All aTwitter: 6 April 2024 - Khaleke Hudson didn’t get an offer from the Commanders to return in ‘24

Khaleke Hudson said Washington did not offer him a contract, and that the new coaching staff informed him they were looking for different types at linebacker. He said they said it wasn’t a reflection of him as a player.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 5, 2024
I see Emmanuel Forbes has added some good weight during the offseason… pic.twitter.com/HSHUlxDgRx— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 5, 2024
The #Giants are re-signing versatile LB Isaiah Simmons. He was acquired via trade before last season for a seventh-round pick.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 5, 2024
Simmons played in 17 games for the Giants last season. He had 46 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT and 1 TD.
From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Panthers locked up DT Derrick Brown on a big extension pic.twitter.com/7cWfoetmcy— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2024
From Dec 2022: Next year, league sources see a potentially loaded group of DTs (Chris Jones? Quinnen Williams? Daron Payne?) breaking the bank.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 5, 2024
“People have f—ed with the tackles compared to the D-ends for too long.”https://t.co/qJXFOaZxCG https://t.co/lLIMPGV0ch
Penn State OT Caedan Wallace is being underrated on here.— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 5, 2024
3-yr starting RT ran a 5.15 w/ 1.74 10-yd split. Leaped an outstanding 9-8 Broad.
30s w/ #Chiefs, #Patriots, #Colts, #49ers, #Commanders + others.@CaedanW on @TheDraftNetwork:https://t.co/vtmAsnhVZt
How it feels when you start a Drake Maye vs Jayden Daniels conversation pic.twitter.com/d9WvvnrfIk— Ⓜ️ike Hall (@TBZmoneymike301) April 5, 2024
I like Daniels, I go back and forth on being happy with him as the pick at #2. But, we can't simply ignore the massive red flag that is his career pressure-to-sack ratio.— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) April 5, 2024
It's annoying, but that stat has way too good of a track record at predicting failure to not be concerned. https://t.co/MgM8sQxNLe
He also makes bigger plays than others who avoid. Key is not to use this alone as a disqualifier. Only know that nfl coaches i talk to, who study it, have not mentioned this as an issue. And yes I think it matters why it happens. System/scheme impacts too. Some more quick throws— John Keim (@john_keim) April 5, 2024
I can’t speak for others but I’ll never disqualify anyone because of one stat or trait. I’m not even a heavy numbers guy I weigh what I see on tape highly, and I liked what I saw from Daniels. But, this one stat correlates highly, so I can’t ignore it.— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) April 5, 2024
Yeah agree it does. It’s why I’ve dug into this aspect. Shouldn’t ignore. That would be dumb on anyone’s part. Think he’ll have to sometimes just throw the ball away to mitigate. At lsu he clearly felt he could always make something happen. Often did. Take it all in.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 5, 2024
Eric Bieniemy on the microphone for the first time since leaving Washington.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 5, 2024
Q - Did Dan offer you a job or what were the other opportunities you were weighing?
EB - “I’m here coaching at UCLA, all that other stuff, you can go talk to the Commanders.”pic.twitter.com/ElSXol8fiA
who our guys have winning @MarchMadnessWBB pic.twitter.com/7HsGYCFWzA— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 5, 2024
.@TheTerry_25 was living his best life at last night's @Capitals game! pic.twitter.com/4cdfuHoLgw— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 5, 2024
Terry McLaurin posted this photo of him and Alex Ovechkin from last night on his IG story an hour ago.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) April 6, 2024
Ovechkin has two goals tonight.
Coincidence? I think not
: IG/terry_25 pic.twitter.com/A8WJnJaIzv
Ovi! Caps in front in must-point game. And he’s now got 850 in his career. pic.twitter.com/Zeh1Fbo07R— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 5, 2024
Alex Ovechkin has scored goal No. 851!— Ovechkin Goal Tracker (@OvechkinGoal) April 5, 2024
44 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky for most all-time.
FUN FACT: Carolina is now the third franchise that Ovi’s score 50+ goals against.
Alex Ovechkin has scored two first period goals (parked, net-front) in the first period with the Caps fighting for their playoff lives. The Captain is trying to drag his mates to the postseason.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 5, 2024
He’s got the team’s last 3 goals. That’s 21 goals in his last 30 games. #Caps pic.twitter.com/L9UDw2a7Ly
With his game-opening goal tonight against Carolina, Alex Ovechkin has become the only player in NHL history to score 850 goals with one franchise. pic.twitter.com/2unteQwa0L— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 5, 2024
The snow is coming down in this Pirates-Orioles game ❄️— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 5, 2024
@MLBpic.twitter.com/2RZi6H0DsS
I AM FINE— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024
I AM STILL FINE— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024
