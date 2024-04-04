Adisa Isaac would be an intriguing developmental pass rusher for the Commanders

Adisa Isaac, EDGE

School: Pennsylvania State University | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Draft Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’4” / 247 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Late 3rd round-5th round

Player Comparison: Chase Winovich

College Statistics

Player Overview

Adisa Isaac was a four-star high school recruit who played his entire collegiate career at Penn State. He played sparingly in his first two seasons before suffering a torn Achilles in his junior season. However, he returned stronger in 2022 and made a name for himself with 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and 32 total pressures, earning Third Team All-Big Ten in 2022. He followed that up with his senior campaign in 2023 where he totaled 16 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and 31 total pressures. Isaac was the team captain of the defense, and he was a 2023 Senior Bowl participant.

Adisa Isaac is a prototypical edge rusher that projects to fit in a 3-4 scheme. He has good outside rush speed but needs to work on moves after the initial rush. Isaac has solid traits tied to his athleticism and needs development to refine his run defense and pass rush. His upside can be an every down player who can fit in multiple defensive schemes.

Strengths

Great body frame for the position.

Great run pursuit.

Hustles on the backside of run plays.

Able to beat tackles on inside rushes.

Flashes speed-to-power rushes, able to push tackles back.

Good lateral mobility.

Good body control when fighting through traffic.

Weaknesses

Pass rush lacks sudden quickness and bend.

Overruns his outside rush arc, takes himself out of the play.

Subpar suddenness and quickness.

Unrefined run defense technique and anchor.

Has tendencies to leave gaps when he’s unable to beat his man.

Let’s See His Work

Adisa Isaac’s number is #20

Vs. Ohio State (2023)

Vs. Michigan

Prospect Watch



Penn State EDGE Adisa Isaac is capturing attention as a projected late second-round pick, standing at an imposing 6'4", 247 lbs.



His IGA Score™ of 95.9 reflects his remarkable combination of play speed, relentless motor, and sharp on-field IQ, making him a… pic.twitter.com/fRNR4wdhHS — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) March 23, 2024

Adisa Isaac is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.75 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 212 out of 1685 DE from 1987 to 2024.



Official pro day results pending.https://t.co/tL8dU9IN5n pic.twitter.com/DHTPl0FQIE — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 19, 2024

#PSU DE Adisa Isaac consistently captured the edge and displayed sound technique to beat tackles during the Senior Bowl. Super impressed with the reps in one-on-ones and team. pic.twitter.com/oM68VAWGle — Dominic White (@DomWWhite) February 2, 2024

Interviews:

How Will He Fit On The Team

With Washington running a platoon of defensive ends/edge defenders, they can afford to take a swing on developmental prospects. If HC Dan Quinn and DC Joe Whitt Jr. choose to run any form of a 3-4 defense, Adisa Isaac could be the developmental prospect for their system. Isaac provides Washington with a player who can take occasional snaps as he refines his technique and play strength. If Isaac falls to Day 3, he can be a worthwhile selection to become another foundational piece on defense.