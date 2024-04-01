Jared Wiley could be a late round option to improve Washington’s TE room

Jared Wiley, TE
School: TCU | Conference: Big 12
College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 23
Height / Weight: 6’6” / 253 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 5-7
Player Comp: Coby Fleener
College Statistics
|Receiving
|Rushing
|Scrimmage
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|Plays
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|*2019
|Texas
|Big 12
|FR
|TE
|12
|1
|15
|15.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|15.0
|0
|*2020
|Texas
|Big 12
|SO
|TE
|9
|9
|166
|18.4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|166
|18.4
|1
|2021
|Texas
|Big 12
|JR
|TE
|11
|9
|67
|7.4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|67
|7.4
|2
|*2022
|TCU
|Big 12
|SR
|15
|24
|245
|10.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|245
|10.2
|4
|2023
|TCU
|Big 12
|SR
|TE
|12
|47
|520
|11.1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|47
|520
|11.1
|8
|Career
|Overall
|90
|1013
|11.3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|90
|1013
|11.3
|15
|Texas
|19
|248
|13.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|19
|248
|13.1
|3
|TCU
|71
|765
|10.8
|12
|0
|0
|0
|71
|765
|10.8
|12
Player Overview
A high school quarterback who made the transition to tight end, Jared Wiley began his collegiate career at the University of Texas, spending three years in Austin as a minor part of the Longhorns’ passing game. He then transferred to TCU and spent the last two seasons as critical cog in the Horned Frogs’ offense, putting up over 760 yards and 12 TDs.
He received Honorable Mention All Big 12 recognition in 2022 and was a team captain in 2023. Indications are that he’s likely to get utilized, at least early on, as a big slot receiver option, as he’s a sound route runner with good hands, but who still needs additional strength to improve his run blocking game.
Wiley is a beast of a man, standing at over 6’6”, and is surprisingly fast, particularly for his size, putting up one of the best 40 times among tight ends at the Combine.
Strengths
- Great size - and speed for a player of his size - at the position.
- Plus catch radius.
- Accomplished route runner.
- Can line up in-line, in the slot, or on the outside as a tight end.
- Willing run blocker.
Weaknesses
- Needs to continue to work on his blocking strength.
- Has to improve consistency as a receiver.
- Should be better at making tacklers miss after the catch.
Let’s See His Work
TCU’s Jared Wiley goes up and makes an incredible catch for the score. He has a massive catch radius.— Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) September 2, 2023
The former Texas HS QB has become one of the top SR TE prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/tQHruiPIFg
TCU TE Jared Wiley is going to be a popular sleeper pick for me. Great catch radius at 6-7 260. Plays smaller than that- in a good way. Smooth, fluid giant.— Cody (@TheCodySpears) January 15, 2024
Wiley erases QB misthrows with his length
Some of my favorite moments out of my notes for Wiley ⬇️#2024NFLDRAFT pic.twitter.com/RdhH239bIV
Told y’all to watch Jared Wiley— Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) January 30, 2024
pic.twitter.com/AI0mpMKU4C
Blown block percentage leaders on run plays among Big 12 tight ends last season.— Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) April 21, 2023
1. JT Sanders (UT), 0.6%
T-2. Ben Sims (BU), 0.7%
T-2. Jared Wiley (TCU), 0.7%
4. Mason Fairchild (KU), 0.8%
5. Ben Sinnott (K-State), 0.9% pic.twitter.com/rF5iVE4j0e
Fastest 40 Yard Dash Times (TEs):— PFF College (@PFF_College) March 2, 2024
1️⃣ Devin Culp, Washington: 4.47s
2️⃣ Theo Johnson, Penn State: 4.57s
3️⃣ Jaheim Bell, Florida State: 4.61s
4️⃣ Tanner McLachlan, Arizona: 4.61s
5️⃣ Jared Wiley, TCU: 4.62s pic.twitter.com/vRvrHxGFc9
Jared Wiley is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.71 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 34 out of 1141 TE from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 28, 2024
Pro day pending.https://t.co/IB18fbnpQc pic.twitter.com/S5eqUmjnZn
How He Would Fit
Ben Sinnott is my “ride or die” at tight end in the 2024 draft, but if Adam Peters isn’t prepared to spend Day 2 draft capital on a tight end, I could see Jared Wiley potentially being a strong addition to Washington’s tight end grouping. He’s built very similarly to Cole Turner, though significantly faster and with a far superior vertical, and I’ve seen enough of Turner to be able to move on.
With Zach Ertz signed to a one-year deal, and John Bates, Armani Rogers, and Turner competing for back-up roles, Washington needs to bring in a developmental option or two at the position in order to build for the future. Wiley strikes me as an intriguing possibility who would be benefitted by Ertz’s tutelage.
Poll
Where would you draft Jared Wiley?
-
51%
5th round
-
32%
6th round
-
13%
7th round
-
2%
Not interested
