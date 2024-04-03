Daily Slop - 3 Apr 24 - Washington fan focus starts to shift to offensive tackle for the coming draft

Commanders links

“Real deal,” Reaves said. “They’re not wasting any time.”

The Commanders entered the new league year with half their roster hitting the open market, and whether Quinn wants to call it rebuilding or recalibrating, the new roster will be made in his and Peters’ image. Though most of the open spots have been filled by new players, Washington decided to retain four players from the old regime: Reaves, tackle Cornelius Lucas, defensive end Efe Obada and receiver/return specialist Jamison Crowder.

The new staff made two things clear to the players they decided to keep: they want to win and do so the right way. Those are messages they can get behind.

The Commanders have signed 26 players — the most in the NFL — since the start of free agency, 22 of which are new additions. They range from some of the best to play their position, like linebacker Bobby Wagner, to those looking for a chance to compete, such as guard Nick Allegretti.

What the Commanders haven’t done is retain any starters from their own pool of free agents. What’s more, they’ve decided to move on from others still under contract. Charles Leno Jr., Nick Gates and Logan Thomas were all released before free agency, creating even more spots for Peters and his staff to fill.

For the four players Washington re-signed, that presents them with a chance to be part of something new and take an active role in shaping the franchise’s next chapter.

Washington’s four re-signees decided to stay in the DMV, partly because of Quinn’s reputation as someone who knows how to build relationships with his players and create a strong work environment. They’re already starting to see the difference around the building.

“It feels electric,” Obada said. “It feels exciting. It feels new. It feels genuine. Everybody’s focused. Everybody’s trying to figure out how to get better.”

Commanders could draft Kingsley Suamataia

Offensive Tackle | BYU Cougars

After the quarterback position, one cannot dispute the Washington Commanders’ most pressing priority. They need to find a franchise left tackle capable of keeping the blindside clear of pressure consistently.

Again, this is something the Commanders haven’t addressed with any great urgency during their free-agent moves. Charles Leno Jr. was released and swing tackle Cornelius Lucas re-signed on a one-year deal. This indicates Adam Peters is looking toward the draft for potential long-term assistance.

Fortunately for Peters and the Commanders, this is an outstanding group of offensive tackles emerging from the collegiate level. Many are expected to be taken in the first round, so the new general manager must watch the developments closely and be ready to strike in pursuit of securing their desired target.

Kingsley Suamataia could be a gamble worth taking. The athletic intangibles alone suggest he can carve out a successful career for himself, but there is a huge amount of work ahead for whichever team brings him on board.

The cousin of All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell has the size, length, and fluid movements to excel in pass protection. Suamataia’s footwork is good and his core functional strength allows him to impact running downs. However, the BYU prospect is fundamentally flawed and needs to take on significant coaching to play a role immediately.

Suamataia is the definition of a boom-or-bust prospect. If he puts everything together, he’s got the gifts to potentially become one of the league’s best edge protectors. If he lands in the wrong fit or has too much pressure on his shoulders right out of the gate, that’s when complications could occur.

Breaking down Washington OL Troy Fautanu to see what makes him one of the top OL prospects in this draft class

The consensus among draft analysts is that this is a very strong group of offensive lineman available in this draft class, which is good for Washington as they have a significant need at left tackle. But it could also result in up to 10 or maybe even more offensive lineman getting drafted in the first round, which means Washington could be left with perhaps the 12th best offensive lineman by the time they pick [in the second round]. With a rookie quarterback under center, the Commanders may well decide to package some of their extra draft picks together and make a move to jump back up into the first round and try to land one of those better left tackle prospects.

They’re unlikely to make a huge move to get back into the top 10 for Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt, but trading up into the 15-25 range could position them nicely for a number of offensive tackle prospects. One of those is Washington Huskies left tackle Troy Fautanu. Analysts are split on what position they think Fautanu could play at the next level. He played left tackle in college and plenty think he can stay there in the pros, but some think he might project better on the right side or even sliding inside to guard in the long term. What isn’t debated, however, is his talent level, which is extremely high.

Fautanu is listed at 6-foot-4, 317 pounds with 34½-inch arms and measured very well at the combine athletically. When you watch him, what immediately pops out is his tenacity, especially in the run game.

[His] athleticism translates to other parts of his game too. He’s a weapon in the screen game, for example.

We will focus on prospects who could be available for Washington and who fit a position of need. Our prospect profiles will not be exclusive to projected first-round picks only but also players who will be selected on the second day of the NFL draft.

The Commanders hold nine selections in this month’s draft, including six picks in the top 100. Washington is first on the clock at No. 2 overall.

Today, we profile Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.

Fit with Commanders

This one is easy. The Commanders badly need a left tackle, so the fit here would be a natural one. However, Washington also needs a quarterback, so that’s the direction the Commanders will likely go at No. 2. But what if they moved down a spot or two because Adam Peters didn’t like any of the top passers? Then Alt would absolutely be in play for Washington. If he ended up in Washington, Alt would start day one and make multiple Pro Bowls for the Commanders. Washington will address offensive tackle early in the draft, but unfortunately, Alt will be gone by the time the Commanders are on the clock for their second pick.

It’s important to remember we’re in the thick of lying season. No teams are going to tell the truth about their intentions ahead of the draft, but sometimes you can learn of a team’s interest through other means.

On Tuesday, McCarthy’s personal quarterback coach, Greg Holcomb, joined the “Kevin Sheehan Show” on Team 980 to discuss Washington’s perceived interest in the former Michigan star.

“It’s really crazy,” Holcomb said via Audacy.

“His stock has just skyrocketed post combine and pro day and so. I think there are teams that are [looking] to move up to try and get him. I do know that [his father] told me there was a very positive conversation with the Washington people at the NFL combine, that they just said a lot of the really nice things about J.J. that he checks all of the boxes, and it would be hard for anybody to pass on him.”

He gave Sheehan a little more info regarding Washington.

“I don’t want to give away too much information, but the family seems like they would be very happy if he landed there,” Holcomb said. “And I’ll be honest, there are a handful of cities if he landed that they wouldn’t be very happy, as you can imagine. I’m sure everyone in the draft has their dream cities and programs……..at No. 2, I’ll tell you everyone would be very happy.”

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart is a potential late Day 2 prospect that impressed teams during the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.

The Baltimore native offers elite length for the position, but also displays impressive athleticism and recovery speed as a boundary cover corner.

In 2022 Hart was active in 11 games (10 starts), finishing the year with 25 total tackles (17 solo), 3 tackles for a loss and 4 passes defended.

Hart was named a team captain in 2023 as a graduate student and started all 12 games on the season. On the year, Hart recorded 21 total tackles (15 solo), 3 tackles for a loss, 4 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

Although Hart didn’t record an interception in 2023, he held Buckeyes receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to only 32 yards on 3 receptions vs OSU (10/7).

Outlook

Hart is scheme versatile, but man coverage is where he’ll thrive on the next level. The Notre Dame corner is more than suitable as a zone corner, but excels in press man where he utilizes his length & strength.

The Fighting Irish cornerback performed well during filed drills at the NFL Combine numbers and recorded a 4.5 second 40- yard dash, 1.57 second 10-yard split and a 39.5” vertical leap.

Although Hart occasionally saw reps a slot corner, he’s at his best on the outside. Hart won’t be confused as a ball-hawk, but his ability to mirror receivers downfield can’t be understated.

The lack of career interceptions will give teams pause when looking for a cornerback early in the draft, but nonetheless Hart would represent great value as an high upside developmental corner if available late in Round 3.

Big Blue View

Maye’s stock could be slipping as J.J. McCarthy’s rises

Kurt Benkert, who has analyzed all of the top quarterbacks in the class, was vocal about Maye and the Giants not being a great match.

“Their roster, they need a lot of work. If I’m Drake Maye I’m like, could I go to the Vikings a little later and sit a year behind [Sam] Darnold,” Benkert told Adams. “I’d rather do that than go to the Giants and sit a year with the way that their offense is, their situation — is it kinda hot seat, kinda not — I think [Vikings coach] Kevin O’Connell’s probably a better match for getting a guy up to speed.”

Benkert is also not thrilled with some of what he sees on tape from Maye.

“My take is he’s got a high ceiling, he’s got a big arm, he’s kinda sloppy with hsi feet and really inconsistent as a passer and he misses a lot of throws that I don’t think a top 10 quarterback should miss,” Benkert said. “He just misses the easy plays that I know in the NFL get a little bit harder.”

Another former NFL quarterback, Chris Simms, thinks Michael Penix Jr. is a more NFL ready quarterback than Maye.

“There is no way you can watch Michael Penix Jr. film nd Drake Maye film or Michael Penix Jr. Pro Day and Drake Maye Pro Day and tell me that you think they’re on the same playing field right now,” Simms said. “There is no way. I feel that strongly about it.”

Are the Giants a great situation for a rookie quarterback? I don’t think I am as down on the Giants as Benkert is. Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka are a good duo to work with quarterbacks. Whether or not you like the personnel around the quarterbacks or the QB combo of Jones and Drew Lock, a rookie quarterback like Maye would not need to play immediately. By the end of the 2024 season maybe, but not at the start.

It would not be good for any rookie quarterback if Daboll were fired at the end of the 2024 season, and that might buy Daboll at least the 2025 season no matter what happens record-wise in 2024.

16 - Stephon Gilmore - CB · Age: 33

The best free-agent pickups in recent years have been excellent veterans willing to take one-year deals. Gilmore, still a plus starter, figures to be one of those guys this season. An instant upgrade for virtually any team.

55 - Steven Nelson - CB · Age: 31

Nelson has turned into that guy who signs a replacement-level short-term deal, stabilizes a starting cornerback spot and then has everyone wondering why he was so inexpensive in free agency in the first place. Can it last forever?

58 - Adoree’ Jackson - CB · Age: 28

A walking example of how cornerback play isn’t consistent year to year, Jackson’s best seasons have been excellent. Just don’t leave him on an island all season like Wink Martindale did last year.

94 - Ahkello Witherspoon - CB · Age: 29

Witherspoon was the Rams’ best cornerback last season at a (relatively) measly cost of just over $1 million. He’s the type of veteran starter teams are hoping to hit on for cheap to plug a hole for a season or two.

98 - Donovan Smith - OT · Age: 31

Smith held up well enough for the Chiefs to win a Super Bowl, but it’s clear he’s in the decline phase of an otherwise consistent career.