Theo Johnson Offers Starting Tight End Upside to the Commanders

Theo Johnson, TE

School: Penn State | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’6” / 259 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Round 3-4

Player Comparison: Cole Kmet

College Statistics

Player Overview

It appears that there are more and more NFL prospects making their way to the game from Canada. A native of Windsor, Ontario, Theo Johnson was a highly-coveted four-star recruit that chose Penn State over Iowa, Georgia, Michigan, and Alabama. He would see action in 2020, his freshman year, even starting a game towards the end of the season. Johnson would become a full-time starter in 2021, but only put up modest numbers in 13 games. 2022 was Johnson’s breakout season where he would average 16 yards a reception. While he didn’t maintain that average in his last season, he did have the most touchdown receptions in a season. Johnson also exhibits leadership qualities as he was named captain in his final season and volunteers coaching youth football.

Strengths

Ideal size for the position

Versatile, can play in-line, flexed out, or out of the backfield

Finds soft spots in zone coverage

Strong hands to make catches away from his body

Will hold his own as a pass blocker

Weaknesses

Doesn’t consistently separate from defenders in man coverage

Despite athleticism, not dynamic after the catch

Inconsistent as a run blocker

Let’s See His Work

All-22 Film of Penn State Tight End Theo Johnson vs Iowa



Johnson recorded a 10.0 RAS and has an extremely rare combination of elite height, weight, speed, and explosiveness. pic.twitter.com/3a3NluYl3K — FNF NFL (@fnfantasyleeg) March 5, 2024

Theo Johnson is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1105 TE from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projected, Shuttle would have kept him that 10.00, but Cone lost it.https://t.co/HuWxnxJn85 pic.twitter.com/sjJ15iseny — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

How He Fits on the Commanders

The Commanders got some veteran help at tight end with the signing of Zach Ertz, but given his age and injury history, he is not a long-term solution at the position. John Bates, Cole Turner, and Armani Rogers stand to play a bigger role for the team, but none have emerged as a starter at the position going forward. Additionally, Bates and Rogers will be free agents after next season.

With his size and athleticism, Theo Johnson offers TE1 upside for the Commanders. He is quick off the line of scrimmage and recognizes coverages to make himself available to his quarterback. He can make plays at all levels of the field with reliable hands and superb ball-tracking. There are things Johnson needs to improve to be a TE1 at the next level. His blocking is good, but needs to become more consistent. Consistency separating in man coverage would help his prospects at the next level, too. With a year under his belt behind one of the best TEs in the league in recent years, Johnson may be ready to step into a starting role.