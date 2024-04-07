All aTwitter: 7 April 2024

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders must get a LT in second rounder. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/CfBaVHF2E8— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 6, 2024
Congrats Mahomes but your time has come to an end…it’s Jayden Daniels turn to run the league with the Commanders pic.twitter.com/xnL3TADFpP— brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) April 6, 2024
Just met John Elway. I asked him who should the Commanders select at 2. He said Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/KM7Nd3NYG8— Shane Peacher (@PeachOmania) April 6, 2024
Kendrick Bourne’s favorite QB prospect for the #Patriots:— Carlos (@LosTalksPats) April 4, 2024
“I’ve been big Jayden [Daniels], but after watching… Drake [Maye]… they giving him the Josh Allen comparison… he got that build… he got something to him… I’m in between bro…”
( @Themoneydownpod) | @BournePoly11 pic.twitter.com/33HbhOAKg0
@jacsw3 visited the #Falcons today. He was a rotational pass rusher on the #Commanders for the past three seasons.— ATL Dirty Birdz (@hood_miles33904) April 6, 2024
Here’s two plays he made against current #Falcons’ @KirkCousins8 and @Darnell_M1: https://t.co/EoEOQOISOo pic.twitter.com/LnUjU76TUX
.@GeorgiaFootball @brockbowers17 the highlight catches are everywhere; but his “in line blocking” is that of a real bulldogg. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/rUbQ85vCYG— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 7, 2024
Dalvin Cook is confident he's still a top RB In the #NFL:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 7, 2024
“I'm still Dalvin Cook, I'm still that guy.”
He's currently a free agent.
pic.twitter.com/1nMz9VeU5a
A better look at Bill Belichick in full Washington gear— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 7, 2024
Thoughts? https://t.co/fNVbGDo0xR pic.twitter.com/9V3ZuVGopz
Creativity off the charts pic.twitter.com/ugNq0bRWmS— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 7, 2024
never a doubt. pic.twitter.com/pVksLoBnm1— St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) April 7, 2024
Friday night's 2024 #WFinalFour matchup between No. 1 @IowaWBB & No. 3 @UConnWBB was the MOST-WATCHED #NCAAWBB game EVER— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 6, 2024
Peak 17M viewers
Highest audience for ANY BASKETBALL GAME on record
Iowa-UConn was the most-viewed college event ever on ESPN+#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/P8BUtRyUxH
Stephen Strasburg has officially retired, according to the MLB transaction wire.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 6, 2024
He is expected to be paid the entirety of his contract but has agreed to defer some of his remaining salary, per @andrewcgolden.https://t.co/4N0PV66F4f
Joey Gallo’s 2nd HR of the season for the #Nats. He’s already made several impressive plays at first base. pic.twitter.com/r1gKrD1bik— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 6, 2024
The Rock has just pulled off one of the greatest #Wrestlemania entrances of all time. pic.twitter.com/0HzGGn2wYO— Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 7, 2024
IT’S @JasonKelce & @LaneJohnson65 #WrestleMania https://t.co/PyOCiDpXIC pic.twitter.com/grkcNnXApL— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 7, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...