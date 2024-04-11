 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Could Roger Rosengarten be Washington’s answer at tackle?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By Bobby_Gould
Roger Rosengarten, OT
School: Washington | Conference: PAC 12
College Experience: RS Junior | Age: 21
Height / Weight: 6’5” / 308 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 2-4

Player Comp: Spencer Brown

College Statistics

Player Overview

For the past two seasons, Roger Rosengarten has anchored the right side of the University of Washington’s offensive line, which in 2023 was recognized as the best in the country, winning the Joe Moore Award. Rosengarten, though not perfect, didn’t give up a sack in either 2022 or 2023, and helped contribute to the fact that Huskies’ quarterback Michael Penix was subject to among the fewest pressures in college football. Rosengarten was also All PAC 12 Honorable mention in 2023.

The ranges of outcomes for Rosengarten appear to be all over the map, from early swing tackle, to eventual starting left tackle in the pros. His stock seems to have shot up the charts in the last several weeks, and he’s currently listed as Dane Brugler’s (The Athletic) OT10 in the coming draft. At least part of that ascent seems to be due to a stand-out performance that the Senior Bowl:

The shock for me came at the Senior Bowl practices when they switched Roger over to the left side in the one-on-ones and he more than handled that move and looked like he played that position for the last 2 years. Teams do not pay tackles to run block. They pay them to pass block and although Roger doesn’t run block as well as he pass blocks, I don’t think that is a real concern. All Roger needs to do to become an excellent run blocker is to gain strength and lower his pads.

Strengths

  • Key part of the best offensive line in college football in 2023.
  • Demonstrates good quickness and punch execution in the passing game.
  • Has above average athletic ability and footwork.
  • His athleticism is on display in the run game, with an ability to get to the second level.

Weaknesses

  • Has to improve functional strength.
  • Can be overly aggressive in the pass game, leaving the QB vulnerable.
  • Needs to put on additional weight in order to stand up to bull rushes.
  • Has a short arm length for an NFL tackle.

Let’s See His Work

How He Would Fit

Washington needs at least one tackle, and probably two, out of the 2024 draft. They’re in luck in the sense that this is one of the deepest tackle drafts in memory. Finding a starting tackle, however, could end up being a challenge, as seven or eight could easily go in the first round, and before their first pick (#36) in the second.

There’s some discussion that Adam Peters might package some Day 2 picks in order to move back into the first to grab one of the top tackle options. If they don’t do that, Rosengarten - whose stock seems to be climbing in advance of the draft - could potentially be available at 36 or 40.

With the flexibility to play at either tackle position, or the athleticism to be moved inside as guard, Rosengarten could surprise observers with how early he’s off the board come draft time.

