Elijah Jones, CB

School: Boston College | Conference: ACC

College Experience: Senior | Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’1.5” / 185 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 3-4

Player Comparison: Less athletic Desmond Trufant

College Statistics

Player Overview

The pride of Harlem, Elijah Jones was a standout athlete in track and football in high school. On the track, he was a talented sprinter. On the football field, he played wide receiver and defensive back. Jones was the number one cornerback recruit in New York, but only a three-star prospect when he chose to play at Boston College. In 2018, Jones redshirted, but flashed his ability with four PBUs in just four games. Jones would see the field much more in 2019, playing in each game and starting three, putting up decent tackle numbers, but not much else. His 2020 and 2021 seasons were similar to 2019, but Jones broke out in 2022. He had two interceptions and 13 PBUs, earning All-ACC honorable mention. That strong play continued in 2023 where he earned First Team All-ACC honors after snagging five picks and breaking up eight passes.

Strengths

Footwork to mirror receivers off the line of scrimmage and through route stem

Punch in press effective at disrupting route timing

Has speed to turn and run with receivers downfield

Excellent at using his burst and length to make plays on the ball

Outstanding ball production

Weaknesses

Lower body tightness make it hard for him to stay with receivers through breaks

Can be too upright in backpedal, making transitions slow

Not as effective mirroring receivers in off coverage

Physical, willing tackler, but not a ton of stopping power given slim build

Let’s See His Work

Elijah Jones finished T-2nd in the ACC with allowing a Completion % of just 25% when targeted (min 15 targets) ⛔



How does our 1st Team All-ACC cornerback project as an NFL prospect?



Check out our scouting report below https://t.co/p0EjzLBvfb pic.twitter.com/cstzL2Jcw2 — SIS Football (@football_sis) April 9, 2024

Boston College CB Elijah Jones has Top 30s scheduled with the Chicago Bears & Washington Commanders, source said.



He’s also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs during the pre-draft process.



Explosive athlete at 6’1” jumped 42.50” in the vert in Indy (T-1st among all… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 26, 2024

Elijah Jones is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 8.95 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 256 out of 2422 CB from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/w6zRAiGc7t pic.twitter.com/nlooUFu7FK — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

With the departure of Kendall Fuller, the Commanders are looking at Benjamin St-Juste and Emmanuel Forbes starting on the outside at cornerback. Both have had their share of struggles with the former being on the last year of his rookie contract. Having been drafted by the previous regime, the current Commanders’ brass could look to improve this position in the draft.

Elijah Jones ticks a lot of what it sounds like the Commanders want in a player. He has terrific length at the position and has incredible ball production over the past two seasons. He can play press coverage effectively and has good feel in zone. Where he’ll struggle is in off man coverage if he has to carry receivers all over the field. Quicker, more agile receivers will also give him trouble if he can’t get his hands on them, so I think he is limited to the outside. Jones would probably be a good fit in a press man or Cover 3 scheme, coverages Dan Quinn has run a lot in the past. If the Commanders plan on running one of these coverage schemes, Jones might be a productive player for the team.