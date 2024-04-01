 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jared Wiley could be a late round option to improve Washington’s TE room

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By Bobby_Gould
BYU v TCU Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Jared Wiley, TE
School: TCU | Conference: Big 12
College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 23
Height / Weight: 6’6” / 253 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-7

Player Comp: Coby Fleener

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table
Receiving Rushing Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
*2019 Texas Big 12 FR TE 12 1 15 15.0 0 0 0 0 1 15 15.0 0
*2020 Texas Big 12 SO TE 9 9 166 18.4 1 0 0 0 9 166 18.4 1
2021 Texas Big 12 JR TE 11 9 67 7.4 2 0 0 0 9 67 7.4 2
*2022 TCU Big 12 SR 15 24 245 10.2 4 0 0 0 24 245 10.2 4
2023 TCU Big 12 SR TE 12 47 520 11.1 8 0 0 0 47 520 11.1 8
Career Overall 90 1013 11.3 15 0 0 0 90 1013 11.3 15
Texas 19 248 13.1 3 0 0 0 19 248 13.1 3
TCU 71 765 10.8 12 0 0 0 71 765 10.8 12
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/31/2024.

Player Overview

A high school quarterback who made the transition to tight end, Jared Wiley began his collegiate career at the University of Texas, spending three years in Austin as a minor part of the Longhorns’ passing game. He then transferred to TCU and spent the last two seasons as critical cog in the Horned Frogs’ offense, putting up over 760 yards and 12 TDs.

He received Honorable Mention All Big 12 recognition in 2022 and was a team captain in 2023. Indications are that he’s likely to get utilized, at least early on, as a big slot receiver option, as he’s a sound route runner with good hands, but who still needs additional strength to improve his run blocking game.

Wiley is a beast of a man, standing at over 6’6”, and is surprisingly fast, particularly for his size, putting up one of the best 40 times among tight ends at the Combine.

Strengths

  • Great size - and speed for a player of his size - at the position.
  • Plus catch radius.
  • Accomplished route runner.
  • Can line up in-line, in the slot, or on the outside as a tight end.
  • Willing run blocker.

Weaknesses

  • Needs to continue to work on his blocking strength.
  • Has to improve consistency as a receiver.
  • Should be better at making tacklers miss after the catch.

Let’s See His Work

How He Would Fit

Ben Sinnott is my “ride or die” at tight end in the 2024 draft, but if Adam Peters isn’t prepared to spend Day 2 draft capital on a tight end, I could see Jared Wiley potentially being a strong addition to Washington’s tight end grouping. He’s built very similarly to Cole Turner, though significantly faster and with a far superior vertical, and I’ve seen enough of Turner to be able to move on.

With Zach Ertz signed to a one-year deal, and John Bates, Armani Rogers, and Turner competing for back-up roles, Washington needs to bring in a developmental option or two at the position in order to build for the future. Wiley strikes me as an intriguing possibility who would be benefitted by Ertz’s tutelage.

Poll

Where would you draft Jared Wiley?

view results
  • 51%
    5th round
    (19 votes)
  • 32%
    6th round
    (12 votes)
  • 13%
    7th round
    (5 votes)
  • 2%
    Not interested
    (1 vote)
37 votes total Vote Now

