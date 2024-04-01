All aTwitter: 1 April 2024

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Before you add any tweets to the comments, remember that it’s April Fools Day
Still don't know why #Commanders had no apparent interest in Trent Brown, especially after Tyron Smith went to #Jets ..— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 31, 2024
LT is a major issue & YES - I know there's a draft coming. https://t.co/yh0Uts84qG
Unless we hear a significant report or news concerning Washington's pick at the 2 spot, I think I'm pretty tapped out of the Maye vs JD conversation at this point. People just keep screaming the same shit at each other over and over... so... I'm on to pick 36.... see you there.— Commanders Crew (@CommandersCrew) March 30, 2024
The rookie pool will not cost the team $13m in cap space (because of the rule of 51). pic.twitter.com/fcKi6RxyaJ— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 31, 2024
Ezekiel Elliott averaged 2.9 yards per carry in the final five games of the season… pic.twitter.com/QYXdzeXD21— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 30, 2024
.@TrentW71 breaks down the plays behind the plays— NFL (@NFL) March 31, 2024
Check out more on #NFLPlus https://t.co/o5dYgoRwcV pic.twitter.com/VJgy7WLjRb
I hate that this happened to the Defenders, but check out the creativity on this fake FG TD to a big man. pic.twitter.com/fI09SP5rsZ— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 31, 2024
TO THE— NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2019
96-YARD PICK-6 for @MontaeNicholson! #CINvsWAS pic.twitter.com/Q6llawFk8n
Announced attendance tonight in Oakland for game 2 of the A’s season— Al Scott (@AlScott1998) March 30, 2024
3,837 people pic.twitter.com/Kyuc5aSXU6
At the start of Texas-N.C. State, an NCAA official told another that a fan had alerted game officials to the discrepancy between the three-point lines.— Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) March 31, 2024
Enter lawyer Michael McGrath, who spotted it from the 300 level: https://t.co/Uiy2A0V7Fd pic.twitter.com/lKRPEI0bth
: A Corvette and Lamborghini were racing, which caused a 6-vehicle accident, per @dallasnews— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 31, 2024
The call sheet lists Rashee Rice as the Corvette driver. Both drivers fled the scene. https://t.co/IzXhZ8YSBE pic.twitter.com/zffQYI1sjF
https://t.co/IWM5kq6Jun pic.twitter.com/xI7j81zHPv— (@TouchdownDotson) March 31, 2024
