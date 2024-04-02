Daily Slop - 2 Apr 24: PFF mock draft sees 4 QBs and 6 OTs drafted in first round

Commanders links

Breaking down where things stand with the Commanders defense post free agency and going into the draft

At the end of last week, I updated my State of the Roster piece for the Commanders offense, analyzing the moves made in free agency and establishing where the roster stands as we approach the draft. Today it’s the turn of the defense. If you missed my post on the state of the defense from a few weeks ago before free agency, feel free to check that post out here. But with that in mind, let’s see how the defense looks now that most of the free agent moves have been made and try to establish where things stand ahead of the draft.

Linebacker

On the roster: Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, Jamin Davis, Anthony Pittman, Keandre Jones

Draft urgency: Low.

Analysis: Like defensive end, linebacker was a huge need for the Commanders entering free agency. The only linebacker on the roster before the start of the new league year was Jamin Davis, and he’s consistently struggled to play the Mike (middle) linebacker role throughout his NFL career to date. So the team needed to add multiple linebackers that could fill different roles and fill out the depth of the position at the same time. Credit to Adam Peters here because the Commanders definitely made a clear effort to significantly improve this position.

Bobby Wagner is a huge signing because he fills the Mike linebacker role immediately and provides a massive upgrade from anything the Commanders have had there in the last few years. He might have lost a step compared to his prime years in the league, but the mental sharpness is better than ever and he is so good at getting everyone lined up properly, handling all the calls and checks at the line of scrimmage and anticipating exactly what the offense is looking to do. When you watch him in the run game, he’s often the first in position to make a play. That mental sharpness allows him to read and understand exactly what is coming, which more than makes up for any physical decline. Now he is only on a one-year contract, so finding a young linebacker in the draft to develop behind him and learn from one of the greatest linebackers of all time would be ideal, but it’s also not urgent.

The addition of Frankie Luvu might be the most fun one to watch out of all of the Commanders free agent acquisitions. His playstyle is exciting and the ability he brings as a blitzer is enticing. He played some Mike linebacker for the Panthers last year and could do so again for Washington this year if needed, but with Wagner signed he’s also free to be used in whatever way Quinn and Whitt see fit. I suspect they will use him as a rusher frequently with the ability to line up anywhere across the front and join the rush. He could line up over either guard or the center and blitz inside or they can comfortably line him up outside on the edge and let him work against tackles. I think that free roaming rusher role is what we’ll see from Luvu most often, but he is also capable of playing a traditional linebacker role to a high level too.

These two signings take a lot of pressure off Jamin Davis, who was the only linebacker on the roster just a few weeks ago. But with Wagner and Luvu on the roster, Davis now has a tough battle to earn playing time. I mentioned earlier that the NFL is a nickel league now, which typically means a linebacker comes off the field for a fifth defensive back. That puts Davis in a tough spot because if Wagner and Luvu are ahead of him at the linebacker spot, then he’s not going to see the field. Now if Luvu plays this roaming rusher role and is considered more of a pass rusher, then Davis could still line up as a traditional Will (weak side) linebacker next to Wagner. But if Luvu plays as a more conventional linebacker, then Davis will likely miss out. In what will likely be a contract year for him given the Commanders are unlikely to pick up his fifth-year option, Davis will have to elevate his play on a consistent basis to take reps away from Wagner and Luvu and earn a big payday this time next year.

A key Maryland lawmaker and a former Washington Commanders executive believe the deal to keep the Capitals and Wizards in D.C. increases the odds Maryland will win the regional competition for the next Commanders stadium.

“The Commanders going to Virginia is probably not an option, and since D.C. will be investing to keep the team in the city, it should definitely, I think, position Maryland as a good spot for the Commanders to stay,” said Del. Jazz Lewis (D-Prince George’s), who represents Landover, the home of the current stadium.

“The blast radius and the cascading effect of what took place in Virginia and the resulting deal between Monumental Sports & Entertainment and the city of Washington, D.C., places Maryland as the prohibitive favorite to land the Commanders’ stadium deal,” he said.

Though Maryland’s confidence is growing, D.C. officials and experts on stadium deals argued Monumental’s agreement to remain in the District hasn’t diminished the city’s ability to compete. Plus, the Commanders aren’t in a rush to pick a site.

Two stadium-deal experts acknowledged D.C.’s commitment of $515 million to Monumental is money the city can’t give the Commanders, but they stopped short of saying it hurt the city’s ability to attract a new team. Irwin Kishner, a partner at New York-based firm Herrick Feinstein LLP who has been the lead counsel in more than a dozen major stadium transactions, noted D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has long championed bringing the Commanders back to the city.

“There’s only a limited amount of dollars, but if there’s motivation to do it, they can do it,” Kishner said.

This mock draft is inspired by the betting markets. Current betting lines are not overly efficient, as evidenced by the widely fluctuating prices in certain markets every day. However, the market can still shed light on how the draft may play out. Among the markets we will use in this mock are the position of a team’s first drafted player, the odds a player is drafted at each pick and the team to draft a player.

The betting market will be a guide — not the end-all, be-all — for assigning players to teams here.

Round 1 - Pick 1 - Bears - Caleb Williams

This pick seems locked in, with Williams at anywhere from -4000 to -8000 to be selected first overall. The Bears get their new franchise quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 2 - Commanders - Jayden Daniels

Daniels is the favorite to be selected No. 2 overall at most sportsbooks. While this could change before the draft, the markets seem to think he will be new general manager Adam Peters’ first draft pick in Washington. It is worth noting that Peters was part of the 49ers contingent that led everyone to believe Mac Jones would be the third overall pick in 2021, and they ended up with Trey Lance. So, a player like Drake Maye could still be the pick.

Round 1 - Pick 3 - Patriots - Drake Maye

Here, the Patriots select the next best quarterback on the board in Drake Maye, who replaces Mac Jones after three inconsistent seasons. Maye’s odds of being selected No. 3 overall range from +100 to -140.

Commanders sign running back Jeremy McNichols

In 2020, McNichols returned to the Titans, where he’d remain for two seasons. He had brief stints on the offseason rosters of the Falcons and Steelers in 2022 before returning to San Francisco in 2023. He spent time on the 49ers’ practice squad and 53-man roster last season and was released in January.

McNichols has 90 rushing attempts for 364 yards and a touchdown in his NFL career. He has appeared in 37 career games and all but two of his rushing attempts came with the Titans. He also has 40 receptions for 295 yards and a touchdown.

Driskel, who will turn 31 this month, has been in the NFL since 2016, when he entered the league as an undrafted free agent from Louisiana Tech. Before his lone season at Louisiana Tech, Driskel spent four seasons at the University of Florida, where he started on and off for his final three seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Driskel was a sixth-round pick of the 49ers in 2016, which was Peters’ first season there.

Kneeland played in 37 career college games, and while he didn’t post eye-popping sack numbers, he was productive. A former high school tight end, Kneeland is athletic and is known more as a power rusher than a speed rusher.

The Commanders continue to focus on bringing in players on top-30 visits who have high-level traits. Kneeland is expected to be drafted on the second day of the draft.

Penix began his career at Indiana, where he spent four seasons. However, injuries marred his time with the Hoosiers, as he suffered two ACL tears and two shoulder injuries. He transferred to Washington ahead of the 2022 season and was a first-team All-American in 2023.

Penix joins Daniels as the quarterbacks confirmed to visit the Commanders ahead of the draft. Don’t be surprised if Williams, Maye and McCarthy are eventually on that list, too.

Could the Commanders draft Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadije to protect its quarterback of the future?

the Ivy League’s premier freakish specimen is recovering from a partially torn quadriceps muscle, but that shouldn’t keep him out of the Day Two draft discussion.

“While he may not be considered a first-round talent like Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning going 19th overall two years ago, he’s a solid Day 2 option, even with the injury he suffered this past season,” BR writes. “When healthy, Amegadjie is a 6’5”, 323-pound prospect with 36⅛-inch arms. He has the length and movement skills to stay at offensive tackle but may get a look at guard depending on where he lands.”

Yale’s top draft prospect is expected to participate in the school’s pro day on April 3, now that he’s had five months to recover. He spoke at the NFL Combine about his recovery ahead of his anticipated Pro Day.

“My quad is feeling really good,” Amegadjie told reporters. “I’m running, jumping, and doing position drills. I’m feeling really strong.”

Dunbar High School standout and NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead inside a south Florida home on Monday, authorities said.

Davie Police, which handles calls in Southwest Ranches, confirmed the body of the 35-year-old former NFL star was found in a home in the 6000 block of Southwest 178th Avenue.

Police said preliminary information suggested foul play wasn’t involved.

Davis, a cornerback, retired in 2018 while with the Buffalo Bills. He was the younger brother Vernon Davis, who was a two-time NFL Pro Bowl tight end with San Francisco, Denver and Washington.

Pro Football Talk

A law passed in 2023 empowers [Texas] authorities to seize and sell vehicles involved in street racing.

Police believe that a vehicle registered to Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice was involved in a street race that resulted in a six-car accident. That means he might never see that car, again.

Rice’s separate, and more problematic, issue comes from the possibility that he was driving the car and left the scene. That can result in serious criminal penalties in Texas, especially since someone was injured in the ensuing accident.

That’s why Rice has retained counsel. He could have a major problem on his hands, if he was driving the car. As in potentially up to five years in prison.

