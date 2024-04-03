Is Spencer Rattler being overlooked in this year's QB class?

If you are a fan of Spencer Rattler, his stock has been flying under the radar throughout the entire draft process compared to other notable quarterback prospects. For as controversial as Rattler was leading up to the start of his collegiate career in Netflix’s “QB1: Beyond The Lights,” it did not get easier for him once he got to the University of Oklahoma. He was there for three seasons, but OU ultimately benched him for freshman quarterback Caleb Williams in 2021.

Fast forward to 2024, with the pressure off of Rattler’s back and two quiet, yet productive seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, some analysts have been able to evaluate and identify him as a top-three quarterback prospect coming out of the draft.

Emory Hunt, featured on CBS Sports and Sportsline, and owner of Football Gameplan, joined the Trap or Dive podcast to discuss quarterback prospects and his top five prospects.

In this Trap or Dive episode, we discuss:

Is it worth it to trade for Brandon Aiyuk

Quarterback prospects with Emory Hunt; just two true 1st round grades

Prospect spotlight - - Dre, AJ, and myself discuss top prospects coming out that they are fans of.

