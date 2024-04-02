Jordan Morgan has the athleticism to start at Tackle for the Commanders, but is that enough?

Jordan Morgan, OT

School: Arizona | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 311 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 1-2

Player Comparison: Ryan Ramczyk

Player Overview

Jordan Morgan was not only a standout high school football player in Arizona, but also threw shot put for the track team. On the football field, Morgan split his time between the offensive and defensive lines, helping his team to the state playoffs three years in a row. A three-star recruit, he chose to stay in state and become a Wildcat. It was a smart move because by the end of his first season, Morgan was starting at left tackle. In his second season, one shortened by the pandemic, he started the season at left tackle but missed the last three games with an injury. He would miss the season opener in 2021, but played the remaining 11 games at left tackle. Morgan’s play earned him All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2022, but he tore his ACL after 10 games. He made a full recovery and played every game in 2023, only allowing two sacks in 787 snaps, finishing the season All-Pac-12 First Team.

Strengths

Quick off the snap and into run blocks and pass sets

Light on his feet with excellent lateral quickness and agility

Athleticism to make any block in space

Nice base with good weight distribution; rarely off balance

Stout defender rarely beaten by power

As run blocker, at his best on the move; very good down blocker

Weaknesses

Lack of length (32 7/8” arms) shows up in ability to sustain blocks in pass pro

Late hands allow defenders to get in his chest and dictate play

Hand placement often outside the defender’s frame

Can play high and lose leverage and power in the run game

Significant injury history

Let’s See His Work

Jordan Morgan is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.20 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 107 out of 1330 OT from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/PiANHIc5Gp pic.twitter.com/JGydtWnE1X — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 29, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

For the Commanders to become competitive, they are going to have to shore up the offensive tackle position. Right now, it looks like Trent Scott or Cornelius Lucas will be the starter at left tackle and Andrew Wylie will start on the right side. With this being one of the deepest offensive tackle classes, it seems like the team can’t leave the draft without one.

Jordan Morgan has the athleticism and quickness that is essentially necessarily for a left tackle in the NFL. His ability to wall off defenders by mirroring their movements is impressive. As a run blocker, he is at his best on the move and would be a great fit in a zone scheme. Morgan’s arm fall short of the NFL’s 33 inch standard and there are times that shows up. Defenders can get their hands on him first and force him to recover. He doesn’t generate a lot of power as a blocker, but that can improve with training and better technique. Plus, he is only one year removed from a torn ACL.

The athleticism and quickness Morgan possesses would be enough to start at left tackle for the Commanders. Morgan did not play on the right side of the line at Arizona, so there are some questions about his fit there in Washington. Some think Morgan may need to kick inside and play guard, but that is complicated for the Commanders as Sam Cosmi has played well at right guard and the team has signed Nick Allegretti to compete at left guard. If Morgan is drafted by the Commanders, it’ll be because the team sees a player who can hold down a tackle spot for the foreseeable future.

