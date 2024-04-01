Washington Commanders Free Agency: Jeremy McNichols joins a crowded backfield

The Washington Commanders new front office continues to run a tight ship during general manager Adam Peters first offseason with the team. Most of the news of signings has come directly from the team, and today’s signing of RB Jeremy McNichols continues that trend. This is not a high-profile signing, and McNichols is definitely not guaranteed to make the team.

Jeremy McNichols was a 5th round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017. He was released before the season started and signed to the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. This was Adam Peters first year with the team, and his first as Vice President of Player Personnel, a role he held for four years until he was promoted to Assistant GM. McNichols didn’t play a snap of offense during his rookie season, but did play 43% of special teams snaps.

McNichols was waived by the 49ers the following year, and then spent time on the practice squads, or rosters, of five other teams over the next three seasons. He would return to the Titans, who had signed him from the Broncos practice squad in 2018, and earned a roster spot after starting on their practice squad.

McNichols had his two best seasons in the NFL in Tennessee from 2020-21, rushing for 360 yards and 1 TD with 295 yards receiving and another TD through the air. McNichols drifted to the Falcons during the 2022 offseason, and then signed with the Steelers where his season ended on injured reserve. A return to the 49ers last season saw him play 27% of their special teams snaps.

The Washington Commanders signed former Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler last month, and he is expected to work with last year’s starter Brian Robinson Jr. Chris Rodriguez Jr., who was a sixth round rookie last year, remains on the team, and is expected to be the team’s #3 RB. Antonio Gibson spent the last four seasons in Washington, but left during free agency to sign with the New England Patriots. Jeremy McNichols is now the #4 RB on the four-man depth chart.

