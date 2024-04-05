Aggressive CB Renardo Green could bring versatility to the Commanders secondary

Renardo Green, DB

School: Florida State University | Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Draft Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’0” / 186 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Mid 2nd-3rd round

Player Comparison: Kerby Joseph

College Statistics

Player Overview

Renardo Green is an under-the-radar draft prospect among defensive back playmakers. He started his Florida State Seminoles career as a three-star high school prospect. His playing time varied since his freshman year due to the COVID-shortened season. It was during his last two seasons where Green played 13 games in 2022 and 2023. He broke out this past season where he totaled 13 passes defended, 1 interception and 43 combined tackles. He stood out to scouts with a stellar coverage performance against receiver duo Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. He ended the 2023 season as a Jim Thorpe Semifinalist and 2nd-Team All-ACC honors. He was also a Shrine Bowl participant.

Renardo Green projects to be a scheme-versatile player. He has shown to be productive playing press-man and off-coverage. He is also capable of defending against the run and underneath routes with a combined seven tackles for losses, 5.5 over the past two seasons. Green needs to be less aggressive and more consistent with press-man coverage in the pros. Overall, Green projects to be a starter caliber player in the NFL.

Strengths

Scheme-versatile, played in both press and off man coverage. Is capable of playing nickel safety.

Ball production, primarily pass breakups. 22 career total, 18 in the past two seasons.

Competitive at the catch point.

Short area quickness.

Great recovery speed when beaten.

Excellent change of direction. Able to keep up with double moves and comebacks.

Reliable run defender at the line of scrimmage.

Has a knack of pinning receivers to the sidelines.

Weaknesses

Can be over-aggressive in coverage.

Can get too handsy with receivers, drawing penalties.

Choppy footwork on backpedals.

Touchdowns given up were primarily on fade routes.

Can be hesitant when prescribing complex route combinations in zone coverage.

Average frame for the position.

Let’s See His Work

Renardo Green is a competitive CB from FSU who showed incredible coverage snaps vs Nabers/Thomas from LSU in early 2023. Where he falls in the upcoming NFL Draft is up for discussion; his ability to cover in Man/Zone/Match situations is not.#NFLDraft2024 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/LUHnsZGhp8 — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) March 31, 2024

Florida State CB Renardo Green in man coverage last season:



90.0 Coverage Grade

15 Catches Allowed (32 Targets)

1 INT | 8 PBUs

56.3 Passer Rating Allowed pic.twitter.com/3tUhMjNbMG — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 1, 2024

Interviews:

Renardo Green is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 8.52 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 334 out of 2255 CB from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.https://t.co/Vffbli2W8s pic.twitter.com/MpkaeFfbTP — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 13, 2024

How Will He Fit On The Team

The new regime has begun retooling the secondary through free agency. If HC Dan Quinn and and DC Joe Whitt Jr. like their secondary to be aggressive, Renardo Green is a good Day 2 option. He can immediately slot as a rotational player in whatever scheme is needed. He brings ultra-competitiveness with ball skills and positional versatility. Adding a player like Renardo Green will allow for the defensive staff to use a myriad of lineup combinations while still retaining the same aggressive attitude.