Can Jha’Quan Jackson Be More than a Gadget Player for the Commanders?

Jha’Quan Jackson , WR

School: Tulane | Conference: American Athletic Conference

College Experience: Senior | Draft Age: 24

Height / Weight: 5’9” 188 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-6th round

Player Comparison: Smaller Zay Jones

College Statistics

Player Overview

Jha’Quan Jackson is a gadget wide receiver, who has been able to contribute in spite of his diminutive size. As a receiver, he has the separation and burst to gain chunk plays on short, intermediate, and deep routes, though he needs to refine his route-running. He has been just as explosive as a return specialist, averaging at least 10 yards per return since taking over the role. Jackson projects to be a return specialist and a big play receiver in the next level.

Strengths

Has great short area quickness coupled with excellent foot agility.

Has experience and scoring production as a returner, rusher, and receiver.

Best at getting separation with underneath routes.

Plays at top speed throughout the route.

A great runner after the catch.

Weaknesses

Relies on athleticism to win routes over technique.

Has concentration drops. Needs better hand-eye coordination.

Needs to improve catching in traffic and 50-50 balls.

Small frame and build for the slot position.

Let’s See His Work

Jackson’s number is #4

Vs. Ole Miss (2023)

Senior Bowl

Jha'Quan Jackson has flashed at the Senior Bowl so far this week.

Here are Jha'Quan Jackson's 2 Gauntlet attempts and a little route



No mistakes for Jha’Quan





Jha’Quan Jackson’s 2nd 40 attempt blows his 1st attempt out the water





Tulane WR Jha'Quan Jackson's favorite college play is easy to guess -- his 87-yard touchdown against USC in the 2022 Cotton Bowl.





Jha'Quan Jackson is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 5.42 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1403 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.





How Will He Fit On The Team?

One of the reasons behind Washington’s lackluster offensive performance was its lack of explosive plays. As the offense gets retooled, Washington will need to re-evaluate their wide receiver personnel. Jha’Quan Jackson will give the Commanders a gadget player for WR depth and a full time returner. He will come in competing for the back depth of the wide receiver room and make his immediate impact on special teams.