Cedric Gray is a Tackling Machine that Could Boost the Commanders’ Linebackers

Cedric Gray, LB

School: UNC-Chapel Hill | Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

College Experience: Senior | Draft Age: 22

Height / Weight: 6’ 1.5” / 234 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-4th round

Player Comparison: Jordan Hicks

College Statistics

Player Overview

Fort Washington native Cedric Gray was a heavily recruited four-star linebacker prospect from Ardrey Kell High School (N.C.). He joined the Tar Heels in 2020 and did not get playing time until his sophomore year where he became a mainstay fixture of their defense. As a three-year starter, his production took off in his junior and senior seasons. Gray totaled a combined 266 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 6 combined sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions. His stat-stuffing seasons garnered All-ACC First Team honors in 2022 and 2023. He received a Senior Bowl Invite.

Cedric Gray profiles as a rangy, explosive sideline-to-sideline off-ball/WILL linebacker. Gray is at his best when he is proactive and aggressive. However, his aggression could lead him out of position or missing tackles. Some project his best role to be as a weak side linebacker.

Strengths

Great body build for the position.

Rangy player, sideline-to-sideline energy. Used as a QB spy for athletic QBs.

Able to convert agility into power. He hits with pop.

Good tackling technique, hit and wrap tackler.

Shows good instincts in diagnosing plays.

Great motor and effort.

Weaknesses

Tends to over-pursue in space. 57 missed tackles over his time as a starter.

Has trouble shedding blocks when the OL gets a hold of him.

Needs more consistent play strength, especially against the run.

Does not look well playing back, waiting for action to come to him.

Uninspiring when pass rushing .

Let’s See His Work

Cedric Gray number is #33

Vs. South Carolina (2023)

Vs. Miami (FL) (2023)

Interviews:

NFL Draft Combine

Senior Bowl

Cedric Gray is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.04 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 521 out of 2649 LB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/yWQqFoXxdd pic.twitter.com/aoTUId7ES3 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

How Will He Fit On The Team?

The linebacker position has been the weakest position group on the defensive side of the ball. New head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. are expected to overhaul one of the worst defenses in the league last season. Cedric Gray would be a good draft addition to a linebacker room currently under construction. He is an experienced “see ball, get ball” type of linebacker used to playing in space. Gray is a tackling machine that should have the aggressive attitude Quinn and Whitt Jr. seek in their defensive personnel.