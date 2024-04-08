All aTwitter: 8 April 2024

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders probably won’t risk trading down. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/8cXKsPWnlj — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 7, 2024

“He’s everything you want…will be one of if not the best scrambling QB in the NFL…”



Drake Maye is the clear QB1 for @Nate_Tice in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/EvPCqhNjuj — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) January 17, 2024

Are we really going to doubt Adam Peters if he decides to drafts JJ McCarthy. Are we sleeping too heavy on him to not consider him at #2??#HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/8vEoIKyBot — Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) April 7, 2024

Need an OT or WR? This is your draft. https://t.co/Rt0cUhrLvn — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 7, 2024

When asked which team would most likely to trade up, @nfldraftscout says the #Commanders.



Miller believes that the #Commanders are the team that would most likely move up for a tackle in the first round, as they currently hold the 36th & 40th picks in the second round.



Both… pic.twitter.com/Djntjzk0ji — brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) April 6, 2024

Could the #Commanders be a possible landing spot for #Texans WR Stefon Diggs next season?



CBS Sports analyst, @CodyJBenjamin listed the #Commanders as one of the top 5 landing spots for the star WR.



He mentions that the Gaithersburg, MD native would not only be close to… pic.twitter.com/q6ACh4mQVc — brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) April 7, 2024

The UFL gets out ahead of a beer snake catastrophe like last season’s opener and announces pregame that the beer snake is allowed. The fans in Audi Field are naturally pleased. pic.twitter.com/eboaAgL91z — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 7, 2024

A tradition unlike any other. Fans chanted this at every 2023 home game. https://t.co/SjRLDFqCgD — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 7, 2024

What an incredible sequence of events. Kirk Merritt took the ball 63 yards for the Roughnecks but Defenders cornerback Deandre Baker popped the ball out, which landed right in the hands of Ferrod Gardner. A potential momentum-changing play for the Defenders. — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 7, 2024

After three quarters:

Roughnecks 18, Defenders 12



Also, third quarter Beer Snake update: almost to the top pic.twitter.com/4x7sqTHX8y — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 7, 2024

The Defenders are back on top with a 17-yard TD pass from Jordan Ta’amu to WR Ty Scott.



D.C. converts the two-point attempt to lead Houston, 23-18, with 6:04 left to play.



Audi is officially rowdy. — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 7, 2024

Just like that, the Defenders hold on with a crucial 4th down stop with 14 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/ZLl04eN4pa — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 7, 2024

2016-17

2021-22

2023-24



For the third time in eight seasons, @gamecockwbb reign supreme atop women's college basketball.



And this time, they are UNDEFEATED.https://t.co/urOj8plZ8o pic.twitter.com/FSXIu6VLVA — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 7, 2024

109-3 with two national titles in the last three seasons … sheesh pic.twitter.com/4ePLMT4zXC — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 7, 2024

Great tourney. Best team won. So tough to do what South Carolina did. — John Keim (@john_keim) April 7, 2024

If the Wizards had any guts they’d hire Staley to be their coach next year. Want to change the culture? There it is - be bold. https://t.co/giEMZCtjDg — Jeffrey Bochner (@jaboch) April 8, 2024

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has retired. The 2 parties, who have been negotiating for months, reached a settlement this week.



Of note: there’s no reduction in the value of Strasburg’s total contract.



The expectation is he will have a press conference at a later date. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) April 7, 2024

This is a great look back at an incredible career. One of the most important DC athletes of my lifetime. pic.twitter.com/rmvJlET9Fm — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 7, 2024

The @RicFlairNatrBoy is here again! Wooooooooo! If only he knew we pay homage to him every day on @team980 with the woooooo sounder! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/AOHSh81hyz — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 7, 2024

