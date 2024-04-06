 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trevin Wallace Is an athletic linebacker who could become a starter for the Commanders

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
Louisville v Kentucky Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Trevin Wallace, LB
School: Kentucky | Conference: SEC
College Experience: Junior | Age: 21
Height / Weight: 6’1” / 237 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 4-6

Player Comparison: Jerome Baker

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
*2021 Kentucky SEC FR LB 11 16 16 32 4.0 2.0 0 0 0 1 0 1
*2022 Kentucky SEC SO 12 32 22 54 5.5 2.5 2 19 9.5 0 0 0 0 0 0
*2023 Kentucky SEC SR LB 12 45 35 80 8.5 5.5 1 21 21.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Career Kentucky 93 73 166 18.0 10.0 3 40 13.3 0 1 0 0 0 2
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 4/4/2024.

Player Overview

Trevin Wallace is a fascinating player. The Georgia-native nicknamed “Dooda” has said his dream job - after football - is veterinarian. He was a sprinter, jumper, and shot putter on the track team and a state champion weightlifter that cleaned 335 pounds. On the football field, he not only played linebacker, but running back and returner. A four-star recruit and one of the top players in Georgia, Wallace chose Kentucky over Ole Miss and Auburn.

Wallace wasted no time making an impact in Lexington. He would play in 12 games as a true freshman in 2021 and eventually earn a chance to start. At the end of the season, Wallace was name to the All-SEC Freshman Team. As a sophomore in 2022, Wallace put up better numbers with more playing time. This past season was Wallace’s best yet. He would put up a career high in total tackles and sacks.

Strengths

  • Can read and react quickly, especially when shooting gaps into the backfield
  • Effective blitzer with good closing burst
  • Solid tackler that consistently wraps up
  • Identifies and sticks to assignments in man coverage
  • Hustles to the ball

Weaknesses

  • Has to be stronger to stack and shed blockers
  • Can be fooled by misdirection and late diagnosing plays
  • Needs to scrape across the line better to make plays on the edge
  • Awareness in zone coverage needs improvement

Let’s See His Work

How He Fits on the Commanders

Linebacker has been a difficult position for the Commanders to address in the past several years. Not only did the team add Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu to go along with Jamin Davis, but they’ve added a pair of depth players in Anthony Pittman and Mykal Walker. With all of these additions, the team could still look to the draft for a young player that factors into the future beyond next season.

If you want a player that has the athletic traits you want in a linebacker, Trevin Wallace is an excellent candidate. He has the size, speed, and athleticism teams desire for the position, but he has to play with more strength and improve his ability to diagnose plays. Some people may not want another linebacker from Kentucky as it has taken Jamin Davis years to become a quality starter. However, Wallace would be able to come in and sit behind Davis, Luvu, and Wagner and, ideally replace one of them in 2025. He’d be best at Will where he could run and chase ball carriers and match up with running backs out of the backfield, but if he improves on his weaknesses, he could play in the middle.

