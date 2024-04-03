NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jayden Daniels is “the most-improved player I’ve ever seen in the draft process”

We’re just over three weeks away from this year’s NFL draft in Detroit, and it doesn’t seem like we’re any closer to figuring out what the Washington Commanders are going to do with the No. 2 overall pick. New GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn have been the most active team in free agency, already adding 22 new players to the team’s 91-man offseason roster. Sam Howell was last season’s starter, but he was traded away to the Seattle Seahawks, and Marcus Mariota is QB1 heading into the draft.

Washington is drafting a quarterback on April 25th, and they’re most likely doing it with the second overall pick. Caleb Williams is a near-lock to go to the Chicago Bears with the first pick, leaving Peters the options of LSU’s Jayden Daniels or North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Washington could also draft anyone else they feel is worth the pick, including Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, or maybe trade down to continue rebuilding the team, while still drafting a QB from the next tier.

There are no trade downs from the No. 2 overall pick in this week’s roundup, but there are several trades up, and down, from the Washington Commanders other 8 picks. Jayden Daniels continues to be the most popular pick, but Drake Maye still has a vocal backing as the #2 QB in the draft. Hogs Haven took Maye in our annual SB Nation mock draft, and his odds of going to Washington have been rising again. J.J. McCarthy is the third option this week, but his hype still seems like a blip on the radar.

Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1(#2)

Round 2(#36)

Round 2 (#40 from CHI)

Round 3 (#67)

Round 3 (#78 from SEA)

Round 3 (#100 from SF)

Round 5 (#139)

Round 6 (#152 from SEA)

Round 7 (#222)

(via Tankathon)

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Kliff Kingsbury helped Johnny Manziel win the 2012 Heisman Trophy as offensive coordinator at Texas A&M and handpicked 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray as head coach of the Cardinals. I see the Commanders giving their new OC another dual-threat quarterback in Daniels, who just so happened to hoist the Heisman this past December. 1st round trade: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia With Washington currently holding two picks in the second round and three in the third, it would make perfect sense for the Commanders to jump back into the first round and grab any offensive tackle who slips a little, bolstering the protection for the quarterback selected at No. 2 overall.

The Commanders’ new brain trust has a franchise-changing decision to make on whether to take Drake Maye or Daniels. While Maye is no statue in the pocket, the Heisman Trophy winner’s dual-threat ability might be the overriding factor. Round 2: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona Round 2: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri Round 3: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina Round 3: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State Round 3: Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Mississippi

Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s history working with Kyler Murray and other athletic quarterbacks could make Daniels the perfect fit for the Commanders’ new offense.

Forecasting who the Commanders will take is a bit trickier, as the team has not tipped its hand in any meaningful way. So I’ll go with Daniels, the second-ranked player on my board regardless of position, to replace Sam Howell after his trade to Seattle. Daniels was the best player in college football last season, winning the Heisman Trophy, and he blends rare mobility with excellent pocket passing. He averaged more rushing yards per carry (8.4) than any other FBS player in 2023 and led the nation in QBR (95.6). 2nd Round trade: Raiders send No. 44 and a 2025 third-rounder to the Commanders for No. 36. Round 2: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State Washington has Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, but Coleman would add a size element (6-foot-3, 213 pounds) to this group for the Commanders’ rookie QB. His ability to win in contested-catch situations would go a long way in the red zone, and he is coming off an 11-TD season at Florida State. Round 2: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston We got the Commanders a new quarterback (Daniels) and receiver (Coleman), but what about the protection? Washington allowed 65 sacks in 2023, tied for second-most. Paul is massive at 6-foot-7 and 332 pounds with 36-inch arms, making him a challenge to get around in pass protection. Also: He’d get to play with his older brother, Chris, a guard for Washington.

The new regime, with general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, has remained tight-lipped about its intentions. Is there a preference among the remaining quarterbacks? Would they love a trade-down knowing the sheer volume of needs for, as one active assistant coach said, the “hands-down worst roster in the league” before Peters and Quinn arrived? Trading Sam Howell and not taking a quarterback prospect would be curious, even with Marcus Mariota around. If scouting sources mention a tier peer with Williams, it’s the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Daniels’ pressure-to-sack ratio is jarring, as are the hits the slender quarterback absorbs when on the move. “Jayden probably made more progress (year over year) than any QB coming out in the last five or six years,” said one high-ranking NFC scout. “He can anticipate, make all the throws and is a great athlete.” Projected trade: Commanders acquire No. 30 from Ravens for Nos. 40 and 78 Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma The Commanders were the most active team in free agency, but they didn’t significantly fill their left tackle vacancy. Given how quickly teams snatch tackles, waiting to pounce in the early second round might be risky. Another danger would be not stabilizing the blindside spot with a rookie quarterback. Baltimore could use more picks after seeing numerous free agents leave, though standing pat and taking the 6-foot-8, 322-pound Guyton also works.

The Commanders have run a detailed, patient process, and with a new owner, that’s to be expected. Jayden Daniels is potentially the better fit for Kliff Kingsbury’s offense over Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.

They are definitely taking a quarterback and Jayden Daniels should be the pick. He’s the most-improved player I’ve ever seen in the draft process. That matters.

I like Jayden Daniels more than Drake Maye — and I’d take him here. But Washington may feel differently; whatever happens, it has to take a QB.

Bryant McFadden — Washington has rarely gotten the QB position right over the past few decades, but that could change by selecting the Heisman Trophy winner.

The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kickstart Washington’s rebuild.

The certainty that surrounds the first overall pick doesn’t extend to No. 2, at least right now. And while new Commanders coach Dan Quinn said it’s “fair to envision” his team will select a quarterback in the draft, general manager Adam Peters said “we’re far from our answer,” noting that there was still work to be done in evaluating the top passers. Despite all that, there’s plenty that makes sense about the potential fit between Daniels and Washington, even if there would be a steep learning curve for the Heisman Trophy winner as he goes from one of the most favorable offensive setups in college football to one of the least auspicious ones in the NFL.

The Commanders have taken a similar tack to the Bears in free agency, bolstering their skill position groups with experienced veterans who can ease the transition for an incoming rookie signal caller. Washington added running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Zach Ertz and signed a couple of offensive linemen, including center Tyler Biadasz, bolstering an offense that already included receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. That should help Daniels hit the ground running.

The new Washington regime can start fresh with its own quarterback. Considering Kliff Kingsbury has been hired as the offensive coordinator, I could see the Commanders preferring Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye. I’ve heard that some in the building prefer Maye, while many of the scouts prefer Daniels. New general manager Adam Peters is the deciding vote, and I’ve heard he is enamored with Daniels. Daniels completed 72 percent of his passes in 2023 for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He notched 10 rushing touchdowns as well. Daniels is a dual-threat quarterback who showed improvement as a passer throughout the 2022 season with LSU. He has a quality arm and is a dangerous runner with shocking speed. While he has plenty of room for growth, he became more consistent with pocket-passing accuracy and reading the field as he gained experience. Team sources said they feel Brian Kelly did a nice job of developing Daniels. Daniels completed 69 percent of his passes in 2022 for 2,913 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also went for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. While playing for Arizona State in 2021, Daniels completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,380 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was impressive in 2019, showing playmaking ability as a passer and runner while producing points for the Sun Devils, but he did not look as good in the short 2020 season. Round 2: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU The Commanders need a lot of help on the offensive line. Here’s a plug-and-play upgrade who could help them at a variety of positions up front. The cousin of Lions All-Pro Penei Sewell, Suamataia was a top recruit who landed at Oregon and redshirted. In 2022, Suamataia transferred to BYU and broke out, including not allowing a sack all season. The 6-foot-4, 329-pounder has shocking speed and athleticism for an edge blocker of his size. He is a physical and powerful run blocker who has the quickness and athleticism to be a capable pass protector. Suamataia could stand to add some lower body strength, and he was inconsistent in the back half of his final season, especially in pass protection. With a great skill set, Suamataia has a lot of upside and could be a very good starter at left tackle, right tackle, or guard in the NFL. Round 2: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers The Commanders grab more cornerback talent. In 2023, Melton recorded 32 tackles, three interceptions and six passes broken up. He went under the radar in 2022 due to playing on a bad Rutgers team that failed to qualify for a bowl game. He totaled 33 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes broken up on the year. While Max Melton had not received a lot of media attention, he caught fire in the scouting community for the 2023 NFL Draft. Some evaluators said they thought Melton could have been one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft and had a shot at being the first one off the board. However, Melton went back to school. Melton was listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds, but pro sources said he might be more like 5-foot-11, 188 pounds. He measured in at the combine at 5-foot-11, 187 pounds. They state Melton has excellent speed and is super fast at shutting down the deep part of the field. Receivers can’t outrun him, and he is a superb athlete who can run the routes to prevent separation. Melton is a tough competitor and has a lot of upside. Round 3: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale The Commanders could use multiple young offensive line talents. Amegadjie (6-5, 323) impressed area scouts with his play at Yale. Along with doing well on the field, Amegadjie has an NFL body with height, weight, and long arms – 36.13 inches. Amegadjie has a good skill set to work with, but he is a developmental project who needs work on his technique, footwork and instincts. Round 3: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama Washington lost Curtis Samuel in free agency. Here’s a third receiver for the team’s new quarterback. The 6-foot, 200-pound Burton has a superb skill set, as he is extremely fast and a tremendous separator. To go along with quality size and having great speed, Burton is a terrific route-runner, which leads to him consistently torching coverage. In 2023, Burton recorded 39 catches for 798 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2022, he totaled 40 receptions for 677 yards and seven touchdowns. While Burton has first-round ability, his character issues are massive and are going to be a death blow for some teams. His character problems were part of his background at Georgia, and sources say Burton was in the dog house at both Georgia and Alabama. That led to loss of playing time, and the character issues played a part in him not executing on the field with frequent missed assignments. Round 3: James Williams, LB, Miami Washington adds some linebacker depth. In 2023, Williams totaled 73 tackles, an interception and four passes broken up. He recorded 59 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and six passes broken up in 2022. The 6-foot-4, 224-pounder played strong safety at Miami, but Williams will probably have to move to Will – weakside – linebacker at the pro level. To go along with good size and speed, Williams is consistent in terms of his eye discipline, technique and tackling. His instincts aren’t bad either, and he has some coverage ability alongside flashes of physicality. Williams could be a good fit at linebacker.

Daniels improved almost weekly the past season and a half, and he’s a perfect fit for the Kliff Kingsbury offense. I also believe that three years down the road, Daniels could be the best quarterback to come out of this draft. Round 2: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri Round 2: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

It’s been a two horse race between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, but now there’s this to muddy the waters: NFL executives believe Commanders will draft J.J. McCarthy with No. 2 overall pick The odds just 10 days ago favored Daniels over Maye by a slim margin (and McCarthy no where in sight), but here’s the latest. Daniels still leads among oddsmakers, but McCarthy has entered the picture. Round 2: Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri Round 2: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas Round 3: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah Round 3: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky Round 3: Javon Foster, OT, Missouri

The Commanders seemed poised to land the commander of the LSU offense and Heisman Trophy winner with the second pick. Trade details: Commanders trade No. 36 and No. 40 to the Lions for No. 29, No. 205 and a 2025 fourth-round pick Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson Sensing a growing scarcity of outside CBs, Washington moves back into the first round to snatch the speedy Wiggins. Round 3: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan Round 3: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers Round 3: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

The Washington Commanders can easily justify going with Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, and there’s the looming possibility they split the difference by taking J.J. McCarthy. Ultimately, Daniels is the betting favorite to go No. 2 and seems to have the momentum. Kliff Kingsbury coached a talent similar in Kyler Murray, and if Kingsbury enjoyed that experience, then Daniels could get the nod. Daniels is explosive but needs an offense that caters to his skill set. If he protects his body from direct hits, he could be the NFC’s version of Lamar Jackson.

In the last few days, we’ve heard more rumblings about J.J. McCarthy potentially going at No. 2, but Jayden Daniels is the better prospect and better fits Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Daniels is a dynamic weapon who can instantly make the Washington Commanders offense respectable. “When you look at Jayden, he’s more of a gifted pocket passer than you think,” former NFL QB Chase Daniel said. “Obviously, he’s an extremely gifted athlete. He’s a unique combination of pocket passer and runner. He can sit on his back foot to get through progressions.”

Daniels is an explosive player who can beat you with both his legs and his arm. With Kliff Kingsbury at the helm for the Commanders, Daniels should fit right in with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson on the outside.

Daniels is the favorite to be selected No. 2 overall at most sportsbooks. While this could change before the draft, the markets seem to think he will be new general manager Adam Peters’ first draft pick in Washington. It is worth noting that Peters was part of the 49ers contingent that led everyone to believe Mac Jones would be the third overall pick in 2021, and they ended up with Trey Lance. So, a player like Drake Maye could still be the pick.

The Washington Commanders have been big-time players in free agency, and their approach reeks of a team ready to add a young quarterback to the mix. In my mind, that man will be Jayden Daniels, and he enters the league with a new regime in Washington that looks eager to compete from Day 1.

Jayden Daniels appears to have a firm grip on the No. 2 quarterback spot in the draft thanks to his athleticism and huge arm.

The Commanders seemed poised to land the commander of the LSU offense and Heisman Trophy winner with the second pick. 1st round trade details: Commanders trade No. 36 and No. 40 to the Lions for No. 29, No. 205 and a 2025 fourth-round pick Sensing a growing scarcity of outside CBs, Washington moves back into the first round to snatch the speedy Wiggins. Round 3: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan Round 3: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers Round 3: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

The rumblings coming out of the annual owners meeting suggest JJ McCarthy is Washington’s infatuation. But something similar happened with the San Francisco 49ers and Mac Jones three years ago, only for the Niners to select the more heralded Trey Lance instead. Neither guy worked out, but the premise remains the same; a franchise floats some ideas, gauges feedback, then rolls with the pick that makes more sense. That leads us to Daniels, who is neck and neck with Drake Maye as this year’s QB2. Daniels did more in college and is a more electric playmaker, but he was surrounded by better talent. Maye has some real Josh Allen potential, but also failed to capitalize on the 2022 season that shot him up draft boards. In this case, Washington gets a high-impact player who can be the franchise’s best quarterback since … hoo boy, Mark Rypien? Joe Theismann??? Round 2: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan Round 2: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Liam called this about six weeks ago and now Daniels is now listed as -150 to be the 2nd overall pick. The one thing that makes me believe the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be playing football in Landover, Maryland next year is that Dan Quinn was a Defensive Coordinator with the Cowboys last year. Dallas had losses last year to Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, and Josh Allen. Mobility, not only to buy time, but to have designed runs with your Quarterback is a Defensive Coordinator’s worst nightmare. Daniels gives you that in spades and this time around, DQ is going to give himself a Quarterback with that dimension.

The Washington Commanders are going to take a quarterback with the second overall pick. Which one will they take once Caleb Williams is off the board? It may very well be a tossup with LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye both making a strong case to be the choice. In this instance, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner gets the nod to play in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. “Daniels brings two game-changing traits: athleticism and deep ball accuracy,” Klassen said. “Those two traits alone will give any Daniels offense an instant boost in explosive ability. “The unanimous All-American throws down the field with great rhythm and touch, and he’s as slippery as it gets as a scrambler. Daniels is a generally accurate thrower, too. Sometimes he lacks the zip to make truly jaw-dropping throws, but his arm gets over the threshold to be a quality QB. “Daniels’ outcome in the NFL will come down to how much he can improve his pocket management and attack the middle of the field.” The Arizona State transfer’s trajectory has continually ascended. As long as Daniels protects himself as a runner—he takes some wicked hits—he has plenty of room to get even better at the professional level.

The Commanders have been pretty tight-lipped about which passer they prefer at the top of the draft, so I’m going to go with a fit I love. Jayden Daniels’ glow-up has been enjoyable to watch. Daniels dazzles with his feet, but his arm is nothing to sneeze at. Daniels’ downfield ability is a perfect fit for this offense. Round 2: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona Round 2: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Round 2: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri Round 2: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona Round 3: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee Round 3: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina Round 3: Mekhi Wingo, DI, LSU

Round 2: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri Round 2: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU Round 3: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington Round 3: D.J. James, CB, Auburn Round 3: Theo Johnson, TE, PSU

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

There are plenty of reasons for the Commanders to choose LSU QB Jayden Daniels here, but Maye’s ability to throw downfield will appeal to new GM Adam Peters.

To the surprise of no one, Washington stays put and takes Drake Maye. There are a lot of different voices involved in the decision-making process; some of which will prefer the dual-threat nature of Jayden Daniels and others that will prefer the prototypical Maye. Round 2: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan Round 2: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston Round 3: Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame Round 3: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas Round 3: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

It’s a new regime in Washington. General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn look to kick off their franchise-altering draft class that includes six of the first 102 picks with their face-of-the-franchise QB. Maye was the only FBS player with 7,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in the past two seasons. Maye also said at his combine presser that it didn’t seem like the Bears were very familiar with who he was. Maye will be here at number two, and given his age and eye-popping throws on tape, he should be the pick.

There is a LOT of smoke about Jayden Daniels ending up at this No. 2 selection, but I’m holding firm that Maye, who is my 1A to Williams’ 1B, will be the second player off the board. Size, arm talent, athleticism, creativity, Maye has it all, with a more advanced mental side to his game that makes him so much more than an unaimed Howitzer and makes me think he’ll hit the ground faster at the next level than people expect.

It might seem silly for the Commanders to trade away one former Tar Heel quarterback (Sam Howell), only to draft another one, but Maye’s upside justifies the move. Prototypically built, athletic and already well-versed in the Air Raid scheme new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is installing, Maye is a logical fit in Washington.

The Commanders are doing well to mask their QB of choice with this pick, but Maye has been the No. 2 option behind Williams since early in the process with little more to prove regarding his arm, accuracy, and athleticism. Round 2: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia The Commanders took some secondary hits in free agency with Kendall Fuller and Kamren Curl leaving. They need to upgrade the back end for Dan Quinn’s defense after some front-seven investment, and Lassiter can deliver as a smooth cover man. Round 2: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia The Commanders like their outside starters, Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, who will be key targets for their first-round QB. But they also didn’t keep Curtis Samuel in free agency, leaving a spot for a technically sound, short-to-intermediate slot option. McConkey fits well into Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, too. Round 3: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan The Commanders need to keep rebuilding their pass rush for Dan Quinn and should be thrilled to land a well-rounded defender like Kneeland with this pick. Round 3: Dominic Puni, G, Kansas The Commanders could use a youthful, athletic run blocker inside, as newcomer Nick Allegretti is better as a swing backup. Round 3: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State Wilson has some unique size and imposing big-play flair. He can give the Commanders a hybrid replacement for Logan Thomas behind Zach Ertz.

The Commanders appear to be another team all on board with taking a rookie QB and have a good set of weapons to support that player’s success. With this pick, the Commanders select Drake Maye, a quarterback who has proven he can be a high-volume passer who should fit in well with Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme. Round 2: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona Round 2: Christian Haynes, OL, Connecticut

While there’s some debate over whether Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels is the second-best quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, we believe it’s the player with prototypical size and a higher upside. Maye didn’t replicate his performance from 2022 this past season with North Carolina, but that doesn’t take away from his sky-high ceiling. He’s much closer to Justin Herbert as a prospect than Mitch Trubisky and he can fit very nicely in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Plus, the Washington Commanders’ offensive weapons provide Maye with a great supporting cast as a rookie.

Big, strong and sturdy. The Commanders had a bad offensive line — Sam Howell got sacked more than any quarterback [last season] — you’re not going to for a spindly quarterback in cold weather. They need a Justin Herbert clone.

Don’t fall for the “Jayden Daniels is a better fit for Kliff Kingsbury’s offense” takes. Maye’s wheels are better than many know — he has six games of 70+ rushing yards in the last two seasons — and he’s going to make Washington dangerous quickly.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

A week ago, I went on DC radio and relayed how people around the league (not affiliated with the Commanders) thought Jayden Daniels might have a better shot of being the second pick than Drake Maye. Now I am pivoting again. The groundswell of McCarthy-to-Washington rumors has only grown in recent days. It won’t surprise me if J.J. ends up being the culture changer GM Adam Peters is seeking. 1st round trade: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia The Commanders have two early second-round picks that they could use to move up for one of two big needs: pass-rush talent or an offensive tackle. In this exercise, they give new quarterback J.J. McCarthy some blocking help up front with Mims, who remains raw but could be an elite tackle in time. Washington is building gradually.

Although we know you’re not exactly supposed to believe everything you hear this time of year, there’s no question that JJ McCarthy is an impressive prospect. Maybe Jim Harbaugh’s sales pitches have been working. Who knows? One way or the other, McCarthy’s makeup is fascinating. He wasn’t asked to do everything at Michigan, but that’s not really a bad thing. When it came time for him to go out there and make a play, he absolutely did it. McCarthy has that killer instinct you love at the position. He’s done well working within the structure of an offense. Since when is that a bad thing? Round 2: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU The Commanders went out in NFL free agency and loaded up the roster on both sides of the ball for new GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. In this mock draft scenario, the Commanders landed JJ McCarthy in the first round and getting a possible starting left tackle like Kingsley Suamataia would be great value here. This is a deep offensive tackle draft and Suamataia is something of a late bloomer. He is a former five-star prospect who transferred from Oregon to BYU. Round 2: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas Even though they signed Zach Ertz in NFL free agency, the Commanders still need a more viable long-term option at the tight end position. It’s hard to know who the top tight end in this class will be behind Brock Bowers, but Ja’Tavion Sanders certainly has pass-catching chops and could contribute right away. Round 3: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State Round 3: Cole Bishop, S, Utah Round 3: Beau Brade, S, Maryland