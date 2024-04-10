All aTwitter: 10 April 2024 - Montez Sweat was against the name change and “embarrassed” by Commanders name

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Putting in work ️ pic.twitter.com/yHRiwiiicg— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2024
God bless Montez Sweat #HTTR pic.twitter.com/VZrcTjS5ju— Washington Redskins (@WASHREDSKlNS) April 9, 2024
Who's got the best playlist?— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 10, 2024
Vote below for a chance to win VIP access to our NFL Draft party on April 27!@bet365_us | #HTTC
It's just now.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2024
New episode of Get Loud https://t.co/9e5iMRqR6O pic.twitter.com/zEMv7bHV6W
We're hosting our local pro day today— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2024
The full list of attendees ⤵️
Heisman-Trophy-winning QB Jayden Daniels is scheduled to visit next week, Monday into Tuesday, with the Washington Commanders, per his agent @agentbutler1.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2024
Teams will often bring a prospect into town the night before the workout/meeting. Spend that extra time at dinner, socializing. Then, get down to business. https://t.co/bTtOWOAehW— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 10, 2024
Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 10, 2024
Washington has a big decision.
Herm Edwards could not have said it better here.
Fantastic insight and perspective from Herm into the Commanders decision making process.
Full interview - https://t.co/3STA6rpQZe pic.twitter.com/OPvH5VwLVm
Are the Washington Commanders the WORST PLACE UNC QB Drake Maye could end up in the NFL? @jack_sperry thinks so!— Chat Sports (@ChatSports) April 9, 2024
See Why Here: ⬇️https://t.co/NaMEG6CTjv#HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/1YAcBa7H8z
The latest odds from @bookies have Jayden Daniels as the favorite to get drafted at #2 by the Washington Commanders.https://t.co/I7Zg1eAf5C pic.twitter.com/QDvhFdjlrE— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 9, 2024
This is also hard to believe as someone who covered him for two years. Not one person here ever described him this way.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 9, 2024
The Washington Commanders now have 16 Top 30 visits in our tracker. @BurgundyBurner https://t.co/uiirAua6M5 https://t.co/Is9hMJyyLQ— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 9, 2024
We're raising the standard for helmet safety, introducing 5 new models that tested better than any helmet worn before.— NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 9, 2024
As part of our annual helmet lab testing with the @NFL, 12 new helmet models will be available to players in 2024, including 8 new position-specific helmets. pic.twitter.com/MIMYc28yjM
Only 15 days out from draft, the more teams we talk to, the more it sounds probable that @seniorbowl alums (in some order) could go 2-3-4 after Brock Bowers.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 9, 2024
Penn State's Theo Johnson, K-State's Ben Sinnott, & TCU's Jared Wiley all embraced full… pic.twitter.com/1KGeG4TVll
The D.C. Defenders defeated the Houston Roughnecks 23-18 in Week 2 of the inaugural UFL spring football season, drawing 849k viewers - despite heavy sports competition - up +17% from the equivalent USFL 2023 Week 2 broadcast (725k)— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 9, 2024
The game peaked at 1.37 million viewers… pic.twitter.com/DiLjj0rCyN
Alex Ovechkin has scored at a 56 goal-pace over the last 32 games.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 10, 2024
That's 40% of the season that he's been scoring at basically the same pace as Auston Matthews. And he's doing it at 38-years-old. Completely outrageous. Everybody should be talking about it. pic.twitter.com/1HO2bCc8oR
Team Stolen Bases This Season— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 10, 2024
Reds, 23
Nationals, 22
Brewers, 17
Rays, 14
Phillies, 13
The Nationals are the only team with 7+ steals to only be thrown out once. Best base-stealing team in MLB right now.
CJ Abrams is becoming a star as we speak. It’s happening. pic.twitter.com/MDXR1nRrmS— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 10, 2024
How many games it took CJ Abrams to hit 3 HRs by year.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 10, 2024
2022: 90 games, only hit 2.
2023: 39 games.
2024: 8 games. pic.twitter.com/N02WlPTS2Y
