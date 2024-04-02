T.J. Tampa is a physical corner, but is he a scheme fit for the Commanders?

T.J. Tampa, CB

School: Iowa State | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’1” / 198 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 2-3

Player Comparison: Rasul Douglas

College Statistics

Player Overview

In high school, T.J. Tampa stayed busy. Along with playing defensive back and wide receiver, he was a good basketball player that helped the team to a conference championship. Back on the football field, Tampa was a three-star recruit who spurned schools like Georgia, Maryland, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, and Rutgers to play at Iowa State. As a true freshman in 2020, Tampa got on the field as a backup and special teamer. The next season, Tampa got the chance to start five games and had modest production. He came into his own when he became a full-time starter as a junior and allowed a 70.7 passer rating in coverage. The next year would be even better for Tampa as he was named First Team All-Big 12 after allowing a passer rating of 54.8 during his senior season.

Strengths

Good size and length for CB; generates a lot of PBUs

Effective punch in press coverage

Stays in phase with receivers through route stem

Good feel in space to drop off coverage assignments to make play

Physical hitter

Navigates the trash around the line of scrimmage to get into backfield

Weaknesses

Looks stiff and uncoordinated in backpedal, making transitions slow

Can struggle mirroring receivers off the line of scrimmage

Quick changes of direction at top of route can give him trouble

Can take himself out of play trying to avoid blocks

Although he’s physical, will miss tackles in open field

Let’s See His Work

Man coverage reps of TJ Tampa vs AD Mitchell

Iowa State CB TJ Tampa (6-1, 198) reached 21.3 mph on this chase down on Saturday.



: @CFBONFOX



https://t.co/orrD059ykP

Just in case people forget the AMAZING level of athleticism of an NFL Quality DB, This is TJ Tampa, one of the best CB's in the draft….in high school!!!

TJ Tampa aint it. Zone only type CB and cant tackle. Pass.

How He Fits on the Commanders

With Dan Quinn installed as head coach, there are expectations of an improved defense. A big part of that will have to be better secondary play. At cornerback, Emmanuel Forbes and Benjamin St-Juste were underwhelming to say the least. A few cornerbacks - Noah Igbinoghene, Michael Davis, James Pierre - have been signed in free agency, but none look like difference-makers. Coaching and scheme might get the most out of these players, but the Commanders could look to improve this position in the draft.

T.J. Tampa has gotten a lot of buzz and there are things to like about his play. He’s physical at the line of scrimmage, will sniff out plays around the line, and is willing to lay a hit on a ball carrier. In zone, he uses good instincts, eye-discipline, closing burst to make an impact. With his length and good closing burst, he can breakup passes using a trail technique in man coverage. However, NFL receivers will likely run away from Tampa if he plays trail technique. Compounded with his inability to stick with receivers at the break point of routes and he would be best in a defense that plays a lot of zone. If that’s the 2024 Commanders, a player like Tampa could see the field early.

