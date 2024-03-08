 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cedric Gray is a Tackling Machine that Could Boost the Commanders’ Linebackers

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2024 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By gavalon55
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 18 North Carolina at Clemson Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cedric Gray, LB

School: UNC-Chapel Hill | Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

College Experience: Senior | Draft Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’ 1.5” / 234 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-4th round

Player Comparison: Jordan Hicks

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
*2020 North Carolina ACC FR LB 3 0 3 3 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0
*2021 North Carolina ACC SO LB 13 52 47 99 6.0 2.5 2 21 10.5 0 3 1 0
*2022 North Carolina ACC JR 14 82 63 145 12.0 1.0 2 30 15.0 0 6 2 0 0 3
*2023 North Carolina ACC SR LB 12 64 57 121 11.0 5.0 1 0 0.0 0 4 2 6 0 2
Career North Carolina 198 170 368 29.0 8.5 5 51 10.2 0 13 5 6 0 5
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/8/2024.

Player Overview

Fort Washington native Cedric Gray was a heavily recruited four-star linebacker prospect from Ardrey Kell High School (N.C.). He joined the Tar Heels in 2020 and did not get playing time until his sophomore year where he became a mainstay fixture of their defense. As a three-year starter, his production took off in his junior and senior seasons. Gray totaled a combined 266 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 6 combined sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions. His stat-stuffing seasons garnered All-ACC First Team honors in 2022 and 2023. He received a Senior Bowl Invite.

Cedric Gray profiles as a rangy, explosive sideline-to-sideline off-ball/WILL linebacker. Gray is at his best when he is proactive and aggressive. However, his aggression could lead him out of position or missing tackles. Some project his best role to be as a weak side linebacker.

Strengths

  • Great body build for the position.
  • Rangy player, sideline-to-sideline energy. Used as a QB spy for athletic QBs.
  • Able to convert agility into power. He hits with pop.
  • Good tackling technique, hit and wrap tackler.
  • Shows good instincts in diagnosing plays.
  • Great motor and effort.

Weaknesses

  • Tends to over-pursue in space. 57 missed tackles over his time as a starter.
  • Has trouble shedding blocks when the OL gets a hold of him.
  • Needs more consistent play strength, especially against the run.
  • Does not look well playing back, waiting for action to come to him.
  • Uninspiring when pass rushing .

Let’s See His Work

Cedric Gray number is #33

Vs. South Carolina (2023)

Vs. Miami (FL) (2023)

Interviews:

NFL Draft Combine

Senior Bowl

How Will He Fit On The Team?

The linebacker position has been the weakest position group on the defensive side of the ball. New head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. are expected to overhaul one of the worst defenses in the league last season. Cedric Gray would be a good draft addition to a linebacker room currently under construction. He is an experienced “see ball, get ball” type of linebacker used to playing in space. Gray is a tackling machine that should have the aggressive attitude Quinn and Whitt Jr. seek in their defensive personnel.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...