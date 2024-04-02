All aTwitter: 2 April 2024 - Commanders sign a free agent running back from the 49ers & QB from the Browns

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Another arm in the QB room@jeffdriskel | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/OAy4ueHljX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 1, 2024
Washington signed vet QB Jeff Driskel, the team announced.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 1, 2024
Driskel, 30, was a 6th rd pick by SF in 2016 (before Adam Peters got there). He's played with seven teams over his career. Started 12 career games. Stats aren't great.
Peters said he wanted four QBs for camp.
Adam Peters last week said the Commanders would have four QBs in camp. Marcus Mariotta, Jake Fromm, Jeff Driskell and a rookie make four. https://t.co/lnwPWAqgOm pic.twitter.com/y4zm15zZAG— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 1, 2024
Dear @OmarRashonBorja was Jeff Driskel at LTU ahead of his time in the swag department? That's a Revo Speed and untucked sleeves in 2015 and he made it WORK https://t.co/gtVmPcqZvv pic.twitter.com/rmj34Em4zj— Southern Charm Sports (@SouthernCharmSp) April 1, 2024
Commanders Sign RB Jeremy McNichols https://t.co/ZQe9Dcq3o1 #Commanders— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) April 1, 2024
Commanders add some running back/special teams depth by signing Jeremy McNichols, who most recently played for San Francisco. Another 49ers connection for new Washington GM Adam Peters.— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) April 1, 2024
#nfl #HTTC— NFL Digest (@nflpress_digest) April 1, 2024
The Washington Commanders signed running back Jeremy McNichols for the 2024 season. Peters, the GM, previously worked with him at the 49ers. McNichols had limited playing time with the Niners but had a more significant role with the Titans. https://t.co/SWolu7uDGs
We have donated 3 gaming karts to this point to various hospitals and we would like to send 2 more to Children's National in DC but we need YOUR help!!!https://t.co/J4S3QlxkYT pic.twitter.com/J9Z3uuxOjw— Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) April 1, 2024
"He misses a lot of throws that I don't think a top 10 quarterback should miss..."— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 1, 2024
5-year NFL vet @KurtBenkert on QB prospect Drake Maye @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/xqdHEusF4l
Is Jayden Daniels the BEST QB in the draft???— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 1, 2024
5-year NFL QB @KurtBenkert sure thinks so @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/4UqbxXiQ2w
Don't be FOOLED by J.J. McCarthy's recent draft odds surge in being taken no. 2 overall... @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/jwjXlpNp7O— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 1, 2024
Former NFL Scout John Middlekauff on why Washington Commanders will take Drake Maye over Jayden Daniels https://t.co/Anwt0Vgkuo pic.twitter.com/NFkV69Z7os— Anthony M (@Mandoant) April 1, 2024
It’s insane how widely ranging, the Drake Maye takes are. Quite a few guys whose opinions I trust, think he’s got crazy potential, but needs a TON of work. True boom or bust. Then you have fans on here, even some lesser draft community types, who think he’s pro ready. Right now.— Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) April 1, 2024
Rewatched a bit of the top 4 QBs again this week. Right now I'm feeling 1. Caleb, 2. JJ, 2. Daniels, 4. Maye. Wasn't gonna say it publicly yet because don't wanna deal with the backlash, but hopefully replying to you here will hide it a bit— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 1, 2024
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. will have a pre-Draft "30" visit with the Commanders.— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) April 1, 2024
-@Schultz_Report (Tier 1 )#HTTC | #Commanders | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/7Yxepns4e1
Started watching this OL class today. Hello Troy Fautanu. pic.twitter.com/yHpyUz7ipv— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 1, 2024
Iowa TE Erick All.— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) April 1, 2024
If the medicals (knee rehab, past back issues) are behind him, he is a starting caliber TE in the league that will be a problem as a route runner, and a very solid, versatile run blocker.
The tape is that good. @HawkeyeFootball
The NFL announced their top 25 performance-based payouts, with former #Ravens G John Simpson leading the way.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 1, 2024
Performance-based pay is a system the league has in place for players for players with high snap counts and low salaries.
Brock Purdy is also on the list, cashing in an… pic.twitter.com/e8h8zBgh3Q
Good breakdown here.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 1, 2024
What I would explicitly say is that it's always better to trade a player for a guaranteed pick now than to have to play the compensatory pick game later.
This is what the Eagles and Chiefs did w/Haason Reddick and L'Jarius Sneed, for examples. https://t.co/K9pyEYUhiu
The weird one with Philly is the complaints about the compensation being low. If they let things play out they lose $14.5M or so in cap room, have an unhappy player and, at best, probably get a 4 in 2026. Now they save $14.5, lock in a 3 for 26, and could get a 2. Its a steal— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 1, 2024
Washington did this with Chase Young. Locked in a 3rd before signing umpteen free agents. https://t.co/ajGunY3ee3— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 1, 2024
Guard salaries exploded in 2024 while centers have gone in the other direction. A look at the growth in contracts so far in 2024https://t.co/hMpj1L8GJj pic.twitter.com/Df1pD4CTYZ— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 1, 2024
The last time each team drafted a ____ in the first two rounds: pic.twitter.com/i9iiOuZNLs— Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) April 1, 2024
No greater sport in the world— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) April 1, 2024
Presenting the Season in Six Minutes pic.twitter.com/QWOKz984gV
Enjoying former Redskins receiver Rod Gardner and his wife Leticia on The Amazing Race! I don’t want to spoil anything for anyone who hasn’t started this season. But he’s done pretty well. pic.twitter.com/JoIgrSmmDD— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) April 1, 2024
"The tentative agreement signed by the mayor and team owner Ted Leonsis would exempt Monumental Sports from paying any new tax that benefits another professional sports franchise." https://t.co/dc5KwCd4Ib— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 1, 2024
Darius Phillips with an 89-YARD RETURN on an INTERCEPTION.— UFLCenter (@UFLCenter) March 31, 2024
HUGE swing for the Brahmas after the Defenders had been driving on offense.#DCvsSA | #UFL pic.twitter.com/cE8Sk8ewiS
Now that the Final Four is set, all the March Madness units have been earned. Here's the full list, via @LevAkabas: @theACC: 17 for ~$34M@SEC: 16 for ~$32M@Big12Conference: 15 for ~$30M@BigTen: 15 for ~$30M@BIGEAST: 11 for ~$22M pic.twitter.com/XwPQg9NnrZ— Eben Novy-Williams (@novy_williams) April 1, 2024
NFL Media confirms the tragic passing of former NFL CB Vontae Davis. He was 35.— Clayton Holloway (@HollowayNFLN) April 1, 2024
Per the Davie Police Department, preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved.
Sad news. The younger brother of Vernon Davis and a local (Dunbar HS) passed at the age of 35. https://t.co/80L5fLtfzX— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 1, 2024
Rest In Peace Vontae Davis#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/5ABxnfLOcQ— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 1, 2024
We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Vontae Davis, a former first-round pick who spent the majority of his decade-long NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts.— Four Verts (@FourVerticals_) April 1, 2024
Here are some highlights of Davis’ time with the Colts, where he was named to two consecutive Pro Bowls in… pic.twitter.com/dev29nxJXi
I know a million people are going to post this clip, but Shady McCoy and Tre’davious White retelling the story of Vontae Davis retiring mid game is one of the funniest football videos ever. RIP to a legend pic.twitter.com/mvZITCrLMP— Jabaal Abdul Simmons (@drone_jock) April 1, 2024
NFL's Cameron Sutton Turns Himself In To Police | Click to read more https://t.co/hCBJC8Fnic— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 1, 2024
What do you this is harder than this? pic.twitter.com/gbN913t43E— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) March 31, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...