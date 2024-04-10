Brennan Jackson could bring physicality to the Commanders’ defensive front

Brennan Jackson, EDGE

School: Washington State University | Conference: Pacific-12

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Draft Age: ?

Height / Weight: 6’4” / 264 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th - 6th Round

Player Comparison: Dorance Armstrong / Brennan Scarlett

College Statistics

Player Overview

As a three-star high school recruit, Brennan Jackson chose to play for the Washington State Cougars. He became a full-time player in his junior year where he amassed 38 games over the past three seasons. Each season, Jackson improved his game in tackles for losses (TFL) and sacks. His best season was in his fifth-year senior season, where he stuffed the stat sheet with a line of 57 total tackles (12.0 TFL), 8.5 sacks, 3 passes defended, 4 fumbles recovered (with 3 fumble recovery touchdowns) in 12 games. Brennan Jackson earned All-Pac-12 2nd team in both 2022 and 2023.

Brennan Jackson is an edge defender prospect with good frame and build to fit as either a 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end. He has plenty of snap experience at the position. His most notable trait is his never-ending motor and physicality at the point of attack. Brennan could use improvement in his hand placement technique and lower body flexibility. He is an alignment-versatile edge defender who can eventually develop into an every down player.

Strengths

Good twitchy movement as a pass rusher.

Plays with a high motor and high effort.

Very disciplined defending against the run.

Able to set the edge and work the point of attack.

Has good footwork that can translate into pass rush moves.

Weaknesses

Tight lower body.

Needs more pass rushing moves in his arsenal.

Average strength and lateral pursuit speed.

Older prospects in his class, sixth-year senior.

Let’s See His Work

Arizona (2023)

Interviews:

Brennan Jackson is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.72 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 224 out of 1738 DE from 1987 to 2024.



Official pro day results pending.https://t.co/e2ImQYz7ZU pic.twitter.com/PywZtSLmsr — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 1, 2024

How Will He Fit On The Team

If Quinn wants to add a similar EDGE defender prospect in the mold of newly signed Commander Dorance Armstrong, Brennan Jackson fits the bill. He should slot into the platoon of defensive ends and can be an immediate contributor on run downs and special teams. Even though Jackson is an older player, he is currently on an upward trajectory as he improves his pass rushing technique. Brennan Jackson is a developmental prospect who can fit in the myriad of formations and fronts for a defense.