Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Could Give the Commanders a True Free Safety

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S
School: Texas Tech | Conference: Big 12
College Experience: Senior | Age: 22
Height / Weight: 5’10” / 197 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 4-5
Player Comparison: Darnell Savage
College Statistics
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|2019
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|FR
|DB
|11
|11
|4
|15
|1.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2020
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|SO
|DB
|6
|13
|3
|16
|0.5
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|*2021
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|JR
|DB
|12
|41
|21
|62
|0.5
|0.0
|3
|4
|1.3
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Career
|Texas Tech
|65
|28
|93
|2.0
|0.0
|3
|4
|1.3
|0
|10
|1
|0
Generated 3/29/2024.
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|*2022
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|SR
|13
|54
|20
|74
|5.5
|1.0
|3
|0
|0.0
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|*2023
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|SR
|DB
|13
|53
|20
|73
|1.5
|1.0
|4
|23
|5.8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Career
|Texas Tech
|107
|40
|147
|7.0
|2.0
|7
|23
|3.3
|0
|13
|2
|0
|0
|2
Generated 3/29/2024.
Player Overview
Nicknamed “Rabbit” by his family as a kid, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has been one of the smaller players on the football field from a young age. That never stopped him from being one of the best. He was a three-star recruit after a standout career as a running back. After choosing Texas Tech, he made the position switch to the secondary. He mostly played special teams his first two seasons, but did get on the field as a starter in five contests. In 2021, DTD became a full-time starter and emerged as one of the best safeties in the Big 12. He led the team with three interceptions and was named All-Big 12 honorable mention. The next season, he would lead the team in both interceptions and forced fumbles, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors. He would earn All-Big 12 honors for a third time after snagging a career high four interceptions in 2023.
Strengths
- Speed gives him the range to be a single-high free safety
- IQ and instincts help him close and make plays on the ball
- Makeup speed to get back in play even if beat
- Comes downhill from deep safety position quickly
- Willing to lay a hit on ball carriers
- Versatility to play in the slot
Weaknesses
- Small stature less than ideal for the position
- Can focus on backfield and lose track of players in coverage
- Lacks true stopping power in the run game
- Will fight, but struggles getting off of blocks
Let’s See His Work
Nice run-stop by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson near the goal-line. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/xtGYgc3CYE— WBG84 (@WBG84) March 27, 2024
Update: The #Commanders met with the following players at the East-West Shrine game:— The Washington Commanders Fan Page (@CommandersPage1) February 2, 2024
Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, FS, Texas Tech
Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE/Edge, Notre Dame
Joe Shimko, LS, N.C. State
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is a FS prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.91 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 107 out of 976 FS from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024
Splits projectedhttps://t.co/sqwZYML1lr pic.twitter.com/2QxUcG8usI
How He Fits on the Commanders
The Commanders have a fairly set safety group after signing Jeremy Chinn to play along with Darrick Forrest, Percy Butler, and Quan Martin. It sounds like Chinn will primarily be a box safety while Forrest and Butler will play deep. Martin has the ability to play safety in some alignments, but I think he’ll get more snaps at slot corner. The team also re-signed Jeremy Reaves, but he will make his mark primarily as a special teamer. This is a crowded group, but when you consider Chinn’s one-year deal, Forrest is on the last year of his rookie contract, and Butler’s inconsistent play, the team might be looking for competition in the draft.
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has a lot to his game that could help the Commanders. A lot of fans have wanted a player with the ability to play true free safety. Taylor-Demerson has that skillset, but can also drop into the slot and pickup receivers in man coverage. While his size makes it hard for him to get off blocks, he’s more than willing to get involved in the run game. He can sometimes be too focused on what’s happening in the backfield, but I think some of that can be improved with coaching. If the Commanders select him, he would be competition for Percy Butler at free safety with the ability to backup Quan Martin at slot corner.
Poll
Do the Commanders need a true free safety on their roster?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
