All aTwitter: 9 March 2024 - Commanders will get one compensatory pick (from SF in return for Chase Young)

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Brandon is the best OL guy out there, great resource for Washington fans looking at OL in FA https://t.co/xwaUkGR1dz— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 8, 2024
The newest Trench Warfare podcast with @BigDuke50 is up breaking down Combine OL winners before doing a free agency overview.— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 8, 2024
One guy that stood out most from Indy was Georgia tackle Amarius Mims. Here we discuss his training + what makes him such a fascinating prospect. pic.twitter.com/zRiQSvDNRe
"Sometimes when you just ask questions, it helps the leaders find answers themselves"— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 8, 2024
Bob Myers on his role at the NFL Combine https://t.co/DzWQWJDCxo pic.twitter.com/DuX7Vv8suR
When one separates Kendall Fuller's tape from the Big Box of Yuck that was the Jack Del Rio "defense," one discovers an outside cornerback with a knack for matching receivers through their routes, and getting aggressive at the catch point. pic.twitter.com/CMKcA0iJVf— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 8, 2024
Washington will receive 36-99 from San Francisco as part of the trade for Chase Young. https://t.co/A2Lm6187jG— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 8, 2024
Let your guard down— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 8, 2024
Changing the Narrative presented by @VHCHealth pic.twitter.com/hEVtNf93jl
Ravens keep their guy by signing defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to a four-year $98 million extension. That's huge for Baltimore. #NFL #NFLFreeAgency— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewisJr) March 8, 2024
Russell Wilson is visiting with the Steelers today after visiting Thursday with the Giants, sources say. Other teams also have expressed interest, source says. The Broncos must pay Wilson $39 million for the 2024 season, minus whatever his new team pays him.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 9, 2024
The Broncos granted Russell Wilson permission to visit with other NFL teams. They notified him Monday that he will be released next week after the start of the new league year. It's not clear when Wilson might pick his next team.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) March 9, 2024
The NFL REPORT: Draft analyst Lance Zierlein has some intriguing thoughts on WR prospect Marvin Harrison not working out at the combine and how other prospects garnered more shine . To listen to the podcast: https://t.co/QFtFGIgMOd; to watch on YouTube: https://t.co/UA9yvGekTD pic.twitter.com/XjFWrO367j— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 9, 2024
People started watching his tape. https://t.co/239TBKtWrq— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) March 8, 2024
"I think Drake Maye has to get the Jordan Love treatment and sit a year or two..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2024
I think if you can sit him for at least a year you got a chance to have a really good player"@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jchzY9kYRR
In other years, Jayden Daniels would be a clear top pick QB.— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 7, 2024
Really excellent passer, especially with people around him.
And absolutely elite runner pic.twitter.com/rhdjH8J4Id
So far this off-season I've RT'd from evaluators— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) March 9, 2024
Maye #2 Daniels #3
Daniels #2 Maye #3
Williams #1 Daniels #1 a
Williams #1 Maye #1 a
Daniels #1 a Maye #6 Project
Maye #1 a Daniels Raw prospect
The most confident I've heard anyone thus far that Jayden Daniels will be the pick at 2... #HTTC pic.twitter.com/uw3wszoMSg— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) March 8, 2024
I'll be completely honest: I don't understand the hype around McCarthy. I never watched Michigan games and thought — that dude's a top-10 pick. The #Giants interest made me dig.— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 7, 2024
Two league executives I touched base with genuinely like him — highlighted how he worked in a… https://t.co/RutmjgLEUV
“I would view J.J. McCarthy more as a developmental prospect…I did not see him as a first round type player in terms of traits and talent.”@GregCosell calling it the way he sees it as always on the @RossTuckerPod: pic.twitter.com/hGISR8615H— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 7, 2024
QB plans. What's yours for the Commanders?— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 8, 2024
Assume any trade down means getting a haul of draft picks.
One thing I've really noticed since about the new Washington Commanders regime under owner Josh Harris, GM Adam Peters and HQ Dan Quinn... we don't know anything about what they are doing until it's done. #HTTC— Serious Mac (@SeriousMac) March 8, 2024
Matter of fact, Peters was director of college scouting the year the Broncos drafted Simmons in the 3rd round. https://t.co/C4tRFVh2g1— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) March 8, 2024
Watching some Justin Simmons but oh hey Antonio Gibson. pic.twitter.com/7S3XC34fF9— Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) March 8, 2024
Report: Mitch Morse headed to Jacksonville after completing visit with Steelers. https://t.co/YRzLcTEz8O— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 9, 2024
The Steelers have released veteran WR Allen Robinson.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 8, 2024
The Justin Fields trade market is so interesting:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 8, 2024
- #Falcons: It appears Kirk Cousins is their Plan A.
- #Steelers: Meeting with Russell Wilson.
- #Bucs: Want Baker Mayfield back.
- #Vikings: Division rival.
- #Broncos: Reports suggest they aren't interested.
- #Raiders:… pic.twitter.com/nv2XmRwHf3
Just announced: NFL awarded compensatory draft picks today. Here's the full list of extra picks for teams: pic.twitter.com/uTxe28ijlC— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 8, 2024
All comp picks are loaded in and the #1 Mock Draft Simulator is UPDATED.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 8, 2024
Give it a run here and let us know how it goes: https://t.co/TIu5WVDmJA#PFNMDS | #NFLDraft2024 pic.twitter.com/4VS4yB2Twi
This whole video is excellent, very much worth your time. But specifically the play in this clip is a favorite of @TheHonestNFL https://t.co/Rtjna5dAmF pic.twitter.com/2c869orGRv— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 8, 2024
Whose Pro Day are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/KITSMfTT6G— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 9, 2024
Here's a look at each NFL team’s adjusted salary cap.— NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 8, 2024
What’s adjusted cap? This year's salary cap ($255.4M) for each club +/- adjustments from the 2023 league year. pic.twitter.com/TSJIpUJOZl
Congratulations to Jalen Reeves-Maybin on being elected as President by the Board of Player Representatives!— NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 8, 2024
Jalen is currently a linebacker for the @Lions and was a member of our Executive Committee for the past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/eZfcTj56L5
I'm surprised they got a deal done first & foremost. Didn't think even at 50% the #Caps would be able to pull it off. A third round pick next year is higher than I thought return would be as well. #ALLCAPS https://t.co/ex6xjPnssi— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 8, 2024
When coaches prove why they're coaches pic.twitter.com/ei3Deba8xW— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 7, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...