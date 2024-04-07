All aTwitter: 7 April 2024

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders must get a LT in second rounder. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/CfBaVHF2E8 — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 6, 2024

Congrats Mahomes but your time has come to an end…it’s Jayden Daniels turn to run the league with the Commanders pic.twitter.com/xnL3TADFpP — brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) April 6, 2024

Just met John Elway. I asked him who should the Commanders select at 2. He said Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/KM7Nd3NYG8 — Shane Peacher (@PeachOmania) April 6, 2024

Kendrick Bourne’s favorite QB prospect for the #Patriots:



“I’ve been big Jayden [Daniels], but after watching… Drake [Maye]… they giving him the Josh Allen comparison… he got that build… he got something to him… I’m in between bro…”



( @Themoneydownpod) | @BournePoly11 pic.twitter.com/33HbhOAKg0 — Carlos (@LosTalksPats) April 4, 2024

.@GeorgiaFootball @brockbowers17 the highlight catches are everywhere; but his “in line blocking” is that of a real bulldogg. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/rUbQ85vCYG — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 7, 2024

Dalvin Cook is confident he's still a top RB In the #NFL:



“I'm still Dalvin Cook, I'm still that guy.”



He's currently a free agent.



pic.twitter.com/1nMz9VeU5a — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 7, 2024

A better look at Bill Belichick in full Washington gear



Thoughts? https://t.co/fNVbGDo0xR pic.twitter.com/9V3ZuVGopz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 7, 2024

Creativity off the charts pic.twitter.com/ugNq0bRWmS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 7, 2024

Friday night's 2024 #WFinalFour matchup between No. 1 @IowaWBB & No. 3 @UConnWBB was the MOST-WATCHED #NCAAWBB game EVER



Peak 17M viewers

Highest audience for ANY BASKETBALL GAME on record

Iowa-UConn was the most-viewed college event ever on ESPN+#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/P8BUtRyUxH — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 6, 2024

Stephen Strasburg has officially retired, according to the MLB transaction wire.



He is expected to be paid the entirety of his contract but has agreed to defer some of his remaining salary, per @andrewcgolden.https://t.co/4N0PV66F4f — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 6, 2024

Joey Gallo’s 2nd HR of the season for the #Nats. He’s already made several impressive plays at first base. pic.twitter.com/r1gKrD1bik — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 6, 2024

The Rock has just pulled off one of the greatest #Wrestlemania entrances of all time. pic.twitter.com/0HzGGn2wYO — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 7, 2024

