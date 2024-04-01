Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Could Give the Commanders a True Free Safety

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S

School: Texas Tech | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 5’10” / 197 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 4-5

Player Comparison: Darnell Savage

College Statistics

Player Overview

Nicknamed “Rabbit” by his family as a kid, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has been one of the smaller players on the football field from a young age. That never stopped him from being one of the best. He was a three-star recruit after a standout career as a running back. After choosing Texas Tech, he made the position switch to the secondary. He mostly played special teams his first two seasons, but did get on the field as a starter in five contests. In 2021, DTD became a full-time starter and emerged as one of the best safeties in the Big 12. He led the team with three interceptions and was named All-Big 12 honorable mention. The next season, he would lead the team in both interceptions and forced fumbles, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors. He would earn All-Big 12 honors for a third time after snagging a career high four interceptions in 2023.

Strengths

Speed gives him the range to be a single-high free safety

IQ and instincts help him close and make plays on the ball

Makeup speed to get back in play even if beat

Comes downhill from deep safety position quickly

Willing to lay a hit on ball carriers

Versatility to play in the slot

Weaknesses

Small stature less than ideal for the position

Can focus on backfield and lose track of players in coverage

Lacks true stopping power in the run game

Will fight, but struggles getting off of blocks

Let’s See His Work

Update: The #Commanders met with the following players at the East-West Shrine game:



Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, FS, Texas Tech

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE/Edge, Notre Dame

Joe Shimko, LS, N.C. State — The Washington Commanders Fan Page (@CommandersPage1) February 2, 2024

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is a FS prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.91 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 107 out of 976 FS from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/sqwZYML1lr pic.twitter.com/2QxUcG8usI — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

The Commanders have a fairly set safety group after signing Jeremy Chinn to play along with Darrick Forrest, Percy Butler, and Quan Martin. It sounds like Chinn will primarily be a box safety while Forrest and Butler will play deep. Martin has the ability to play safety in some alignments, but I think he’ll get more snaps at slot corner. The team also re-signed Jeremy Reaves, but he will make his mark primarily as a special teamer. This is a crowded group, but when you consider Chinn’s one-year deal, Forrest is on the last year of his rookie contract, and Butler’s inconsistent play, the team might be looking for competition in the draft.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has a lot to his game that could help the Commanders. A lot of fans have wanted a player with the ability to play true free safety. Taylor-Demerson has that skillset, but can also drop into the slot and pickup receivers in man coverage. While his size makes it hard for him to get off blocks, he’s more than willing to get involved in the run game. He can sometimes be too focused on what’s happening in the backfield, but I think some of that can be improved with coaching. If the Commanders select him, he would be competition for Percy Butler at free safety with the ability to backup Quan Martin at slot corner.