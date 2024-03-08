All aTwitter: 8 March 2024 - Jeremy Reaves: “I love football man...I can’t wait to be playing again soon!”

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
keep it bookmarked as these next couple weeks heat up— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 7, 2024
"Kliff Kingsbury is always gonna get his guys the ball and I'm excited about being back with him" ~ @ZERTZ_86 #PMSLive https://t.co/85c1VWYdbT pic.twitter.com/oJFDqZ9SpA— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 7, 2024
Feeling like the old me ... Thank you Lord pic.twitter.com/1aCtMIWPio— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) March 7, 2024
Yessir! Same hometown! That's a legend down here https://t.co/1E7ckobBRa— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) March 7, 2024
I love football man, like in the depths of my soul lol! I can't wait to be playing again soon!— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) March 7, 2024
Adam Peters' super power: scouting for team— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 7, 2024
More from DQ and @BC__TV ⤵️
The #Jaguars and standout G Ezra Cleveland have agreed to terms on a new 3-year deal worth $28.5M, sources say, with $14.5M guaranteed.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2024
Jacksonville traded for Cleveland last season and moved quickly to keep him off the market in a deal done by Ron Slavin of @SPORTSTARSNYC. pic.twitter.com/uS5EAkJyQV
The #Jaguars are closing in on a restructured contract for guard Brandon Scherff, source said, allowing them to keep a big part of their O-line in Jacksonville. Scherff had a cap number of $24M.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024
So both guards — Ezra Cleveland and Scherff — stick around.
More about the Los Angeles Rams re-signing guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year, $48 million deal that includes $32 million guaranteed:https://t.co/i6MXpbC0PJ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2024
What a difference a year can make in the NFL. Last year Dotson was traded along with a future 5th and 6th round pick for just a future 4th and 5th. Even took a small pay cut after the trade. Now he's tied for 6th in APY at $16M a year with the #Rams.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 7, 2024
The #Commanders would be wise to get a LTD done with Sam Cosmi like ASAP before the guard market explodes even more. Don't wait.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 8, 2024
Cosmi obviously best they have but also stayed healthy for first time last year.
How many NFL starting centers will come from the 2024 draft class?— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 7, 2024
If the over/under is 4.5, I'm taking the over. JPJ, Barton, Frazier, Van Pran, Bortolini, Nourzad, Limmer. A few more promising options on day 3.
AWESOME year to draft a center. pic.twitter.com/CGnQgzcAUJ
Safeties recently added to the free agent market:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2024
Justin Simmons
Jordan Poyer
Jamal Adams
Kevin Byard
Quandre Diggs
Rayshawn Jenkins
Eddie Jackson https://t.co/k9V30JNc2x
Great year to need a safety. Shame for the players though, so many good safeties will mean the individual contracts will likely suffer. Buyers market— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 7, 2024
Commanders free agents. Who ya re-signing?— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 7, 2024
One of the most decorated long snappers in NFL history is staying in Tennessee for a fourth year. Morgan Cox, a five-time Pro Bowler, has agreed to a fourth one-year deal with the #Titans https://t.co/NPXSUKLTPr— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) March 8, 2024
Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye?— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 8, 2024
Add another vote for Daniels to the Commanders.
I spoke with ESPN's @FieldYates today.
Field told me Daniels "was at his best in big moments against great teams."
pic.twitter.com/gcE1NRkG4y
“I’m not going to be sarcastic here… the fact that he wins…I don’t focus on that as much as others …so many reasons why that is the case particularly in college football.”@GregCosell talks about Michigan QB JJ McCarthy being a “winner”: pic.twitter.com/dsdSllAiDQ— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 7, 2024
The Chicago Bears reportedly not getting the trade market they thought for Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/JxUmWEDJ8G— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 6, 2024
Estimated Cash Spent over the past 3 #NFL Seasons (2021-23)— Spotrac (@spotrac) March 7, 2024
1. #Browns, $1.33B
2. #Bills, $1.3B
3. #Saints, $1.25B
4. #Jets, $1.23B
5. #Ravens, $1.21B
6. #Dolphins, $1.2B
7. #Buccaneers, $1.19B
8. #Jaguars, $1.18B
9. #49ers, $1.17B
10. #Seahawks, $1.15B pic.twitter.com/5d3uQ5Pm4e
A look at each club's cash spending for the 2023 season (As of 3/7/24). pic.twitter.com/kfEb2YDzFP— NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 7, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says the new arena in Alexandria is dead for another year. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/KO9rWlV72E— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 7, 2024
#News - Some insight into why the Arena deal is failing? Sources say yesterday - yesterday! - was the first time team owner Ted Leonsis ever met w/ Sen . Louise Lucas (at her Richmond hotel). The first time! Kinda late in the game to approach her, months into this battle. @wcp— Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) March 7, 2024
In the wake of last night's news that Va. lawmakers are poised to strip plans for a new Wizards and Capitals arena from the state's budget, @ChmnMendelson reiterates that D.C.'s $500 million offer toward renovating Capital One Arena remains on the table. https://t.co/HEQid4PP3w pic.twitter.com/ds7pmocte0— Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) March 7, 2024
"I'm looking for position flex, so yeah, Caleb Williams can throw, but can he block? Can he cover punts? This is what I'm looking for. If it were me, I'd sign Carson Wentz and roll the dice on a solid guard/punter who's dad was in the Coast Guard" pic.twitter.com/xYEL2icbOI— John Tayman (@BangRadioHour) March 7, 2024
Alex Ovechkin is 54 goals away. pic.twitter.com/4LFUr5dWz6— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 8, 2024
Anthony Edwards is DIFFERENT pic.twitter.com/hQWLqc46x1— Bookmakers Review (@BMRReviews) March 8, 2024
