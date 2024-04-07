Daily Slop - 7 Apr 24: In -depth interview new Commanders DE (and Richmond native) Clelin Ferrell

Commanders links

Articles

Sports Illustrated

Defensive tackle Daron Payne describes the new feeling throughout the Washington Commanders organization.

“It’s definitely a new feeling,” Payne said in an interview with Scott Abraham. I got this feeling when I was a freshman going into Alabama, and I got it again when I was a rookie coming here. It feels like the same type of energy.”

Payne also said that he’s been training with the guys this offseason, which could be a great sign of things to come in the future, considering how many new additions to the team’s defense have been made in free agency, such as future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Last year, at age 33, Wagner led the league in tackles while setting a new career high for his combined single-season total of 183. Wagner now joins Payne and Jonathan Allen on a defense that struggled last year, but the organization expects to turnaround considering that Quinn is a defensively-minded coach with multiple Super Bowl appearances from his involvement with teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.

Washington may be in a rebuilding, but the team is still loaded with talent on its defensive line even after moving defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat at last year’s trade deadline.

Allen and Payne are old Alabama teammates who have found individual success in their careers. They have combined for three Pro Bowl appearances in the last three seasons.

Commanders Wire

Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi met with the press Thursday, his first time since being signed by the Washington Commanders Wednesday.

Ndubuisi comes to the Commanders as a result of being part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

“I see this as an opportunity to keep living the dream, keep getting better and trying to achieve what the goal is, trying to be the best player. I feel like as each day passes I get to know, learn. It’s a learning process for me.”

When asked what he is trying to achieve, Ndubuisi responded, “To be better than I was like previously. (I am) just trying to do the best, and just do my job. At the end of the day it’s all about doing my job.”

Ndubuisi volunteered that the coaches are very encouraging to him, he feels at home and welcomed.

Efe Obada was born in Nigeria and raised in the Netherlands and England. He was the first player to go straight from a European football league to the NFL and has had some success as a pass rusher for the Commanders.

“He’s like a role model for us because he happened to show us, prove to us that yes, it’s possible by putting more hard work and trying to (make an) impact in doing his job. I feel like if he could do it there’s nothing stopping us from doing the same.”

“I grew up playing soccer and basketball, but football for me was something I got introduced to later. I was putting hope in basketball and my first-ever video about football was greatest hits in football. I was amazed about it, and it was just so exciting.”

Burgundy & Gold Report

In 2020 Jones started all 10 games, initially lining up at right tackle, before moving to left tackle after week 9 of the season. Jones help lead the way for a Longhorns offense that averaged 42.7 points per game (2nd best in school history).

Fast forward to 2023 and Jones started all 13 games at right tackle, after moving back and forth between LT and RT the previous two seasons.

Jones statement game came in an 34-24 upset win for the Longhorns against Alabama (9/9) last season. In the match-up Jones helped pave the way for 454 total yards of offense against the Crimson Tide defense (first ever road win vs an AP Top-3 program).

Jones was recognized for his play and was selected the All-Big 12 Team by USA Today for the second consecutive season. In addition the Longhorns tackle was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award (recognizing the best o-line unit in college football).

Outlook

While at Texas Jones was active in 61 career games with 48 starts. The majority of his starts came at right tackle, which is the best fit for Jones on the next level.

The Longhorns run scheme centered around zone, counter with power mixed in. Jones is still developing but could be a valuable swing tackle to start his career. During the Senior Bowl Jones even saw some time at guard in 1-on-1 pass rush drills and impressed.

Jones as demonstrated tremendous work ethic on and off the filed during his collegiate career. He boasts the reputation as being coach-able and willing to play where ever he’s needed.

The Longhorns tackle is an impressive athlete for a man his size and will likely be available late in Round 3.

Podcasts & videos

Clelin Ferrell “Is About Earning Every Thing” | Free Agency Friday | Washington Commanders

NFC East links

ESPN

Reddick, a Temple alum from Camden, N.J....is one of two players to record double-digit sacks in each of the past four seasons along with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Given that production, the decision to trade Reddick to the New York Jets last week for a conditional 2026 third-round pick instead of negotiating a new contract with Reddick has largely been met with confusion in Philly — a sentiment that extends to Reddick’s inner circle.

“I really can’t wrap my head around it. I’m baffled like everyone else,” his father, Raymond Matthew, told ESPN. “He outperformed his contract. ... He just wanted market value. He just wanted the numbers that made sense, which he didn’t get.

“It was a thing where I guess [general manager] Howie Roseman felt that it was better to go that way. It felt awkward. It did.”

That awkwardness was first felt last offseason, when Reddick hinted that he believed he had outpaced the three-year, $45 million free agent deal he had signed in March 2022. His average of $15 million per season currently ranks 22nd among edge rushers, per Spotrac.

A new deal never materialized. At the conclusion of this past season, the Eagles gave Reddick and his agent permission to seek a trade.

NFL & UFL league links

Articles

Pro Football Talk

The NFL has steadfastly refused to adopt any alternatives to the onside kick. But the United Football League has one, and it led to a thrilling ending in a comeback win today.

In the UFL, teams that have scored can choose not to kickoff but instead to take the ball at their own 28-yard line, facing fourth-and-12. That’s what the San Antonio Brahmas did today, when they trailed the Memphis Showboats 19-14 with 48 seconds left.

The Brahmas just barely picked up the necessary 12 yards to keep the ball, and then they marched down the field on a drive that culminated with a touchdown catch by former Broncos second-round pick Cody Latimer to win the game 20-19.

The end of the game was exciting, and that’s what the onside kick alternative is designed to bring. The NFL has considered various alternatives to the onside kick, including a fourth-and-20 option that was voted down this year but so far hasn’t adopted one.