franchise multiple first-rounders in the years to come, possibly from a team that might still be far away from contending, like the Raiders or Broncos. That’s a tantalizing option.

I’m not sure tanking is as effective of a solution in the NFL, though, and the value of high draft picks in football fluctuates much more significantly than it does in basketball. Every sport is subject to differing qualities in draft classes from year to year, but nothing is more valuable than being in position to pick a potential franchise quarterback. The Commanders would project to generate more surplus value by drafting a quarterback at No. 2 than they would by landing two other picks in the top 10 and using them on non-quarterbacks.

The Commanders have also been relatively active in free agency in terms of trying to build a culture, signing linebacker Bobby Wagner, center Tyler Biadasz and edge rusher Dorance Armstrong. They don’t look like a team that plans to lose in 2024. If they don’t love any of the non-Williams quarterbacks available at No. 2, they could consider a trade down. Otherwise, they need to stay put and draft a signal-caller.

I swear, there are going to be some recommendations for teams to trade up or down in this column, but this is a unique beginning to the draft. The Patriots find themselves with a more complicated version of the problem the Commanders face. New Washington general manager Adam Peters can go to bed at night knowing he’ll have his pick of the non-Williams quarterbacks at No. 2 (or, if the totally unexpected happens, he can simply take Williams).

The Patriots don’t know whether Daniels or Maye will still be on the board for them at No. 3, and that uncertainty creates some trade possibilities. If they don’t love Maye or J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), they would be better off trading down and adding one of the lesser-tier quarterbacks while racking up significant draft capital from a team wanting to move up. It’s entirely possible they could have a trade lined up with the Vikings or Raiders if New England scouting director Eliot Wolf’s quarterback of choice is off the board by the time the clock starts.

What they should do: Trade down.

This is the most obvious trade-down spot in Round 1 in terms of projected value. Most mock drafts have the Cardinals staying put and filling a huge need by drafting wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), and I could certainly understand that move. Harrison might be the next Larry Fitzgerald, and taking Fitzgerald at No. 3 in 2004 worked out pretty well for the Cardinals in the long run.

Treating a top-five wide receiver as a lock to become the next Fitzgerald is a dangerous game, though. The other wideouts taken in the top five since 2000 include Calvin Johnson and Ja’Marr Chase, but there’s also Peter Warrick, Charles Rogers, Justin Blackmon and Sammy Watkins, who weren’t able to convert their college dominance to pro success. In a wide receiver class widely regarded as the deepest in recent memory, Arizona doesn’t need to take a wideout here to find playmakers for Kyler Murray.

Riggo’s Rag

Commanders prioritized overlooked positions

Ron Rivera’s biggest flaw was arguably failing to prioritize key position groups. In particular, the previous head coach and decision-maker couldn’t get things right at the linebacker spot or across the offensive line. It came as no surprise to see the Washington Commanders struggle as a result throughout his tenure.

This was a mistake Adam Peters wasn’t going to make. The front-office leader targeted two prominent presences at the defensive second level - Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu - in addition to bolstering depth for good measure. He also brought in Tyler Biadasz and Nick Allegretti to fortify the offensive line interior.

Commanders Wire

In an appearance on the PuckSports podcast, NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo revealed that the Rams badly wanted Howell behind Matthew Stafford.

“They [Seattle Seahawks] outbid the Rams, who I know that there was a strong feeling from the Rams coaching staff that they wanted Sam Howell badly,” Garofolo said.

“They really liked him, so the Seahawks were able to outbid them. So that’s good. You got him. You also kept him away from a team that really could have used him as a potential successor there.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay wanted Howell, which should tell you something. Also, the Denver Broncos were reportedly among the teams interested in Sam Howell. Regardless of what you think of his work in Denver last year, Sean Payton is a future Hall of Fame head coach.

That’s two of the NFL’s premier offensive minds wanting to work with Howell.

Commanders.com

The Washington Commanders announced today they have named Ryan Juarez as the team’s director of rehabilitation and Jamal Randall Sr. as the team’s senior physical therapist/assistant athletic trainer. Both Juarez and Randall Sr. will report to senior director of player health and performance Tim McGrath.

With the additions of both Juarez and Randall Sr., Washington has formed their new Rehabilitation Unit. This unit is a newly dedicated and streamlined process which will work in collaboration with the performance department and is designed to coordinate the rehab process for injured players in the most effective way possible. This function will play a vital role in return to play decision-making.

Juarez joins the team after serving as the director of football rehabilitation for the University of Nebraska. Prior to his stint at Nebraska, he served as the associate athletic director at Mercer University where he specialized in sports medicine from 2021-23.

Juarez also worked as a physical therapist and athletic trainer with the San Diego Chargers (2012-15), Rutgers University’s football program, the San Diego Fleet of the AAF along with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Fresno State football program.

Juarez is a graduate of the University of Michigan where he received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training. He also earned a doctorate degree in physical therapy from the University of Saint Augustine in Saint Augustine, Florida. He is married to his wife, Carol and the couple has two daughters, Maria and Alicia.

Randall Sr. joins the team after serving as an athletic trainer and physical therapist for the Atlanta Falcons from 2017-23. Prior to his stint with the Falcons, he spent a number of years working in various clinical roles in private practice. He also worked with the Cleveland Browns.

Randall Sr. is a graduate of the University of Mobile where he received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training. He also earned a doctorate degree in physical therapy from Alabama State University.

Podcasts & videos

With Logan Paulsen as we discuss QBs in the draft, what makes sense; digging into 3 choices. Plus we go over LT possibilities in the draft. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/rE3DQ8cNUo — John Keim (@john_keim) April 8, 2024

LYING SEASON! Jayden Daniels vs Drake Maye! What WSH WILL Do! Dan Quinn vs Adam Peters! Trade Up!⬆️ - #HTTC MAKE SURE YOU LEAVE A LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! #HTTC #Commanders - https://t.co/7IjSCUuyPh — StreetScoresRico (@StreetScoresATL) April 7, 2024

NFC East links

Blogging the Boys

Reports are that CeeDee Lamb may not take the field during offseason activities amid contract negotiations with the Cowboys.

At the moment Lamb is on the final year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys, the fifth-year option year that the team picked up last year. An extension would be wise given that he figures to be a crucial part of the team’s future (in a world where a lot of that feels unknown) and it appears that without one the immediate future is a bit cloudy, too.

According to The Dallas Morning News, taking the field is unlikely for Lamb if things are not resolved. Michael Gehlken even noted on Twitter that a holdout “looms.”