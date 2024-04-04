All aTwitter: 4 April 2024 - Lots of new faces (and a few old ones) arrive for the start of offseason workouts

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
some new for your #WallpaperWednesday | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/S7xa03IwnM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 3, 2024
Let's talk numbers https://t.co/V2JrmzpUN5 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/koyuerqJyj— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 3, 2024
Official ✍️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 3, 2024
We have signed DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi. He is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. pic.twitter.com/0zfoGdV1sy
The #Commanders are signing their International Player Pathway Program participant, adding DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi of Nigeria, source said. Formerly of the #Broncos, he discovered football on Youtube and eventualy landed in UpRise Academy in Ghana. Now, lands in Washington. pic.twitter.com/jjNIF6BaMY— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2024
Beginning this season, each of the 32 NFL clubs are eligible to fill a 91st roster spot entering training camp and a 17th roster spot on its practice squad, reserved for an international player.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 3, 2024
The Commanders' offseason so far: pic.twitter.com/9eWqD72HiX— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 3, 2024
Sam Cosmi, speaking for all us, on keeping up with the Commanders' roster overhaul: "Free agency has been ridiculous."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 3, 2024
Sam Cosmi is up at the mic. Said the first two days are focused on getting to know all the new faces and getting to know each other. The vibe in the building is very positive and uplifting— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 3, 2024
Tress Way said in their meeting today Dan Quinn had the returning players stand up, then find a different seat to get to know the new guys. "I just love that mindset," Way said.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 3, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders return to workouts with one goal - introductions. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/5Uy9vyXjzl— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 3, 2024
Commanders DT Daron Payne is looking forward to this new era of Washington football.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 3, 2024
He told me, "it's like a new feeling. I really got this feeling when I was a freshman at Alabama and I got it again when I was a rookie coming here. It feels like the same type of energy." pic.twitter.com/xzfkmS96By
Tress Way is the most optimistic guy you will find in an NFL locker room.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 3, 2024
He is so fired up for this new season with new head coach Dan Quinn.
I asked Tress about the new personality's in the locker room and his interactions with Quinn.
pic.twitter.com/iIH4TbMZ9s
Way: "I see him walk into the building, I'm like, that's fricking Bobby Wagner. And he's just approachable, smiling, humble, excited to be here. Same with Zach. Zach sits down first day he and I just had some breakfast together... it is just so cool to see these guys."— John Keim (@john_keim) April 3, 2024
Terry McLaurin said he started training after the Super Bowl and is already in football shape.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 3, 2024
There's "definitely" an adjustment to learning a new offense, McLaurin said. Schemes are relatively similar in the NFL, but the difference comes with the names and formations. He hasn't learned anything yet, but he'll have some time to dive into the offenses soon— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 3, 2024
Cosmi said he can tell Dan Quinn wants to do things the right way and build a special culture. "It's gonna be huge for the team."— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 3, 2024
Commanders G Sam Cosmi on the team's rebuild: "It's like you went to a new team. It's definitely a breath of fresh air."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 3, 2024
#Commanders WR3 Dyami Brown stats the last three seasons:— brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) April 3, 2024
2021 - 15 games, 12 recs on 25 tgts for 165 yds, 0 TD.
2022 - 15 games, 5 recs on 14 tgts for 143 yds, 2 TDs.
2023 - 17 games, 12 recs on 23 tgts for 168 yds, 1 TD.
Is this the year Dyami Brown breaks out? pic.twitter.com/4dCRJdoZ5e
NFL analyst Adam Rank says that the #Commanders should trade the second overall pick instead of selecting a QB— brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) April 3, 2024
“It’s better off to build a team and build a squad and approach it that way…”
Rank believes a trade with the #Vikings makes sense.
(H/t:@adamrank) pic.twitter.com/Ufc9aqkuJL
We’ve agreed to terms on a trade that will send WR Stefon Diggs to Houston for a 2025 second round draft pick.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 3, 2024
More details: https://t.co/qidbgR9zfQ pic.twitter.com/J3IHJeDxN9
The Texans are the 1st team in NFL history to add a player coming off a season with 100+ catches (Stefon Diggs), 1,000+ rush yards (Joe Mixon) and 10+ sacks (Danielle Hunter) in the same offseason— Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) April 3, 2024
h/t SportRadar
Whatever you think of the Texans trading for Stefon Diggs, the lesson here for the Commanders is clear:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 3, 2024
When you nail the No. 2 pick and have a stud QB on a rookie deal you are able to 'go for it.' That's what the Texans have done all offseason. Could be Washington next year.
The #Bills will carry about $31.1 million in dead money for Diggs. Pretty much a disaster extension for them. Wound up paying an extra $20.9M in 2022 and 2023 to come away with a net of less than a 2nd rounder next year.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 3, 2024
The Bills are taking on a $31M dead cap hit to trade Stefon Diggs.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 3, 2024
Think about that. They're in 'SB or bust' mode and one of the top teams in the conference and they're trading their WR1 despite taking on a $31M cap hit to do it. They reeeeally wanted out of the Diggs business.
Bills WR1 pic.twitter.com/MpYvr2dUOq— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 3, 2024
Top 10 Most Athletic EDGE Draft Prospects based on in-game athleticism— Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) April 3, 2024
About us: https://t.co/eQpG3v2547 pic.twitter.com/vCF1Kudtch
Wow: Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is rooting for the #Chiefs to choose to come back to the city of Dallas, he told @dallasnews— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 3, 2024
“As I have said previously, our market is big enough, growing enough, and loves football more than enough to support a second NFL team… especially a… https://t.co/E2SGR3n0gh pic.twitter.com/J3V1gT5jJu
The beautiful game… #NYR pic.twitter.com/2vvJg92UyV— Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) April 3, 2024
Rest up Mongo https://t.co/j3oXM10T6c— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 3, 2024
