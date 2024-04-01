Washington Commanders Free Agency: Jeff Driskel adds QB depth on a 1-year deal

As Washington’s new general manager Adam Peters looks to flesh out the roster, he’s decided to bring in another QB to compete at the back of that group. Jeff Driskel joins his sixth NFL team in seven years to - presumably - challenge Jake Fromm for the role of QB3.

Driskel was selected in the 6th round of the 2016 draft by the San Francisco 49ers - that was before Adam Peters arrived - but was waived before the 2016 season began. He was then claimed off waivers by the Bengals. He’s started 12 games in his six year career as a back-up for the Bengals, Lions, Broncos, Texans, and Browns.

Washington signed vet QB Jeff Driskel, the team announced.



Peters said he wanted four QBs for camp. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 1, 2024