Is Tahj Washington too small for the Commanders receiving corps?

Tahj Washington, WR
School: USC | Conference: Pac-12
College Experience: Senior | Age: 22
Height / Weight: 5’10” / 174 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-6
Player Comparison: Demario Douglas
College Statistics
|Receiving
|Rushing
|Scrimmage
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Plays
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|*2019
|Memphis
|American
|FR
|WR
|4
|3
|32
|10.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|10.7
|0
|*2020
|Memphis
|American
|FR
|WR
|11
|43
|743
|17.3
|6
|4
|11
|2.8
|1
|47
|754
|16.0
|7
|2021
|USC
|Pac-12
|SO
|WR
|12
|54
|602
|11.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|54
|602
|11.1
|1
|*2022
|USC
|Pac-12
|JR
|14
|50
|785
|15.7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|50
|785
|15.7
|6
|*2023
|USC
|Pac-12
|SR
|WR
|13
|59
|1062
|18.0
|8
|1
|10
|10.0
|0
|60
|1072
|17.9
|8
|Career
|Overall
|209
|3224
|15.4
|21
|5
|21
|4.2
|1
|214
|3245
|15.2
|22
|Memphis
|46
|775
|16.8
|6
|4
|11
|2.8
|1
|50
|786
|15.7
|7
|USC
|163
|2449
|15.0
|15
|1
|10
|10.0
|0
|164
|2459
|15.0
|15
|Kick Ret
|Punt Ret
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Ret
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Ret
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|*2019
|Memphis
|American
|FR
|WR
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|*2020
|Memphis
|American
|FR
|WR
|11
|12
|242
|20.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2021
|USC
|Pac-12
|SO
|WR
|12
|7
|121
|17.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|*2022
|USC
|Pac-12
|JR
|14
|3
|75
|25.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|*2023
|USC
|Pac-12
|SR
|WR
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Career
|Overall
|22
|438
|19.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Memphis
|12
|242
|20.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|USC
|10
|196
|19.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
Player Overview
Tahj Washington lent his athletic abilities to several sports in high school. In his hometown in Texas, he sprinted and jumped for the track team that won three state titles and was also on the soccer team. As a football player, he was a wide receiver and returner that got three-stars as a recruit. He ended up starting his career at Memphis and redshirting his freshman year in 2019. The next season, Washington replaced outgoing wide receiver Antonio Gibson as a starter and had an impressive season. Building on this success, he transferred to USC where he racked up yards, but made little impact elsewhere. The arrival of Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams to Southern Cal in 2022 led to better touchdown production for Washington. In 2023, he put up over 1,000 yards and had the most touchdowns of his career.
Strengths
- Varies route-running speed to gain separation
- Finds open space on broken plays
- Adjusts to the ball well and shows good body control at the catch point
- Elusive runner with excellent start-stop ability
- Fights through contact; tough to bring down despite size
- Offers some gadget play ability
- Mixes it up as a blocker
Weaknesses
- Smaller size will likely limit him to playing in the slot
- Can he beat press coverage?; a lot of free releases
- Would like to see him run more of the route tree
- A few concentration drops
- Special teams value, but not a punt returner
Let’s See His Work
College Football’s Fastest Five of the Week:— Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) October 2, 2023
4. @uscfb WR Tahj Washington (@tahj_washington) 21.1 mph #ReelSpeed
: @CFBONFOX
https://t.co/orrD059ykP pic.twitter.com/WdHMlFhabd
Tahj Washington is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024
Splits projectedhttps://t.co/fxHrImswfZ pic.twitter.com/HDwDkz2S7f
How He Fits on the Commanders
The Commanders have some talent in their receiving group, but could look to add to it after losing Curtis Samuel in free agency. Terry McLaurin is the premier talent at the position and will be a dependable talent. Jahan Dotson has shown glimpses of what he can be, but took a step backwards last season. Jamison Crowder was re-signed and Olamide Zaccheaus was added in free agency, but the bottom of the WR corps is unsettled.
Tahj Washington looks to provide some of what Curtis Samuel did. He’d work well in the slot and in the short and intermediate area of the field. If he makes a defender miss, he offers the ability to run after the catch. While he is tough for his size, he looks to be limited to playing out of the slot. What would sell me on Washington is if he can return punts. If he can, he’s a candidate for one of the last receiver positions on the roster.
Poll
Can Tahj Washington be a productive receiver for the Commanders?
-
28%
Yes
-
14%
No
-
56%
We need a big receiver!
