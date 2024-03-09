 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Theo Johnson Offers Starting Tight End Upside to the Commanders

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
NCAA Football: Penn State at Maryland Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Theo Johnson, TE
School: Penn State | Conference: Big Ten
College Experience: Senior | Age: 23
Height / Weight: 6’6” / 259 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Round 3-4

Player Comparison: Cole Kmet

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table
Receiving Rushing Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
2020 Penn State Big Ten FR TE 7 4 56 14.0 0 0 0 0 4 56 14.0 0
*2021 Penn State Big Ten SO TE 13 19 213 11.2 1 0 0 0 19 213 11.2 1
*2022 Penn State Big Ten SO 11 20 328 16.4 4 0 0 0 20 328 16.4 4
*2023 Penn State Big Ten SR TE 13 34 341 10.0 7 0 0 0 34 341 10.0 7
Career Penn State 77 938 12.2 12 0 0 0 77 938 12.2 12
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/7/2024.

Player Overview

It appears that there are more and more NFL prospects making their way to the game from Canada. A native of Windsor, Ontario, Theo Johnson was a highly-coveted four-star recruit that chose Penn State over Iowa, Georgia, Michigan, and Alabama. He would see action in 2020, his freshman year, even starting a game towards the end of the season. Johnson would become a full-time starter in 2021, but only put up modest numbers in 13 games. 2022 was Johnson’s breakout season where he would average 16 yards a reception. While he didn’t maintain that average in his last season, he did have the most touchdown receptions in a season. Johnson also exhibits leadership qualities as he was named captain in his final season and volunteers coaching youth football.

Strengths

  • Ideal size for the position
  • Versatile, can play in-line, flexed out, or out of the backfield
  • Finds soft spots in zone coverage
  • Strong hands to make catches away from his body
  • Will hold his own as a pass blocker

Weaknesses

  • Doesn’t consistently separate from defenders in man coverage
  • Despite athleticism, not dynamic after the catch
  • Inconsistent as a run blocker

Let’s See His Work

How He Fits on the Commanders

The Commanders got some veteran help at tight end with the signing of Zach Ertz, but given his age and injury history, he is not a long-term solution at the position. John Bates, Cole Turner, and Armani Rogers stand to play a bigger role for the team, but none have emerged as a starter at the position going forward. Additionally, Bates and Rogers will be free agents after next season.

With his size and athleticism, Theo Johnson offers TE1 upside for the Commanders. He is quick off the line of scrimmage and recognizes coverages to make himself available to his quarterback. He can make plays at all levels of the field with reliable hands and superb ball-tracking. There are things Johnson needs to improve to be a TE1 at the next level. His blocking is good, but needs to become more consistent. Consistency separating in man coverage would help his prospects at the next level, too. With a year under his belt behind one of the best TEs in the league in recent years, Johnson may be ready to step into a starting role.

