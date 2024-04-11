Patrick Paul: Experienced, talented, huge, but unfulfilled promise

Patrick Paul, OT

School: Houston | Conference: American Athletic Conference, Big 12

College Experience: Fifth-year Senior | Age: 24

Height | Weight | Arms: 6’7 1/2” | 331 lbs | 36 1/4“

Honors: First Team All All-America Conference (Soph, Junior), First Team All-Big 12 Conference (Senior); Team Captain (Junior and Senior years).

Projected Draft Status: Round 2

Player Comparison: Paris Johnson, Morgan Moses, Jawaan Taylor

Player Overview

Patrick Paul is one of several huge, athletic OTs in the 2024 draft who are projected to go in the late first to the second round. He has much more experience and fewer injury concerns than Amarius Mims, Tyler Guyton, Jordan Morgan, and Kingsley Suamataia, but his technique is not necessarily more advanced than those of his competitors in the draft and his ceiling does not appear to be as high. Lance Zierlein at NFL.com predicts that he will be an average OT eventually.

Paul was a full-time starter for the past three years at Houston. He was All Conference for three years and was a team captain for the past two season. Patrick Paul is the brother of Chris Paul, a guard for the Commanders. Patrick is bigger and better than his brother and will be drafted much higher.

Patrick Paul is a very large, long prospect. He has a high-waisted build that is not prototypical for the NFL. Long-legged linemen have more trouble than others getting low for leverage and their high center of gravity can lead to balance issues, including waist-bending. He is an athlete who also engages in boxing and mixed martial arts and has a high RAS score. His top testing scores for size and speed are elite, but he is good (not elite) in agility and explosion scores. In short, he has some very positive physical attributes, but some limitations as well.

Strengths

Size and enormous length. If you think long arms are the key trait of a good LT, look no further; his are over 36”. Edge rushers find it difficult to get around him.

Very athletic; able to move very well in a zone blocking scheme, gets out to block for screen passes (a lost art among OL), and he can even pull well (bring back the Counter Trey!)

Naturally strong – bench pressed 30 times, quite a feat for a man with 36” arms

Shows good recognition of stunts and twists

Shows tenacity and toughness

Considerable experience at the position

He would be a fit at either tackle spot

Weaknesses

He plays too upright, reflecting his height and build

His footwork can be very inconsistent

He sometimes is a waist-bender, leading to lunging and ineffective footwork

He does not consistently use his long reach to keep defenders off his body

He does not have a strong, well-timed punch (odd for a boxer)

His hand placement is poor; he more often ends up with his hands outside of the opponent’s shoulders, instead of inside the shoulder pads where he can latch on and control the defender without being called for holding

He has trouble with speed rushers who move to his left; in the Oklahoma game he was beaten there repeatedly

His game does not reflect his physical strength. I was amazed that a guy with such long arms could bench press 30 times, and even more surprised that I saw scant evidence of that strength on tape

Scheme Fit

Paul is a better pass blocker than run blocker, regardless of the run blocking system. He probably fits best in a zone system because of his athleticism at this point. His technique issues would be a greater problem in a gap system, which limits his effectiveness in powering open holes for the RB. However, with good coaching his size, speed, and strength should make him a good gap blocker eventually as well.

Let’s See His Work

Highlights

Two Minute Drill, focusing on his technique

Texas Tech Game: Very good performance

Texas Game: Mixed performance

His RAS chart is excellent, with an overall score of 9.67 out of 10

Patrick Paul is a OT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.75 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 34 out of 1330 OT from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.https://t.co/4HnHMveT3G pic.twitter.com/O3fqGyWyjb — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 29, 2024

Spider graph

How He Fits on the Commanders

Paul has a lot of talent, but it is largely underdeveloped. I wonder how good the OL coaching is at the University of Houston. Only one OL (Josh Jones, now with the Ravens) has been drafted from UH in the past 14 years. It is hard to see why a player with Paul’s athleticism and effort is so unpolished. The OL coach of the team that drafts him is going to have his hands full overhauling Patrick Paul’s technique. There are reasons to make that investment. He has a rare blend of size, athletic ability, and experience.

In a team with more established and talented veterans on the roster, it would be ideal for Paul to be a reserve swing tackle for a year or more while he learns his craft. If he is drafted by Washington, that probably will not happen. He will be put in the lineup to learn on the job as soon as he can. I would probably start him on the right side, which is safer for the quarterback, but expect to move him to the left side in time.