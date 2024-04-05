 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aggressive CB Renardo Green could bring versatility to the Commanders secondary

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

NCAA Football: ACC Football Championship-Louisville at Florida State Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Renardo Green, DB

School: Florida State University | Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Draft Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’0” / 186 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Mid 2nd-3rd round

Player Comparison: Kerby Joseph

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
*2019 Florida State ACC FR DB 5 5 1 6 1.0 0.0 0 0 0 2 0 0
2020 Florida State ACC SO DB 5 18 9 27 0.5 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 1
2021 Florida State ACC SO DB 5 4 10 14 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 0
*2022 Florida State ACC JR 13 42 16 58 3.0 0.0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0
*2023 Florida State ACC SR DB 13 32 11 43 2.5 0.5 1 0 0.0 0 13 0 0 0 0
Career Florida State 101 47 148 7.0 0.5 1 0 0.0 0 22 0 0 0 1
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 4/4/2024.

Player Overview

Renardo Green is an under-the-radar draft prospect among defensive back playmakers. He started his Florida State Seminoles career as a three-star high school prospect. His playing time varied since his freshman year due to the COVID-shortened season. It was during his last two seasons where Green played 13 games in 2022 and 2023. He broke out this past season where he totaled 13 passes defended, 1 interception and 43 combined tackles. He stood out to scouts with a stellar coverage performance against receiver duo Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. He ended the 2023 season as a Jim Thorpe Semifinalist and 2nd-Team All-ACC honors. He was also a Shrine Bowl participant.

Renardo Green projects to be a scheme-versatile player. He has shown to be productive playing press-man and off-coverage. He is also capable of defending against the run and underneath routes with a combined seven tackles for losses, 5.5 over the past two seasons. Green needs to be less aggressive and more consistent with press-man coverage in the pros. Overall, Green projects to be a starter caliber player in the NFL.

Strengths

  • Scheme-versatile, played in both press and off man coverage. Is capable of playing nickel safety.
  • Ball production, primarily pass breakups. 22 career total, 18 in the past two seasons.
  • Competitive at the catch point.
  • Short area quickness.
  • Great recovery speed when beaten.
  • Excellent change of direction. Able to keep up with double moves and comebacks.
  • Reliable run defender at the line of scrimmage.
  • Has a knack of pinning receivers to the sidelines.

Weaknesses

  • Can be over-aggressive in coverage.
  • Can get too handsy with receivers, drawing penalties.
  • Choppy footwork on backpedals.
  • Touchdowns given up were primarily on fade routes.
  • Can be hesitant when prescribing complex route combinations in zone coverage.
  • Average frame for the position.

Let’s See His Work

Interviews:

How Will He Fit On The Team

The new regime has begun retooling the secondary through free agency. If HC Dan Quinn and and DC Joe Whitt Jr. like their secondary to be aggressive, Renardo Green is a good Day 2 option. He can immediately slot as a rotational player in whatever scheme is needed. He brings ultra-competitiveness with ball skills and positional versatility. Adding a player like Renardo Green will allow for the defensive staff to use a myriad of lineup combinations while still retaining the same aggressive attitude.

