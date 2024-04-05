All aTwitter: 5 April 2024 - The Saints now have more players on the roster from Washington’s 2020 draft than the Commanders

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Back to the grind pic.twitter.com/kyBNlfOIJm— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 4, 2024
The new chapter begins pic.twitter.com/pHFrBoQtct— Austin Ekeler (@AustinEkeler) April 4, 2024
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is entering his 6th NFL season.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 4, 2024
This will be his 3rd different head coach in Washington.
This will also be the 11th different starting quarterback he's played with in Washington.
Through it all, Terry remains that strong leader.
pic.twitter.com/yl8XyIicGa
Fuck it. Brian Robinson JR Commander Highlights #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rmWpPOIVDC— Commando Mane (@Commando_Mane) April 4, 2024
Morgan State @MSUBearsFB standout safety Jordan Toles @jordantoles23 @HBCULegacyBowl participated in #Ravens local prospect day and invited to #Commanders local prospect day April 9. Trained in Houston with @justinallen_13 @TheRealJJoe24 @KPRC2 https://t.co/1SZJzfFyX1— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 3, 2024
Welcome @KhalekeHudson to New Orleans! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/BnMeBf16Dc— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 4, 2024
As @MikeGarafolo reported, former Commanders LB Khaleke Hudson is heading to the Saints, per source.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 4, 2024
Washington never got involved this off-season. I kind of thought his aggressive play last year would be a fit for Quinn/Whitt. They did not.
With Chase Young and Khaleke Hudson, the New Orleans Saints now have more members of Washington’s 2020 draft class than Washington (0).— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 4, 2024
Breaking: Free agent OT La'el Collins is signing with the #Bills, per source.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2024
Collins has started 86 games in seven seasons with the #Cowboys and #Bengals. pic.twitter.com/CDYKzA8OIj
Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/HJwoBdusOG— NFL (@NFL) April 4, 2024
The #Steelers are signing TE Mycole Pruitt, per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/VYTJ0LUWcJ— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 5, 2024
At the end of the day Diggs 2022 extension has now become a one year, $43.1 million contract extension, all of which was guaranteed. Just an absurd win for a player.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 4, 2024
.@NDFootball @JoeAlt7 is a massive technician. He knows how to use his size and his length combined with athletic ability to refine a toolbox of skills . Ready for Sunday Duties. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/CHOhe3cow3— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 5, 2024
Nothing like a diamond in the rough— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 5, 2024
Here are some hidden gems in this years WR Draft class⬇️@Mike_Yam | @MarcRoss pic.twitter.com/ihhcwMJRGR
On the latest @MoveTheSticks podcast, DJ & @BuckyBrooks go through their favorite Day 2 players at every position in the 2024 @NFLDraft— NFL Podcasts (@NFL_Podcasts) April 4, 2024
Full episode: https://t.co/19jYRqXbWe pic.twitter.com/9f77CDCHXf
"I've seen him layer the ball, I've seen him drive the ball, I've seen him escape and create...he can do all those things."— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 3, 2024
Discussed Drake Maye's (falling?) draft stock with my pal @MovetheSticks on this week's pod!
: https://t.co/25po4Tj9rF
: https://t.co/faeb0jr1zh pic.twitter.com/XQiHewp6qz
New Patriots Talk podcast is live!@JPFinlayNBCS joins @tomecurran to explain why nothing can be ruled out with what the Commanders plan to do with the second overall pick— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 4, 2024
: https://t.co/OpKgbgEwbD
: https://t.co/dPlL1hnMc4 pic.twitter.com/kncl20EIOx
Since this feels like a 24-hour period where generic claims are getting overhyped...— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 4, 2024
The Commanders will host QB Jayden Daniels for a top 30 visit, per source.
I look forward to the aggregators all tweeting "BREAKING: Daniels to visit Commanders! *eyes emoji*" in the next 5 mins— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 4, 2024
Adam Schefter on his latest podcast:— Casey Baker (@_CaseyBaker) April 4, 2024
“I think the signs continue to point to Jayden Daniels being the 2nd overall pick at #2… Caleb Williams 1, Jayden Daniels 2, and then the New England #Patriots would be on the clock at #3 with the possibility of taking Drake Maye.” pic.twitter.com/dGFTwsZlw6
There was nothing unanimous locally about Ben Johnson getting the gig here. I pushed back on that hype for weeks and will keep pushing back on such hive-mind claims. @kevinsheehanDC had Quinn as the fave for weeks. Other also sent warnings. I kept mental notes.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 4, 2024
Reminder: Loud… https://t.co/Q1ldXu35AS
Lol. Anything can be a "sign." But reporting means actual intel. I've had JD at 2 for a month based on taking data I have and making best guess. Schefter on his pod did the same. Good. He isn't claiming sources. That doesn't stop many from checking Fanatics for a Daniels jersey. https://t.co/ox57Q9Fu38— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 4, 2024
Commanders Twitter after 3 months debating Daniels vs Maye. pic.twitter.com/hV9zFB7e5B— John Keim (@john_keim) April 4, 2024
Senior Bowl Director @JimNagy_SB asked a GM to rank the Pro Day performances of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy. His response?— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 4, 2024
1. McCarthy
2. Daniels
3. Williams@PSchrags pic.twitter.com/7fTEcjME5F
At this pace, I'll be Clint Eastwood's character from his last 10 movies by draft day. pic.twitter.com/DD7zqfxbSX— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 4, 2024
What is the best scheme fit for Michael Penix Jr.?— NFL (@NFL) April 4, 2024
What about his pro comparison?@Movethesticks and @LanceZierlein give their answers on DJ's Draft Show on #NFLPlus: https://t.co/o5dYgoRwcV pic.twitter.com/8pPi8XNTTL
Source: BREAKING NEWS #CTESPN— CTESPNNetwork (@CtespnN) April 4, 2024
The Raiders are in talks with the Patriots to trade down for the #3 pick.
Reason for a trade is so they can grab Jayden Daniels
I can’t believe I’m actually saying this but I may now be OK with a trade-back.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 4, 2024
HOWEVER, Washington can NOT trade back past #4. I don’t know if we can get either ARI or NE to trade up with us, but if we could, I wouldn’t get too greedy with the return.
ARI- #27
NE- #34/68
My man, Texas Legend @ColtMcCoy, convinced me to get off the course and get back to work. I’m joining @UnderdogFantasy to breakdown the top QB and WR prospects in this years draft. Gonna be fun! pic.twitter.com/oGBiJYNTPX— Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) April 4, 2024
.@TheTerry_25 is in the building! ✌️ ✌️#ALLCAPS x #HTTC pic.twitter.com/90hv4IPfnx— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 4, 2024
Does @Tress_Way train like a REAL football player? Bruce wanted to know— Monumental Sports Network (@MonSportsNet) April 4, 2024
@granthpaulsen, @Tarik_ElBashir & Bruce Boudreau welcome the @Commanders Captain on MNMT 2 as our first ever Alt-Cast guest ‼️#ALLCAPS | @Capitals pic.twitter.com/XpHz2KWdNf
Rashee Rice's lawyer, Royce West speaking in Dallas now. First question he's asked: Who was driving?— Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) April 4, 2024
"During the interview (with police), Mr. Rice acknowledged that he was driving the Lamborghini." pic.twitter.com/D5XAT8qp47
At news conference in Dallas, Rashee Rice's attorney Royce West acknowledges that Rice told police he was driving the Lamborghini in the Saturday crash. Asked why took so long to acknowledge, he says, "you think that's long?"— Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) April 4, 2024
When Royce West was asked is Dallas DA expected to file charges: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/iTBUJweOXF— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) April 4, 2024
Is anybody considering doing the unthinkable? A DC-sports triple-dip on Sunday?— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 4, 2024
1:35 - @Nationals
4:00 - @XFLDefenders
6:00 - @Capitals
Alex Ovechkin, career goal No. 849. He’s 45 away from tying Wayne Gretzky pic.twitter.com/WnbnmiplR5— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) April 5, 2024
BREAKING: The #NFL Network is parting ways with Andrew Siciliano, Melissa Stark, James Palmer, and Will Selva, per @TheAthletic pic.twitter.com/ZuyYI9ljUI— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 4, 2024
