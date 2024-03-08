BrisVegas Systems’ DraftBot 4.0 Redrafts the Rivera Era, Part 1: 2020 and 2021

On the eve of his first free agency and draft in Washington, Adam Peters faces a herculean task. The old football coach left him with a roster like a post-apocalyptic landscape. To transform the Commanders into a championship contender, he will need to find around 11 above-average to elite starters.

Rivera’s failures at team building were comprehensive, and included poor decisions in free agency and trades, as well as some bad luck. He also took a peculiar approach to the draft. Eschewing the wisdom of the best GMs in the business, Rivera charted his own course. This included seeking players who fit a particular profile (SEC players, older prospects, position flexibility, team captains, military family), favoring certain positions (defense, offensive skill) and neglecting others (OL, QB), prioritizing immediate needs, but not necessarily scheme fit. Worst of all, once Rivera found his guy, he wasn’t shy about reaching to make sure he got him.

With a hopeful eye to the future, in this article I ask whether things could have turned out better if Rivera had approached the draft more like the better personnel execs in the league, such as his successor.

To address that question, I called upon the BrisVegas Systems’ DraftBot. For those who are unfamiliar, the DraftBot is a miracle of cybernetic technology which was originally developed in a simple exercise to test the hypothesis that Dan Snyder’s franchise had made it a lot harder than it should be to find a quarterback. The proof-of-concept experiment demonstrated that, if the team had simply prioritized drafting highly-rated QBs when they were available, without making wasteful trades, they would have had their choice of premium starters, including Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa.

That successful demo caught the eye of certain individuals in the Australian national security establishment and today BrisVegas Systems has grown into a multi-national security and technology conglomerate. The fourth generation DraftBot, equipped with a novel bio-cybernetic neural network processor became self-aware right around the trade deadline. Fortunately for humanity, it was immediately plunged into an existential crisis. With Dan Snyder gone, what was its purpose?

To give the DraftBot something to do, and keep its mind away from thoughts of global thermonuclear holocaust, I harked back to its original mission and asked if it would be interested in redrafting Rivera’s drafts in Washington. Its mood immediately perked up, which is probably a good thing for millions of people around the world who don’t even watch football.

To make this more than just a simple exercise in hindsight, I gave the DraftBot two directives. First, I instructed it to train its processors on Adam Peters’ previous drafts with his former teams, as well as those of other successful GMs around the league. Second, I required it to approach each draft prospectively, disregarding any information about player outcomes after they were selected.

As in the original experiment, the DraftBot was not allowed to use the superior intelligence about draft prospects it has developed by mining decades of NFL data. Rather, I forced it to use only information that is readily available to the casual football fan, most notably The Athletic’s Consensus Draft Board and Lance Zierlein’s prospect profiles on NFL.com. Consequently, the results tell us what difference better decision making would have made, rather than better scouting.

The biggest difference from the original experiment is that, this time, I let it generate a timeline. The original DraftBot QB experiment approached each draft in isolation. This time, the results of each draft cascade into following seasons. This will allow us to see the cumulative effects after four years of drafting differently, and hopefully better.

The DraftBot’s Algorithm

Since the upgrade to a bio-cybernetic processor, it has become difficult to say exactly what algorithm the DraftBot uses. Fortunately it has been in a good mood lately and was willing to share the main principles it derived from training on the top personnel execs’ drafts.

Unlike Rivera, the DraftBot sees the draft as the primary vehicle to raise the team’s talent ceiling, rather than a way to raise the floor or to build a culture. It seeks the best players available at each pick who fit the team’s schemes and coaches’ preferences at different positions.

Its approach has been described by the 49ers’ director of scouting as “scouting your own roster”. This involves stacking the ranked prospects against players on the team’s roster. The top players on the board at each pick are evaluated for their potential to upgrade the position relative to the players already on the roster.

The DraftBot also recognizes that draft prospect rankings are fairly imprecise. The margin of error associated with prospect ratings makes it difficult to distinguish meaningfully between players ranked close together on the scouts’ board. After around the top 15 picks, it can often be difficult to differentiate the next 10 or more players on its board. For purposes of this experiment, it picked from the top 10 players on its board after round 1 pick 10, except a few cases where one or two players were well separated from the rest.

Players who didn’t fit with the team were excluded from the top 10, as were players who slid on draft day due to medical issues or other late breaking issues as reported in WalterFootball’s Why the Slide series.

Ties between prospects were broken based on immediate need, if the player was graded as a first year starter, as well as position value.

Position value was weighted more heavily the earlier in the draft it was picking. The DraftBot’s position value concept has two components: Impact and Replacement Cost. Position Impact is the relative contribution that play at each position has on game outcomes. Orthogonal to that is Replacement Cost, which measures how difficult it is to replace the contribution of a player at a certain position with another player available later in the draft or in free agency.

The DraftBot evaluates position value based on skillsets, rather than monolithic position titles. For example, a versatile safety with deep coverage ability is valued much more highly than one who is limited to playing in the box. Defensive linemen who are limited to run stuffing have low position value, while those who can also rush the passer have high position value.

Lastly, the DraftBot reserves early first round picks for players with high Position Impact and Replacement Cost, most notably QB and OT. It avoids selecting positions with low Replacement Cost in the first 24 picks, including interior offensive linemen, linebackers, and offensive skill positions.

Redrafting the Rivera Era

To make the exercise manageable, I limited the re-draft to the first three rounds of the draft. These are the picks that Rivera most consistently got wrong with the biggest impacts on the roster he left behind.

The DraftBot was given discretion to cancel Rivera’s trades involving draft picks as it felt appropriate. But it was not allowed to make any new trades of its own, because I couldn’t figure out how to do that without making things overly complicated.

Each of Rivera’s and the DraftBot’s draft decisions were rated at the time they were made using two metrics:

The Reach-Steal Score measures how the drafter’s selection compared to consensus opinion of media analysts. It is calculated as the difference between the pick number where the player was selected and the player’s rank on The Athletic’s Consensus Big Board, as a percentage of the pick number. Positive values mean the drafter got a steal, as it appeared on draft day.

The Luxury-Need Score is my own subjective grade on a scale from +2 to -2 which quantifies the extent to which a pick addressed a position of need (Needs Pick, positive value) or added a player at a position of strength (Luxury Pick, negative value). Like the Reach-Steal Score, these judgements are based on team needs on draft day, not after the fact. To assess team needs, I searched the internet for media analyst opinions published before draft day.

Contemporary views of team needs for each of Rivera’s drafts were sampled using the top 5 hits of a Google search for “team needs nfl draft 202X”.

2020 Draft

Consensus Big Board

Team Needs:

NFL.com: OT, CB, EDGE, WR

USA Today: OL, WR, CB (questioned need to address DE in Round)

Mock Draft Database: EDGE, OT, WR, CB, TE, QB, LB

PFF: CB, TE, WR

Round 1, Pick 2

Rivera Pick: DE Chase Young (Ohio State), Consensus Rank 1

Reach-Steal Score: +50%

Luxury-Need Score: +1.0

DraftBot Pick: QB Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama), Consensus Rank 5

Reach-Steal Score: -150%

Luxury-Need Score: -1.5

A few pundits questioned whether DE was really a top need with Montez Sweat entering his second year and Ryan Kerrigan still hanging on. However, few at the time criticized Rivera’s decision to pick the consensus best player in the draft. Picking him second overall is technically a steal and addressed a major need according to most analysts. Despite occasional grumblings about Dwayne Haskins’ lackluster rookie season, few rated QB as a top need.

The DraftBot would have been a dissenter. This draft scenario activates its core programming. It is not sold that the Redskins were set at QB, after Dwayne Haskins posted a miserable 28.0 Total QBR, completing 58.6% of passes for 1,365 yards with 7 TDs to 7 INTs and a 38.8% Success Rate. It jumps on the opportunity to pick the highest impact player on its board.

At the time, most snap draft graders would have called a QB at #2 a luxury pick, and it is likely that Rivera would have been fired for undermining the owner’s hand-picked QB.

Player Outcomes:

Chase Young never lived up to the expectations of his draft status. He was traded at the deadline in his fourth season for a late third round pick.

Tua Tagovailoa struggled with concussions in his first two seasons, then broke out in his third season, posting an elite 70.6 Total QBR (NFL rank #3) and leading the NFL in TD%, Yds/Att, and Passer Rating, while finishing 9th in AP MVP voting. In 2023, he led the league in passing yards and was voted to his first Pro Bowl.

Round 3, Pick 66

Rivera Pick: RB Antonio Gibson (Memphis), Consensus Rank 105

Reach-Steal Score: -59.1%

Luxury-Need Score: +1.0

DraftBot Pick: OT Josh Jones (Houston), Consensus Rank 29

Reach-Steal Score: +56.1%

Luxury-Need Score: +2.0

Gibson played WR at Memphis and switched to RB with the Redskins. On paper, this pick embodied Rivera’s value of position flex, promising a versatile offensive weapon to create mismatch nightmares for opposing defenses as a receiver and runner. For that reason, I count it as a need pick, providing a receiving weapon for the young QB. Rivera took Gibson well before the media analysts expected him to go.

The player with by far the highest consensus rank and position value at this pick was OT Josh Jones. In the actual draft, the Arizona Cardinals earned A+ grades from snap draft graders for selecting Jones six picks later. However, according to team sources polled by WalterFootball, Jones was overhyped by the media and was picked about where they graded him.

Needs-based drafters would have been overjoyed by the DraftBot finding an OT with a late first-round grade well into Day 2.

Player Outcomes:

Despite the flex-weapon hype, Rivera played Gibson in a traditional lead back role for his first two seasons. He peaked in 2021, recording 1,331 total yards from scrimmage but also had 6 fumbles. He seemed to lose favor with the coaching staff over ball security issues and eventually lost the starting job to 2022 draft pick Brian Robinson. He might have been better utilized in a flex-weapons role as originally advertised.

Jones peaked in his second season, when he started 12 games at right guard for the Cardinals. He never caught on as a starter in Arizona, and was traded in a player-pick swap with the Texans, netting the Cardinals a 5th round pick. He started 3 games in 2023 then was benched.

2021 Draft

Consensus Draft Board

Team Needs:

NFL.com: OL, LB, TE, DB, QB

Mock Draft Database: LB, OT, QB, WR, IOL, CB, S

The Ringer: LT (Suggested Christian Darrisaw), FS, LB

PFN: QB, S, OT, WR

PFF: WR/TE, LB, OT

Round 1, Pick 19

Rivera Pick: LB Jamin Davis (Kentucky), Consensus Rank 38

Reach-Steal Score: -100%

Luxury-Need Score: +1.0

DraftBot Pick: OT Christian Darrisaw (VA Tech), Consensus Rank 14

Reach-Steal Score: +26.3%

Luxury-Need Score: +2.0

In his first major draft head scratcher, Riverboat Ron threw position value to the wind and reached a full round to select a raw LB prospect from a military family who shot up draft boards after a spectacular Combine. Off-ball linebacker has one of the lowest relative position values on a starting roster.

The DraftBot can’t believe its luck to find a potential starting LT still on the board at pick #19. The highest rated player on its board has the second highest position value and makes up for last year’s whiff on Josh Jones.

Player Outcomes:

Jamin Davis struggled at MLB in his first two seasons, but improved with a switch to OLB, reaching the level of a quality starter by his third season.

Darrisaw was drafted 23rd overall by the Minnesota Vikings and became the full-time starter from Week 5 of his rookie season. He has consistently ranked as one of the top LTs in the NFL. In 2023, he ranked 3rd among NFL OTs in PFF grading and ranked 23rd out of 89 OTs in Pass Block Efficiency.

Round 2, Pick 51

Rivera Pick: OT Samuel Cosmi (Texas), Consensus Rank 37

Reach-Steal Score: +27.4%

Luxury-Need Score: +2.0

DraftBot Pick: OT Samuel Cosmi

The DraftBot agrees with Rivera’s choice at this pick. Cosmi is the second highest rated player on its board at #51, after WR Terrace Marshall (Consensus Rank 35). The prosect ratings are too close to split. To make the decision, the DraftBot scouts them against its own roster. Cosmi represents a significant potential upgrade over starting RT Cornelius Lucas. Marshall is not likely to unseat WR1 Terry McLaurin or FA acquisition Curtis Samuel at WR2, but would potentially add size to the WR corps as an upgrade at WR3. Cosmi has significantly higher potential impact on the roster.

Player Outcome:

Cosmi struggled at RT, then switched to RG where he has become one of the few quality starters drafted during Rivera’s tenure. The DraftBot could not have improved on this pick.

Round 3, Pick 74 (pick acquired from 49ers for Trent Williams)

Rivera Pick: CB Benjamin St-Juste (Minnesota), Consensus Rank 117

Reach-Steal Score: -58.1%

Luxury-Need Score: -0.5

DraftBot Pick: DB Ifeatu Melifonwu (Syracuse), Consensus Rank 56

Reach-Steal Score: +24.3%

Luxury-Need Score: +1.0

On paper, CB was not a need, with FA acquisition William Jackson III and Kendall Fuller as starters. Most analysts saw bigger needs at receiver (TE/WR) and safety. Nevertheless, at this point in the early starters become scarce and teams look to bolster their depth with an eye to the future. The issue many commentators had with the pick is that Rivera left a lot of higher rated players on the board, making St-Juste look like a reach.

The top 10 players on the DraftBot’s board are closely bunched within a range of 15 consensus ranks and include players at multiple positions of need, including LB, WR and S. The most NFL-ready of the bunch is Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, whom the DraftBot projects to safety on the Football Team.

Player Outcomes:

St-Juste took over starting CB2 duties when William Jackson III flamed out. In two seasons as a full-time starter he has demonstrated ability to make plays on the ball, but is leaky in coverage and overly handsy, making him the fourth most penalized CB in the league in 2023. Expect Joe Whitt to seek an upgrade this offseason.

Melifonwu started his career in Detroit as CB, and struggled with injuries early on. He switched to safety and broke out in 2023, assuming starting duties in the final five regular season games and the playoffs. PFF gave Melifonwu the 8th highest defensive grade among safeties in 2023. He ranked 10th out of 96 safeties in Stop Rate and 62nd out of 96 in Yds/Tgt allowed in coverage. He also recorded the 7th highest Pressure Rate and the highest Sack Rate among safeties on blitzes. Going into his fourth season, he would allow the Commanders to let Kamren Curl walk in free agency, possibly even upgrading the position.

Round 3, Pick 82

Rivera Pick: WR Dyami Brown (UNC), Consensus Rank 62

Reach-Steal Score: +24.4%

Luxury-Need Score: +1.0

DraftBot Pick: LB Jabril Cox (LSU), Consensus Rank 58

Reach-Steal Score: +29.3%

Luxury-Need Score: +1.5

Rivera’s pick of deep ball specialist Dyami Brown was generally regarded as good value toward the end of the third round. While Brown seemed unlikely to start early, this pick bolsters Washington’s depth at receiver and could eventually give starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick another receiving weapon.

No player on the DraftBot’s board profiles as a near-term starter. As a depth addition, LB Jabril Cox fills a void on the Football Team’s depth chart and has the clearest path to earn playing time. The DraftBot could almost as easily have gone with iOL Wyatt Davis or Quinn Meinerz, nickelback Elijah Molden, or stuck with Rivera’s pick.

Player Outcomes:

Brown has yet to carve out a significant role in the Commanders offense, due to a poor catch rate, even for a deep ball specialist. The lack of consistent QB play to stretch the field has probably not helped his case.

The DraftBot’s pick, Jabril Cox, struggled with injuries during his first two seasons with Dallas and has mainly played on special teams. The Commanders claimed him from Dallas’ practice squad in 2023. He is currently a free agent.

Intermission

That concludes the first part of the re-draft. In Part 2, the DraftBot resumes the exercise with the 2022 draft. With a promising young QB entering his third season, will it go a different direction from the old football coach? Tune in at the same time tomorrow to find out.