Could Roger Rosengarten be Washington’s answer at tackle?

Roger Rosengarten, OT

School: Washington | Conference: PAC 12

College Experience: RS Junior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’5” / 308 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 2-4

Player Comp: Spencer Brown

College Statistics

Player Overview

For the past two seasons, Roger Rosengarten has anchored the right side of the University of Washington’s offensive line, which in 2023 was recognized as the best in the country, winning the Joe Moore Award. Rosengarten, though not perfect, didn’t give up a sack in either 2022 or 2023, and helped contribute to the fact that Huskies’ quarterback Michael Penix was subject to among the fewest pressures in college football. Rosengarten was also All PAC 12 Honorable mention in 2023.

The ranges of outcomes for Rosengarten appear to be all over the map, from early swing tackle, to eventual starting left tackle in the pros. His stock seems to have shot up the charts in the last several weeks, and he’s currently listed as Dane Brugler’s (The Athletic) OT10 in the coming draft. At least part of that ascent seems to be due to a stand-out performance that the Senior Bowl:

The shock for me came at the Senior Bowl practices when they switched Roger over to the left side in the one-on-ones and he more than handled that move and looked like he played that position for the last 2 years. Teams do not pay tackles to run block. They pay them to pass block and although Roger doesn’t run block as well as he pass blocks, I don’t think that is a real concern. All Roger needs to do to become an excellent run blocker is to gain strength and lower his pads.

Strengths

Key part of the best offensive line in college football in 2023.

Demonstrates good quickness and punch execution in the passing game.

Has above average athletic ability and footwork.

His athleticism is on display in the run game, with an ability to get to the second level.

Weaknesses

Has to improve functional strength.

Can be overly aggressive in the pass game, leaving the QB vulnerable.

Needs to put on additional weight in order to stand up to bull rushes.

Has a short arm length for an NFL tackle.

Let’s See His Work

"I feel like I’m the best offensive tackle in the 2024 #NFLDraft."@roger_73r is rising up draft boards. @JustinM_NFL talked to Rosengarten about that, being coached by Ed McCaffrey in high school, resetting Washington's culture with Troy Fautanu + more.https://t.co/AGBbd2ARAJ — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) April 10, 2024

Roger Rosengarten RT Washington could be an ideal Browns fit at 85.



Excellent footwork and that kick step reminds me of another 73 I remember. pic.twitter.com/k1bLBLUgep — Damon Wolfe (@NFLinMotion) April 10, 2024

Roger Rosengarten - OT, Washington, No. 73



- elite athletic profile

- explosive first step, gets out of stance with ease

- mirrors defenders in pass pro

- movement ability to pull and block in space

- great technical hand usage

- re-anchors well against power pic.twitter.com/qMyF3l8cgJ — Zack Eisen (@zackeisen21) April 4, 2024

Roger Rosengarten is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.61 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 52 out of 1317 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.https://t.co/IrWAGcqKwq pic.twitter.com/Z3gbRpilQ9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 15, 2024

How He Would Fit

Washington needs at least one tackle, and probably two, out of the 2024 draft. They’re in luck in the sense that this is one of the deepest tackle drafts in memory. Finding a starting tackle, however, could end up being a challenge, as seven or eight could easily go in the first round, and before their first pick (#36) in the second.

There’s some discussion that Adam Peters might package some Day 2 picks in order to move back into the first to grab one of the top tackle options. If they don’t do that, Rosengarten - whose stock seems to be climbing in advance of the draft - could potentially be available at 36 or 40.

With the flexibility to play at either tackle position, or the athleticism to be moved inside as guard, Rosengarten could surprise observers with how early he’s off the board come draft time.