Former Washington Commanders LB Khaleke Hudson signs with the New Orleans Saints

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders have been very active in free agency, signing 22 players from other teams, but they only re-signed 4 of their own free agents. New GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn are rebuilding this roster after a 4-13 season led to major changes. LB Khaleke Hudson was not re-signed by Washington, and they reportedly didn’t attempt to retain him after he became a free agent. He became Washington’s 10th free agent to sign with another team, joining the New Orleans Saints on a 1-year deal.

Hudson was a 5th round pick by Washington in 2020, Ron Rivera’s first season as head coach and head of football operations. Hudson was a staple on special teams, never playing less than 73% of the snaps. Hudson had a biggest season in the NFL last year, get more snaps on defense, and less on special teams. He started 8 games, as Washington dealt with injuries, including season-ending shoulder surgery for starter Jamin Davis. Hudson had career highs in tackles(74) TFLs(5), Sacks(1), QB hits(2), and passes defended(2).

The Washington Commanders have signed four linebackers in free agency, and they clearly identified LB as one of the positions that needed a big overhaul. Jamin Davis will be joined by Frankie Luvu, Bobby Wagner, Anthony Pittman, and Mykal Walker in his fourth season with Washington. The team has the option for a 5th year on Davis’s contract, but that still seems unlikely.

Defense & Fumbles Table
Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV
2020 23 WAS S 47 16 2 0 0 0.0 14 8 6 2 1 2
2021 24 WAS S 47 12 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 9 4 5 0 1 1
2022 25 WAS S 47 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 11 4 7 0 1 1
2023 26 WAS LB 47 17 8 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1.0 74 44 30 5 2 3
Career 58 12 0 0 0 0 2 0 1.0 108 60 48 7 5 7
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 4/4/2024.
Snap Counts Table
Games Off. Def. ST
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Num Pct Num Pct Num Pct
2020 23 WAS S 47 16 2 0 0% 51 5% 359 82%
2021 24 WAS S 47 12 1 0 0% 23 3% 249 82%
2022 25 WAS S 47 13 1 0 0% 72 9% 270 77%
2023 26 WAS LB 47 17 8 0 0% 405 35% 344 73%
Career 0 551 1222
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 4/4/2024.

