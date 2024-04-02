Washington Commanders Free Agency: LB Mykal Walker signs 1-year deal

The Washington Commanders has signed another linebacker in free agency, announcing the addition of Mykal Walker to the team. Walker(6’3”, 230 lbs) played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, but was a 4th round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He played there for three seasons, starting 20 games. Walker started five games for the Steelers last season.

Walker is the 21st free agent Washington has signed, and the 4th linebacker. Dan Quinn was hired as the new head coach, and he brought Joe Whitt Jr. with him from the Dallas Cowboys to run Washington’s defense. Jamin Davis returns for the final year of his rookie deal, and will be joined by free agent signings Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, Anthony Pittman, and Walker.

One-year deal for Mykal Walker, per source. ILB depth.



Rookie year coincided with Dan Quinn's final season as Falcons HC. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 2, 2024

With pick 119 in the 2020 NFL Draft, the #Falcons selected Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State.



He posted a great #RAS with good size, good speed, good explosiveness, good agility at the LB position.https://t.co/HKVZaUxHxO#InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/vsDjjiJAK7 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 25, 2020