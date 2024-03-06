NFL Free Agency: Washington Commanders sign TE Zach Ertz to a 1-year deal

The Washington Commanders released veteran TE Logan Thomas last week, and have now signed another veteran to replace him. Zach Ertz was reportedly signed today on a 1-year deal that is worth up to $5 million. Ertz played for new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury on the Arizona Cardinals for parts of two seasons. He entered the league as a third-round pick from Stanford for the Philadelphia Eagles. Ertz was traded to the Cardinals in 2021, and then played under Kingsbury in 2022 until he tore his ACL and MCL in Week 10.
Washington is entering their first offseason with GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn. Kingsbury is in his first year as OC, and is already getting a veteran who knows how he runs an offense. Ertz has not been near the Pro Bowl level’s he was at earlier in his career, but he can be an option in the TE room for whichever young QB is under center this season.
Ertz is 33 and has played for 11 seasons. Was with Kingsbury in AZ and Pritchard in Stanford. Caught 74 passes in 2021. https://t.co/jATK0LBJir— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 6, 2024
Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz is signing with the #Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2024
It’s a reunion for Ertz and Kliff Kingsbury, who got him a ton of targets in Arizona, on a deal negotiated by agent and TE guru @SteveCaric of @WassermanNFL. pic.twitter.com/GYvJaTmax0
|Games
|Receiving
|Rushing
|Total Yds
|Year
|Age
|Tm
|Pos
|No.
|G
|GS
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|Y/R
|TD
|1D
|Succ%
|Lng
|R/G
|Y/G
|Ctch%
|Y/Tgt
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|1D
|Succ%
|Lng
|Y/A
|Y/G
|A/G
|Touch
|Y/Tch
|YScm
|RRTD
|Fmb
|AV
|Awards
|2013
|23
|PHI
|TE
|86
|16
|3
|57
|36
|469
|13.0
|4
|25
|50.9
|38
|2.3
|29.3
|63.2%
|8.2
|0
|36
|13.0
|469
|4
|0
|4
|2014
|24
|PHI
|TE
|86
|16
|5
|89
|58
|702
|12.1
|3
|42
|58.4
|35
|3.6
|43.9
|65.2%
|7.9
|0
|58
|12.1
|702
|3
|1
|5
|2015
|25
|PHI
|TE
|86
|15
|7
|112
|75
|853
|11.4
|2
|40
|51.8
|60
|5.0
|56.9
|67.0%
|7.6
|0
|75
|11.4
|853
|2
|1
|6
|2016
|26
|PHI
|TE
|86
|14
|12
|106
|78
|816
|10.5
|4
|42
|57.5
|30
|5.6
|58.3
|73.6%
|7.7
|0
|78
|10.5
|816
|4
|0
|7
|2017*
|27
|PHI
|TE
|86
|14
|13
|110
|74
|824
|11.1
|8
|46
|56.4
|53
|5.3
|58.9
|67.3%
|7.5
|0
|74
|11.1
|824
|8
|1
|8
|PB
|2018*
|28
|PHI
|TE
|86
|16
|16
|156
|116
|1163
|10.0
|8
|66
|57.1
|34
|7.3
|72.7
|74.4%
|7.5
|0
|116
|10.0
|1163
|8
|1
|9
|PB
|2019*
|29
|PHI
|TE
|86
|15
|15
|135
|88
|916
|10.4
|6
|50
|56.3
|30
|5.9
|61.1
|65.2%
|6.8
|0
|88
|10.4
|916
|6
|1
|7
|PB
|2020
|30
|PHI
|TE
|86
|11
|11
|72
|36
|335
|9.3
|1
|16
|38.9
|42
|3.3
|30.5
|50.0%
|4.7
|0
|36
|9.3
|335
|1
|0
|3
|2021
|31
|2TM
|TE
|17
|14
|112
|74
|763
|10.3
|5
|40
|50.0
|47
|4.4
|44.9
|66.1%
|6.8
|1
|4
|0
|0
|100.0
|4
|4.0
|0.2
|0.1
|75
|10.2
|767
|5
|0
|8
|ARI
|TE
|86
|11
|11
|81
|56
|574
|10.3
|3
|30
|51.9
|47
|5.1
|52.2
|69.1%
|7.1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|100.0
|4
|4.0
|0.4
|0.1
|57
|10.1
|578
|3
|0
|6
|PHI
|TE
|86
|6
|3
|31
|18
|189
|10.5
|2
|10
|45.2
|28
|3.0
|31.5
|58.1%
|6.1
|0
|18
|10.5
|189
|2
|0
|2
|2022
|32
|ARI
|TE
|86
|10
|10
|69
|47
|406
|8.6
|4
|24
|55.1
|32
|4.7
|40.6
|68.1%
|5.9
|0
|47
|8.6
|406
|4
|0
|3
|2023
|33
|ARI
|TE
|86
|7
|7
|43
|27
|187
|6.9
|1
|8
|41.9
|17
|3.9
|26.7
|62.8%
|4.3
|0
|27
|6.9
|187
|1
|0
|2
|Career
|151
|113
|1061
|709
|7434
|10.5
|46
|399
|53.4
|60
|4.7
|49.2
|66.8%
|7.0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|100.0
|4
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|710
|10.5
|7438
|46
|5
|62
|9 yrs
|PHI
|123
|85
|868
|579
|6267
|10.8
|38
|337
|54.0
|60
|4.7
|51.0
|66.7%
|7.2
|0
|579
|10.8
|6267
|38
|5
|51
|3 yrs
|ARI
|28
|28
|193
|130
|1167
|9.0
|8
|62
|50.8
|47
|4.6
|41.7
|67.4%
|6.0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|100.0
|4
|4.0
|0.1
|0.0
|131
|8.9
|1171
|8
|11
Generated 3/6/2024.
Poll
What grade do you give the Zach Ertz signing?
-
13%
A
-
42%
B
-
34%
C
-
6%
D
-
2%
Cerrato
