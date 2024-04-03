All aTwitter: 3 April 2024 - Commanders add LB depth; Penix & QB draft odds; Rick Snider yelling at clouds

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Back in action pic.twitter.com/FtUjvpeC56— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 2, 2024
Reminder: Today is the first day of voluntary offseason workouts for the Commanders. We'll chat with some of the players tomorrow, get their thoughts on all the changes. Will be a new vibe for the returnees.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 2, 2024
The #Commanders have signed 22 players in free agency (including re-signing 4 of their own free agents), the most of any team in the NFL.— brandon (@DrakeMayeMVP) April 2, 2024
The next team with the most free-agent signings, #Dolphins with 15. pic.twitter.com/KibHv2YVyr
Welcome to the DMV, @MykalWalker3 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/zB6ygcrZrk— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 2, 2024
Washington signed vet LB Mykal Walker, the team announced.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 2, 2024
Walker, 26, was a 4th-rd pick by Atlanta in 2020 (when Dan Quinn was HC). He became a journeyman. Played in eight games (five starts) last year for Pittsburgh.
Hasn’t played much STs since ‘21. LB depth.
Already signing several of Dan Quinn's former Cowboys, the #Commanders also added Bobby Wagner from their HC's Seattle days. Quinn's Falcons connections are now entering the equation. Ex-Atlanta LB Mykal Walker is headed to Washington https://t.co/MMMef6zIKn— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) April 2, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders signed another linebacker plus draft odds update. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/SLQh8zn30k— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 2, 2024
The #Steelers brought in Former #Commanders LB Khaleke Hudson for a visit/workout, per Aaron Wilson— Steelersonly (@steelersonlyy) April 3, 2024
Hudson had 108 tackles and a sack in his 4 seasons in Washington. pic.twitter.com/K00tzLG3E7
Former Washington linebacker Reuben Foster shines in UFL debut https://t.co/Fuj7GnqGxc pic.twitter.com/BZ7rBzuQuM— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) April 3, 2024
You CANT tell me Michael Penix Jr is NOT one of the Top 3 QB’s in this years class if you’ve actually broken down his film & watched him. If you say different, you don’t know ball.— Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) April 2, 2024
He’s a magician out there. He put on a performance for the ages vs Texas in Sugar Bowl. pic.twitter.com/LhXI2TyYbM
Michael Penix Jr.’s ability to manipulate the line of scrimmage is a key reason why his NFL Draft stock has risen.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 2, 2024
I’m back on @TheHerd today with @ColinCowherd! https://t.co/mZVUcG9zpr pic.twitter.com/KugF0w6BQA
The Commanders have a Top 30 draft visit scheduled with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.— Chat Sports (@ChatSports) April 2, 2024
Could Washington TRADE DOWN and take Penix in Round 1? @jack_sperry let's you know what he thinks: ⬇️https://t.co/qGMCJE7TCo#HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/6QIw3iYASt
NEWS: Penn State star pass rusher Chop Robinson has a TOP-30 visit with the Washington #Commanders, per source.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 2, 2024
Chop posted unprecedented combine numbers
- Fastest 40-yard dash ever recorded for edge
- Fastest 10-yard split for anyone over 250 lbs
- Longest broad jump for DE pic.twitter.com/chMUVgk21g
"The Commanders will host linebacker Trevin Wallace of Kentucky on a top 30 visit according to two sources."— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) April 2, 2024
-@BurgundyBurner (Tier 3 )#HTTC | #Commanders | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/tmmCXyjATq
Rick Snider’s Washington says the NFL shouldn’t replace chain crews. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/jcwHHJKpiz— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 2, 2024
The Caps and Wizards are staying in D.C.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 2, 2024
What does this mean for the Washington @Commanders and their chances of returning to the District? @MurielBowser told @7NewsDC, "the city has indicated that we will be willing to put our dollars into bringing that campus back to life." pic.twitter.com/Chas1JEFFq
BREAKING: Jackson County voters have voted against a sales tax extension to fund stadium projects for the #Chiefs and #Royals.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 3, 2024
There is a very real possibility now that neither team will remain in the County... pic.twitter.com/GPH6MwfIXL
"HAWKEYE FIERCE" is a great headline. Kind of a MASH-up. pic.twitter.com/RckMmv071L— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 2, 2024
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series “SCTV,” has died. He was 82. https://t.co/aVdnOLxTbG pic.twitter.com/GATicTrsWg— KSNT 27 News (@KSNTNews) April 3, 2024
Joe Flaherty On Why An SCTV Reunion Never Happened | Letterman https://t.co/Nq87bIxIUq— RedGman NYC (@RedgmanNyc) April 3, 2024
RIP Joe Flaherty. 40 years later I still hear this sketch in my head when I have pancakes. pic.twitter.com/Bl7PBLW4uK— Master Pancake (@MasterPancake) April 2, 2024
Not the thing he’s best known for in the comedy world, but Joe Flaherty was a small but essential part in the Back to the Future canon. RIP. pic.twitter.com/9LZlOPcfmE— Johnny Killoran (@JohnnyKilloran) April 2, 2024
