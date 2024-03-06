NFL Free Agency: Washington Commanders sign TE Zach Ertz to a 1-year deal

The Washington Commanders released veteran TE Logan Thomas last week, and have now signed another veteran to replace him. Zach Ertz was reportedly signed today on a 1-year deal that is worth up to $5 million. Ertz played for new Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury on the Arizona Cardinals for parts of two seasons. He entered the league as a third-round pick from Stanford for the Philadelphia Eagles. Ertz was traded to the Cardinals in 2021, and then played under Kingsbury in 2022 until he tore his ACL and MCL in Week 10.

Washington is entering their first offseason with GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn. Kingsbury is in his first year as OC, and is already getting a veteran who knows how he runs an offense. Ertz has not been near the Pro Bowl level’s he was at earlier in his career, but he can be an option in the TE room for whichever young QB is under center this season.

Ertz is 33 and has played for 11 seasons. Was with Kingsbury in AZ and Pritchard in Stanford. Caught 74 passes in 2021. https://t.co/jATK0LBJir — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 6, 2024

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz is signing with the #Commanders on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, per source.



It’s a reunion for Ertz and Kliff Kingsbury, who got him a ton of targets in Arizona, on a deal negotiated by agent and TE guru @SteveCaric of @WassermanNFL. pic.twitter.com/GYvJaTmax0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2024

Receiving & Rushing Table Games Receiving Rushing Total Yds Year Age Tm Pos No. G GS Tgt Rec Yds Y/R TD 1D Succ% Lng R/G Y/G Ctch% Y/Tgt Att Yds TD 1D Succ% Lng Y/A Y/G A/G Touch Y/Tch YScm RRTD Fmb AV Awards 2013 23 PHI TE 86 16 3 57 36 469 13.0 4 25 50.9 38 2.3 29.3 63.2% 8.2 0 36 13.0 469 4 0 4 2014 24 PHI TE 86 16 5 89 58 702 12.1 3 42 58.4 35 3.6 43.9 65.2% 7.9 0 58 12.1 702 3 1 5 2015 25 PHI TE 86 15 7 112 75 853 11.4 2 40 51.8 60 5.0 56.9 67.0% 7.6 0 75 11.4 853 2 1 6 2016 26 PHI TE 86 14 12 106 78 816 10.5 4 42 57.5 30 5.6 58.3 73.6% 7.7 0 78 10.5 816 4 0 7 2017* 27 PHI TE 86 14 13 110 74 824 11.1 8 46 56.4 53 5.3 58.9 67.3% 7.5 0 74 11.1 824 8 1 8 PB 2018* 28 PHI TE 86 16 16 156 116 1163 10.0 8 66 57.1 34 7.3 72.7 74.4% 7.5 0 116 10.0 1163 8 1 9 PB 2019* 29 PHI TE 86 15 15 135 88 916 10.4 6 50 56.3 30 5.9 61.1 65.2% 6.8 0 88 10.4 916 6 1 7 PB 2020 30 PHI TE 86 11 11 72 36 335 9.3 1 16 38.9 42 3.3 30.5 50.0% 4.7 0 36 9.3 335 1 0 3 2021 31 2TM TE 17 14 112 74 763 10.3 5 40 50.0 47 4.4 44.9 66.1% 6.8 1 4 0 0 100.0 4 4.0 0.2 0.1 75 10.2 767 5 0 8 ARI TE 86 11 11 81 56 574 10.3 3 30 51.9 47 5.1 52.2 69.1% 7.1 1 4 0 0 100.0 4 4.0 0.4 0.1 57 10.1 578 3 0 6 PHI TE 86 6 3 31 18 189 10.5 2 10 45.2 28 3.0 31.5 58.1% 6.1 0 18 10.5 189 2 0 2 2022 32 ARI TE 86 10 10 69 47 406 8.6 4 24 55.1 32 4.7 40.6 68.1% 5.9 0 47 8.6 406 4 0 3 2023 33 ARI TE 86 7 7 43 27 187 6.9 1 8 41.9 17 3.9 26.7 62.8% 4.3 0 27 6.9 187 1 0 2 Career 151 113 1061 709 7434 10.5 46 399 53.4 60 4.7 49.2 66.8% 7.0 1 4 0 0 100.0 4 4.0 0.0 0.0 710 10.5 7438 46 5 62 9 yrs PHI 123 85 868 579 6267 10.8 38 337 54.0 60 4.7 51.0 66.7% 7.2 0 579 10.8 6267 38 5 51 3 yrs ARI 28 28 193 130 1167 9.0 8 62 50.8 47 4.6 41.7 67.4% 6.0 1 4 0 0 100.0 4 4.0 0.1 0.0 131 8.9 1171 8 11 View Original Table

