Washington Commanders Free Agency: LB Mykal Walker signs 1-year deal

Washington adds another LB

By Scott Jennings
NFL: DEC 23 Bengals at Steelers Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders has signed another linebacker in free agency, announcing the addition of Mykal Walker to the team. Walker(6’3”, 230 lbs) played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, but was a 4th round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He played there for three seasons, starting 20 games. Walker started five games for the Steelers last season.

Walker is the 21st free agent Washington has signed, and the 4th linebacker. Dan Quinn was hired as the new head coach, and he brought Joe Whitt Jr. with him from the Dallas Cowboys to run Washington’s defense. Jamin Davis returns for the final year of his rookie deal, and will be joined by free agent signings Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, Anthony Pittman, and Walker.

Defense & Fumbles Table
Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Fmb FR Yds TD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL QBHits Sfty AV
2020 23 ATL RLB 43 16 6 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.0 45 31 14 1 2 3
2021 24 ATL LB 3 17 2 1 66 1 66 4 0 0 1 4 0 0.0 35 17 18 0 1 2
2022 25 ATL MLB 3 16 12 2 33 0 21 6 0 0 0 0 0 1.0 107 56 51 4 1 6
2023 26 PIT LB 38 8 5 1 30 0 30 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 33 21 12 2 0 3
Career 57 25 4 129 1 66 13 1 0 1 4 0 1.0 220 125 95 7 4 14
3 yrs ATL 49 20 3 99 1 66 11 1 0 1 4 0 1.0 187 104 83 5 4 11
1 yr PIT 8 5 1 30 0 30 2 0 0.0 33 21 12 2 0 3
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 4/2/2024.

