All aTwitter: 12 April 2024 - 13 prospects will attend the NFL draft; one of them should be a Commander early Thursday night

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
finally outside pic.twitter.com/ulEzxHWfH7— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 11, 2024
Two more weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 11, 2024
Today, I spoke with Mel Kiper Jr. on what the Commanders should do with that number 2 overall pick.
Mel told me, "if you're Washington you don't overthink this. You take the obvious choice, which is Jayden Daniels. pic.twitter.com/nhkVWDFoTw
The Washington Commanders should draft Jayden Daniels at #2. There should be no debate between him and Drake Maye.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 11, 2024
Full discussion here https://t.co/02Era5bODE pic.twitter.com/qhriE8YoID
-How does Maye have more developmental potential?— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 11, 2024
Drake Maye 6’4 -223 to Jayden Daniels 6’4-210 and both are built lean.
Both have top notch arm talent with NFL throws on tape.
Can’t punish Daniels for having great WRs and both would have Scary Terry, Dotson and Ertz.
I watched him do it live 3 times this year.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 11, 2024
And I watched Maye do it live 1 time this year. Watched all their tape from college. The good games and the bad games. The games no one cares to watch too. They both can make every throw to all 3 levels. Daniels did it better.
Jay Gruden's QB prospect rankings for the 2024 #NFLDraft.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 11, 2024
1) Caleb Williams
2) Jayden Daniels
3) JJ McCarthy
4) Michael Penix
5) Drake Maye
* He thinks Maye has a higher ceiling than some guys but the others are better right now *
Love watching games where you’re trying to study one player but a different player just keeps standing out. Trying to watch Darius Robinson vs LSU, but Jayden Daniels just keeps making play after play after play. Taking me twice as long as normal to watch— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 11, 2024
More on Jayden Daniels, as the intrigue picks up: The #Vikings have now scheduled a private meeting with the LSU star and Heisman Trophy winner, per @Agentbutler1. https://t.co/5b45x7Ap9L— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2024
J.J. McCarthy scheduled to visit Commanders next week. https://t.co/dEmOGoaZ5K— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 11, 2024
Commanders Top 30 Visits: All-22 & Scout Notes - Closer Look at Washington's Pre-Draft Visits https://t.co/DonaPuP95A— The BnG® (@PhilipHughesNFL) April 12, 2024
Will the Commanders make over or under 1.5 picks in the 1st round two weeks from today?— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 11, 2024
“His throwing is unbelievable. One of the best pure throwers I have ever seen…”— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) April 11, 2024
High praise for Michael Penix Jr. from @PhilSimmsQB on the @RossTuckerPod: pic.twitter.com/PKfCskJunw
13 prospects to attend the 2024 @NFLDraft in Detroit as announced on @nflnetwork. https://t.co/2aNpCqmboq pic.twitter.com/anWKFvmKy3— NFL345 (@NFL345) April 11, 2024
NFL wanted a max of 15 players at the draft. Joe Alt and Brock Bowers declined; J.J. McCarthy didn't respond to invitation. 13 will be there. https://t.co/bw12bSQfdn— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 12, 2024
Agent 89’s Top WRs ✍️— Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) April 11, 2024
Do you agree or disagree? Comment below your top 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/PZltKqB5uK
Sad news to share for Terp nation. Kevin McLinton, starting PG and co-captain in the early Gary Williams era, has died. He was 52. Father of 2, son of all time Redskins great Harold McLinton, Kevin led Springbrook to state titles in football & basketball before MD. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/1bAandGMUc— Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) April 11, 2024
The life and death of O.J. Simpson @nflnetwork @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/qqGLVonibk— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) April 12, 2024
