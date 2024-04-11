All aTwitter: 11 April 2024 - Commanders hosting Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye on back-to-back visits next week

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.

That's 18 Top 30 visits reported for the Washington Commanders. https://t.co/uiirAua6M5 https://t.co/sHdmViIpSg — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 10, 2024

Looking forward to my upcoming visits. Glad to be home. https://t.co/8GqQs6s4jE — Jayden (@JayD__5) April 10, 2024

North Carolina QB Drake Maye is set to visit the #Commanders next Tuesday and Wednesday, sources say. #LSU QB Jayden Daniels will be in Washington on a visit the day prior.



On the final days of pre-draft visits, Maye and Daniels will be with the team that holds the No. 2 pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2024

Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders are circling Daniels and Maye one last time. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/GAZzwyOSbh — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 10, 2024

@Jordan_Reid on how he factors analytics into his film study. For Washington, who may be deciding between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye with their number two overall pick, it may be the tiebreaker they rely on. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/i73CHlCZQy — Trap or Dive Podcast (@TraporDive) April 10, 2024

"[J.J. McCarthy] is, to me, a more fundamentally sound, more accurate thrower than Drake Maye"



"I think Maye has a better shot to get you into the Allen, Mahomes, Burrow, into that category"@tomecurran, @AlbertBreer & @PhilAPerry debate who the Pats should take 3rd overall pic.twitter.com/6VyfShsrJ9 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 11, 2024

“Everyday he’s the first one in the building. He’s respected by his teammates. He leads by example.” @LSUfootball HC Brian Kelly touches on the leadership that Jayden Daniels exudes on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/E6DFukPh0z — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 10, 2024

The NFL informed clubs today it has revised the uniform policy to allow teams a third helmet design, per source.



This expansion was offered to the teams that were going through the re-design process for the 2024 season and is now open to all clubs for the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/8pXHLtZqjm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 10, 2024

I dont have that but this one is kinda close https://t.co/GbvPlsrx17 pic.twitter.com/22uVQOwDhf — Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) April 11, 2024

Goodness gracious ❄️ https://t.co/aiWFfdmujQ — LET ADAM P COOK (@NewEraQuan) April 11, 2024

If I had any say in Washington's rebranding (if it happens), Id suggest moving back to the original burgundy & gold. For alumni games, they could use the current burgundy and gold palette, and rotate through all the uniforms from the Lombardi era to the Gibbs era. Just my 2c. pic.twitter.com/pz5h5ON3rX — Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) February 26, 2024

John Harbaugh glad hip-drop tackle was banned: "It's really a bad play, and it needed to be out"https://t.co/5LdvurIlKO pic.twitter.com/mSy26Tcy3a — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 11, 2024

Highest paid defensive players in the NFL on a per-year basis:



Nick Bosa: $34M

Chris Jones: $31.75M

Josh Allen: $30M

Brian Burns: $28.2M

TJ Watt: $28M

Christian Wilkins: $27.5M https://t.co/ZKT4FbamfJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2024

It’s official. @NFL announced that the Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the historic first-ever regular season game in São Paulo Brazil, as part of the 2024 International Games on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. #NFL pic.twitter.com/LrXzQGs7nW — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewisJr) April 10, 2024

With eight felony charges and possibly more to come from a recent street-racing incident, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is facing a suspension from the league, possible paid leave, and perhaps even termination of his contract. https://t.co/rwf3Uhe2S8 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 10, 2024

Has @DangeRussWilson ever heard of Doug Williams? https://t.co/97qergGPcj — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 10, 2024

Iowa says it will retire Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 jersey. pic.twitter.com/ssoGYWCUCL — Dylan Manfre (@Dylan_Manfre11) April 10, 2024

Call your dad pic.twitter.com/a7wUO13W9A — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 10, 2024

It's crazy to think back on the 2022 MLB Draft now.



The O's had the first pick and everybody thought they were taking Druw Jones (Andruw's son). I was sitting in front of the draft stage in LA hosting @MLBNetworkRadio's coverage with @JimBowdenGM and @JimDuquetteGM .



When… — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 10, 2024

