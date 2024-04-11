 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elijah Jones is a long corner that could be a scheme fit for the Commanders

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
/ new
Boston College v Syracuse Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Elijah Jones, CB
School: Boston College | Conference: ACC
College Experience: Senior | Age: ?
Height / Weight: 6’1.5” / 185 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 3-4

Player Comparison: Less athletic Desmond Trufant

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
2018 Boston College ACC FR DB 4 6 0 6 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 4 0 0
*2019 Boston College ACC FR DB 8 23 4 27 1.0 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 0
2020 Boston College ACC SO DB 11 29 7 36 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 5 0 0
2021 Boston College ACC JR DB 12 25 3 28 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 5 0 1
2022 Boston College ACC SR 11 31 3 34 3.0 1.0 2 38 19.0 0 13 0 0 0 0
*2023 Boston College ACC SR CB 9 18 7 25 0.0 0.0 5 11 2.2 0 8 0 0 0 1
Career Boston College 132 24 156 4.0 1.0 7 49 7.0 0 36 0 0 0 2
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 4/10/2024.

Player Overview

The pride of Harlem, Elijah Jones was a standout athlete in track and football in high school. On the track, he was a talented sprinter. On the football field, he played wide receiver and defensive back. Jones was the number one cornerback recruit in New York, but only a three-star prospect when he chose to play at Boston College. In 2018, Jones redshirted, but flashed his ability with four PBUs in just four games. Jones would see the field much more in 2019, playing in each game and starting three, putting up decent tackle numbers, but not much else. His 2020 and 2021 seasons were similar to 2019, but Jones broke out in 2022. He had two interceptions and 13 PBUs, earning All-ACC honorable mention. That strong play continued in 2023 where he earned First Team All-ACC honors after snagging five picks and breaking up eight passes.

Strengths

  • Footwork to mirror receivers off the line of scrimmage and through route stem
  • Punch in press effective at disrupting route timing
  • Has speed to turn and run with receivers downfield
  • Excellent at using his burst and length to make plays on the ball
  • Outstanding ball production

Weaknesses

  • Lower body tightness make it hard for him to stay with receivers through breaks
  • Can be too upright in backpedal, making transitions slow
  • Not as effective mirroring receivers in off coverage
  • Physical, willing tackler, but not a ton of stopping power given slim build

Let’s See His Work

How He Fits on the Commanders

With the departure of Kendall Fuller, the Commanders are looking at Benjamin St-Juste and Emmanuel Forbes starting on the outside at cornerback. Both have had their share of struggles with the former being on the last year of his rookie contract. Having been drafted by the previous regime, the current Commanders’ brass could look to improve this position in the draft.

Elijah Jones ticks a lot of what it sounds like the Commanders want in a player. He has terrific length at the position and has incredible ball production over the past two seasons. He can play press coverage effectively and has good feel in zone. Where he’ll struggle is in off man coverage if he has to carry receivers all over the field. Quicker, more agile receivers will also give him trouble if he can’t get his hands on them, so I think he is limited to the outside. Jones would probably be a good fit in a press man or Cover 3 scheme, coverages Dan Quinn has run a lot in the past. If the Commanders plan on running one of these coverage schemes, Jones might be a productive player for the team.

Poll

Do you think Elijah Jones is the type of player the Commanders are looking for on defense?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...