All aTwitter: 7 March 2024 - Zach Ertz to Washington; Rivera to ESPN; blood on the floor in Buffalo

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz is signing with the #Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2024
It’s a reunion for Ertz and Kliff Kingsbury, who got him a ton of targets in Arizona, on a deal negotiated by agent and TE guru @SteveCaric of @WassermanNFL. pic.twitter.com/GYvJaTmax0
The real value for NFL teams in free agency is in the short-term, low-money, low-risk, potential-high-reward contract.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 6, 2024
The #Commanders signing Zach Ertz to a one-year deal worth up to just $5 million is exactly that kind of contract.
Zach Ertz being called a big signing in 2024 https://t.co/4v8Ki7FP65 pic.twitter.com/G8PulijqEE— A (@SFRUINEDMYLIFE) March 6, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders signed Zac Ertz. Uh . . . yay? Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/Jed1VnD6ey— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 6, 2024
Couple of texts about Zach Ertz. Nice version, “route runner that’s basically extension of run game for 7/8 yards.” Not so nice version - “No YAC Zach.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 6, 2024
The Zach Ertz play Jason mentioned in his presser @JasonKelce | @ZERTZ_86 pic.twitter.com/39J84x8dbs— All About The Birds (@AATBirds) March 5, 2024
New faces in new places pic.twitter.com/LqPz2jWQWL— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) March 6, 2024
Zach Ertz played well in his lone healthy season with Kliff Kingsbury, setting an Arizona-years Cardinals record for TE yardage. The #Commanders will greenlight a Kingsbury-Ertz reunion https://t.co/Ole5dNUjBf— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) March 6, 2024
Today in the NFL...— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 6, 2024
- #Bills cut CB Tre'Davious White, S Jordan Poyer, C Mitch Morse, WR Deonte Harty, CB Siran Neal.
- #Commanders sign TE Zach Ertz.
- #Eagles cut CB Avonte Maddox.
- #Texans re-sign K Ka'imi Fairbairn for 3-years, $15.9M.
- #Bills re-sign…
Looks like Former #Commanders Head Coach, Ron Rivera has found a new gig working with the media. Welcome to the dark side, Coach! pic.twitter.com/HHbnS8QAlH— Desmond Purnell (@DesmondPurnell) March 6, 2024
Ron Rivera weighs in on why the Commanders should target Jayden Daniels in the draft pic.twitter.com/9kw0GycUEU— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 7, 2024
Good to see Commanders owner Josh Harris taking a steady number of steps to invest in making that workplace better for players. https://t.co/8iWbTr8I8C— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 6, 2024
Well-documented that Josh Harris views sports science and analytics as "edges" for his teams.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 6, 2024
Since last June, the Commanders have hired a football data scientist (Preston Biro), a senior VP of football strategy (Eugene Shen) and now a senior director of player health and…
Correction: the 2024 salary shed at safety is $88.75M, more than twice the next position.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 6, 2024
I did not have Marcus Maye on my list, due to missing him because he's not going to be cut until the new league year--likely so they can use a June 1 designation on his contract. https://t.co/krmi7vz0M9
Very good center FA and draft class. If your team needs one, plenty of options will be available.— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 6, 2024
Same at safety in FA. Lots of good options. https://t.co/29gN5wvalc
The #Bills have agreed to terms with QB Mitch Trubisky to return to Buffalo, sources say. @ByTimGraham reported they were in talks. Now a done deal.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2024
The #Steelers cut Trubisky early to give him a shot to find his next gig before free agency begins. He’s done just that. pic.twitter.com/Zzvgt7ltmw
We’ve released Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, Deonte Harty, Siran Neal, and Nyheim Hines. https://t.co/x3uYV2otR5 | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/GMxqbz0UQo— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 6, 2024
The #Bills will designate White a post-June 1 release as part of their widespread cost-cutting efforts:https://t.co/zSBPL2C4CA— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) March 6, 2024
Time to update this tweet! The Bills are now 2nd only to the Seahawks in 2024 salary freed up from their cuts, now at $36.39M:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 6, 2024
•Tre'Davious White: $10.4M
•Mitch Morse: $8.5M
•Jordan Poyer: $5.5M
•Nyheim Hines: $5M
•Deonte Harty: $4.11M
•Siran Neal: $2.88M
Von Miller agrees to a pay cut with the #Bills. Bills should save nearly $14M in cap roomhttps://t.co/mDXgxw8XJJ— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 7, 2024
#Eagles are releasing CB Avonte Maddox, an NFL confirmed @AdamSchefter .— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 6, 2024
Not a huge surprise for a player who has been oft-injured and would have cost $9.7M against the cap. #Eagles save 2M in space with the move. Maddox leaves after six seasons in Philly (assuming he doesn’t…
Here’s my Top 6 QBs in this year’s Draft. These rankings are based on film.— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 6, 2024
Full pod coming soon pic.twitter.com/RvCdgBhBg4
We've UPDATED the rankings for our Mock Draft Simulator.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 6, 2024
Here are some notable risers and fallers. #NFLDraft | #PFNMDS24 pic.twitter.com/G46sdWbYVw
As offseason tentpole events go, the TV ratings suggest that the Scouting Combine is less circus big top and more modestly-sized wedding reception. https://t.co/vkatfhWSQS— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 6, 2024
"You think about adding star power to that backfield...that's what Saquon does." @BuckyBrooks thinks Saquon Barkley would make the perfect addition to another NFC East team pic.twitter.com/93ukVxvZMC— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 7, 2024
Is this a culture problem? Dalton Schultz compares the zoo-like atmosphere with the Cowboys to all football with the Texans pic.twitter.com/cRAdJUzsF4— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 6, 2024
Derrick Henry is looking INSANE!— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 6, 2024
Which team should sign him?pic.twitter.com/3uhu7ptsst https://t.co/mjaY9dAXZ6
The Defenders signed WR Isaiah Coulter.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) March 7, 2024
In other UFL moves, the Houston Roughnecks signed two cornerbacks D.C. football fans are familiar with: Jimmy Moreland and Corn Elder.
.@RexChapman shares advice for those struggling with substance abuse.— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 6, 2024
"You're never as bad as your worst moment if you learn from it." pic.twitter.com/BrLdIOx2js
Me and the boys coming together to get #klemmer trending #1 pic.twitter.com/pvWm7YtaWz— Evan (@EBoKnowss) March 6, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...