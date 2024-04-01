 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Could Give the Commanders a True Free Safety

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 TaxAct Texas Bowl Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S
School: Texas Tech | Conference: Big 12
College Experience: Senior | Age: 22
Height / Weight: 5’10” / 197 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 4-5

Player Comparison: Darnell Savage

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
2019 Texas Tech Big 12 FR DB 11 11 4 15 1.0 0.0 0 0 0 0 1 0
2020 Texas Tech Big 12 SO DB 6 13 3 16 0.5 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
*2021 Texas Tech Big 12 JR DB 12 41 21 62 0.5 0.0 3 4 1.3 0 10 0 0
Career Texas Tech 65 28 93 2.0 0.0 3 4 1.3 0 10 1 0
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/29/2024.
Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
*2022 Texas Tech Big 12 SR 13 54 20 74 5.5 1.0 3 0 0.0 0 5 2 0 0 2
*2023 Texas Tech Big 12 SR DB 13 53 20 73 1.5 1.0 4 23 5.8 0 8 0 0 0 0
Career Texas Tech 107 40 147 7.0 2.0 7 23 3.3 0 13 2 0 0 2
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/29/2024.

Player Overview

Nicknamed “Rabbit” by his family as a kid, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has been one of the smaller players on the football field from a young age. That never stopped him from being one of the best. He was a three-star recruit after a standout career as a running back. After choosing Texas Tech, he made the position switch to the secondary. He mostly played special teams his first two seasons, but did get on the field as a starter in five contests. In 2021, DTD became a full-time starter and emerged as one of the best safeties in the Big 12. He led the team with three interceptions and was named All-Big 12 honorable mention. The next season, he would lead the team in both interceptions and forced fumbles, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors. He would earn All-Big 12 honors for a third time after snagging a career high four interceptions in 2023.

Strengths

  • Speed gives him the range to be a single-high free safety
  • IQ and instincts help him close and make plays on the ball
  • Makeup speed to get back in play even if beat
  • Comes downhill from deep safety position quickly
  • Willing to lay a hit on ball carriers
  • Versatility to play in the slot

Weaknesses

  • Small stature less than ideal for the position
  • Can focus on backfield and lose track of players in coverage
  • Lacks true stopping power in the run game
  • Will fight, but struggles getting off of blocks

Let’s See His Work

How He Fits on the Commanders

The Commanders have a fairly set safety group after signing Jeremy Chinn to play along with Darrick Forrest, Percy Butler, and Quan Martin. It sounds like Chinn will primarily be a box safety while Forrest and Butler will play deep. Martin has the ability to play safety in some alignments, but I think he’ll get more snaps at slot corner. The team also re-signed Jeremy Reaves, but he will make his mark primarily as a special teamer. This is a crowded group, but when you consider Chinn’s one-year deal, Forrest is on the last year of his rookie contract, and Butler’s inconsistent play, the team might be looking for competition in the draft.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has a lot to his game that could help the Commanders. A lot of fans have wanted a player with the ability to play true free safety. Taylor-Demerson has that skillset, but can also drop into the slot and pickup receivers in man coverage. While his size makes it hard for him to get off blocks, he’s more than willing to get involved in the run game. He can sometimes be too focused on what’s happening in the backfield, but I think some of that can be improved with coaching. If the Commanders select him, he would be competition for Percy Butler at free safety with the ability to backup Quan Martin at slot corner.

