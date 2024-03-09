 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Jha’Quan Jackson Be More than a Gadget Player for the Commanders?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By gavalon55
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 02 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jha’Quan Jackson , WR

School: Tulane | Conference: American Athletic Conference

College Experience: Senior | Draft Age: 24

Height / Weight: 5’9” 188 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-6th round

Player Comparison: Smaller Zay Jones

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table
Receiving Rushing Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
*2019 Tulane American FR WR 8 2 31 15.5 1 0 0 0 2 31 15.5 1
*2020 Tulane American SO WR 12 31 425 13.7 8 2 31 15.5 1 33 456 13.8 9
2021 Tulane American SO WR 12 17 294 17.3 1 4 26 6.5 0 21 320 15.2 1
*2022 Tulane American JR 14 33 554 16.8 3 1 8 8.0 0 34 562 16.5 3
*2023 Tulane American SR WR 10 26 439 16.9 4 5 51 10.2 0 31 490 15.8 4
Career Tulane 109 1743 16.0 17 12 116 9.7 1 121 1859 15.4 18
Punt & Kick Returns Table
Punt Ret Kick Ret
Year School Conf Class Pos G Ret Yds Avg TD Ret Yds Avg TD
*2019 Tulane American FR WR 8 0 0 0 0 0 0
*2020 Tulane American SO WR 12 16 222 13.9 0 5 110 22.0 0
2021 Tulane American SO WR 12 13 132 10.2 0 25 551 22.0 0
*2022 Tulane American JR 14 21 213 10.1 1 5 111 22.2 0
*2023 Tulane American SR WR 10 9 110 12.2 0 0 0 0
Career Tulane 59 677 11.5 1 35 772 22.1 0
Player Overview

Jha’Quan Jackson is a gadget wide receiver, who has been able to contribute in spite of his diminutive size. As a receiver, he has the separation and burst to gain chunk plays on short, intermediate, and deep routes, though he needs to refine his route-running. He has been just as explosive as a return specialist, averaging at least 10 yards per return since taking over the role. Jackson projects to be a return specialist and a big play receiver in the next level.

Strengths

  • Has great short area quickness coupled with excellent foot agility.
  • Has experience and scoring production as a returner, rusher, and receiver.
  • Best at getting separation with underneath routes.
  • Plays at top speed throughout the route.
  • A great runner after the catch.

Weaknesses

  • Relies on athleticism to win routes over technique.
  • Has concentration drops. Needs better hand-eye coordination.
  • Needs to improve catching in traffic and 50-50 balls.
  • Small frame and build for the slot position.

Let’s See His Work

Jackson’s number is #4

Vs. Ole Miss (2023)

Senior Bowl

How Will He Fit On The Team?

One of the reasons behind Washington’s lackluster offensive performance was its lack of explosive plays. As the offense gets retooled, Washington will need to re-evaluate their wide receiver personnel. Jha’Quan Jackson will give the Commanders a gadget player for WR depth and a full time returner. He will come in competing for the back depth of the wide receiver room and make his immediate impact on special teams.

