Commanders Reacts Survey: favorite moves in free agency and remaining roster holes

In this week’s Reacts survey, we’re asking three questions.

Question 1

This week, we’re starting with the roster and the draft. If the Commanders are drafting for need, I think most people would agree that the top need is for a starting quarterback. I also think that most people would generally agree that the next greatest need to be filled is at offensive tackle, and most specifically Left Tackle.

But what is the next biggest need after that? There are plenty of roster deficiencies, with the most glaring seeming to be at positions like cornerback, tight end, wide receiver and — here I’m talking about quality rather than quantity - defensive end. From among those four positions, we ask you to identify the biggest roster need.

Question 2

For Question 2, we look back over the free agency moves made in March and ask you which of five free agent signings of offensive players you liked the most. The choices are: Marcus Mariota, Tyler Biadasz, Nick Allegretti, Austin Ekeler, and Zach Ertz.

Question 3

The final question mirrors the second, asking which of five defensive free agent signings was your favorite. The options: Jeremy Chinn, Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, Clelin Ferrell, and Dorance Armstrong.

Comments & Results

Of course, we invite you to answer the survey questions below, but also feel free to expand on your answers and provide nuance in the comments section. I rely on those comments when discussing the results of the survey when they are posted in a separate article the next few days.

