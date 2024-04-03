Is Tahj Washington too small for the Commanders receiving corps?

Tahj Washington, WR

School: USC | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 5’10” / 174 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-6

Player Comparison: Demario Douglas

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table Receiving Rushing Scrimmage Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD *2019 Memphis American FR WR 4 3 32 10.7 0 0 0 0 3 32 10.7 0 *2020 Memphis American FR WR 11 43 743 17.3 6 4 11 2.8 1 47 754 16.0 7 2021 USC Pac-12 SO WR 12 54 602 11.1 1 0 0 0 54 602 11.1 1 *2022 USC Pac-12 JR 14 50 785 15.7 6 0 0 0 50 785 15.7 6 *2023 USC Pac-12 SR WR 13 59 1062 18.0 8 1 10 10.0 0 60 1072 17.9 8 Career Overall 209 3224 15.4 21 5 21 4.2 1 214 3245 15.2 22 Memphis 46 775 16.8 6 4 11 2.8 1 50 786 15.7 7 USC 163 2449 15.0 15 1 10 10.0 0 164 2459 15.0 15 View Original Table

Player Overview

Tahj Washington lent his athletic abilities to several sports in high school. In his hometown in Texas, he sprinted and jumped for the track team that won three state titles and was also on the soccer team. As a football player, he was a wide receiver and returner that got three-stars as a recruit. He ended up starting his career at Memphis and redshirting his freshman year in 2019. The next season, Washington replaced outgoing wide receiver Antonio Gibson as a starter and had an impressive season. Building on this success, he transferred to USC where he racked up yards, but made little impact elsewhere. The arrival of Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams to Southern Cal in 2022 led to better touchdown production for Washington. In 2023, he put up over 1,000 yards and had the most touchdowns of his career.

Strengths

Varies route-running speed to gain separation

Finds open space on broken plays

Adjusts to the ball well and shows good body control at the catch point

Elusive runner with excellent start-stop ability

Fights through contact; tough to bring down despite size

Offers some gadget play ability

Mixes it up as a blocker

Weaknesses

Smaller size will likely limit him to playing in the slot

Can he beat press coverage?; a lot of free releases

Would like to see him run more of the route tree

A few concentration drops

Special teams value, but not a punt returner

Let’s See His Work

Tahj Washington is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements.



How He Fits on the Commanders

The Commanders have some talent in their receiving group, but could look to add to it after losing Curtis Samuel in free agency. Terry McLaurin is the premier talent at the position and will be a dependable talent. Jahan Dotson has shown glimpses of what he can be, but took a step backwards last season. Jamison Crowder was re-signed and Olamide Zaccheaus was added in free agency, but the bottom of the WR corps is unsettled.

Tahj Washington looks to provide some of what Curtis Samuel did. He’d work well in the slot and in the short and intermediate area of the field. If he makes a defender miss, he offers the ability to run after the catch. While he is tough for his size, he looks to be limited to playing out of the slot. What would sell me on Washington is if he can return punts. If he can, he’s a candidate for one of the last receiver positions on the roster.