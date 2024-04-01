 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Jeff Driskel adds QB depth on a 1-year deal

The battle for QB3 begins

By Bobby_Gould
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

As Washington’s new general manager Adam Peters looks to flesh out the roster, he’s decided to bring in another QB to compete at the back of that group. Jeff Driskel joins his sixth NFL team in seven years to - presumably - challenge Jake Fromm for the role of QB3.

Driskel was selected in the 6th round of the 2016 draft by the San Francisco 49ers - that was before Adam Peters arrived - but was waived before the 2016 season began. He was then claimed off waivers by the Bengals. He’s started 12 games in his six year career as a back-up for the Bengals, Lions, Broncos, Texans, and Browns.

Passing Table
Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS QBrec Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD TD% Int Int% 1D Succ% Lng Y/A AY/A Y/C Y/G Rate QBR Sk Yds Sk% NY/A ANY/A 4QC GWD AV
2018 25 CIN QB 6 9 5 1-4-0 105 176 59.7 1003 6 3.4 2 1.1 50 38.5 37 5.7 5.9 9.6 111.4 82.2 29.7 16 122 8.3 4.59 4.74 2
2019 26 DET QB 2 3 3 0-3-0 62 105 59.0 685 4 3.8 4 3.8 31 37.9 47 6.5 5.6 11.0 228.3 75.3 49.9 11 46 9.5 5.51 4.65 3
2020 27 DEN QB 9 3 1 0-1-0 35 64 54.7 432 3 4.7 2 3.1 18 33.3 45 6.8 6.3 12.3 144.0 78.4 36.1 11 98 14.7 4.45 4.05 1
2021 28 HOU QB 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0
2022 29 HOU QB 6 7 2 0-1-0 14 20 70.0 108 1 5.0 0 0.0 5 40.9 28 5.4 6.4 7.7 15.4 99.6 20.9 2 13 9.1 4.32 5.23 1
2023 30 CLE QB 12 1 1 0-1-0 13 26 50.0 166 2 7.7 2 7.7 8 34.5 31 6.4 4.5 12.8 166.0 63.9 4.1 3 26 10.3 4.83 3.10 1
Career 24 12 1-10-0 229 391 58.6 2394 16 4.1 10 2.6 112 37.3 47 6.1 5.8 10.5 99.8 79.4 43 305 9.9 4.81 4.51 8
2 yrs HOU 8 2 0-1-0 14 20 70.0 108 1 5.0 0 0.0 5 40.9 28 5.4 6.4 7.7 13.5 99.6 2 13 9.1 4.32 5.23 1
1 yr CIN 9 5 1-4-0 105 176 59.7 1003 6 3.4 2 1.1 50 38.5 37 5.7 5.9 9.6 111.4 82.2 16 122 8.3 4.59 4.74 2
1 yr CLE 1 1 0-1-0 13 26 50.0 166 2 7.7 2 7.7 8 34.5 31 6.4 4.5 12.8 166.0 63.9 3 26 10.3 4.83 3.10 1
1 yr DEN 3 1 0-1-0 35 64 54.7 432 3 4.7 2 3.1 18 33.3 45 6.8 6.3 12.3 144.0 78.4 11 98 14.7 4.45 4.05 1
1 yr DET 3 3 0-3-0 62 105 59.0 685 4 3.8 4 3.8 31 37.9 47 6.5 5.6 11.0 228.3 75.3 11 46 9.5 5.51 4.65 3
Provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 4/1/2024.

