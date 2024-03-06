Commanders Reacts Survey - Grading Josh Harris

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Commanders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in regular email surveys.

With this soft spot in the NFL calendar between the drama of the Combine and the excitement of free agency, it seemed like a good time to pivot away from discussion of the roster for a brief moment.

Today, I’ve decided to focus on a guy we talked about a lot back in July and August — the owner, Josh Harris. His impact was felt fairly immediately during training camp last year, in both the upgraded facilities for fans at the camp and in the general buzz of excitement that came with the new ownership group.

Harris was pretty quiet during the season, but burst out of his corner with fists a flyin’ on January 8th.

Since that time, he has fired Ron Rivera, hired Adam Peters, participated in the coaching search that resulted in the Dan Quinn hire, and has appeared in the media several times. We heard recently that he sat in on all the quarterback interviews at the Combine. He is clearly working very actively behind the scenes to put together a new stadium deal, and he has made it very clear that rebranding isn’t a priority at the moment.

It’s probably be due to the fact that the sale process and all the attention it garnered stretched from November 2022 to July 2023, but it feels like Josh Harris has been in place a lot longer than he has. In fact, the Josh Harris ownership group only took over the week before training camp started last year; he’s been owner for just over 7 months! While he did have a minority share in the ownership of the Pittsburgh Steelers for a number of years, that was really a passive investment. In terms of being the identified owner of a team with ultimate power and responsibility, Harris has just experienced his first NFL Combine, and he’s about to experience his first NFL free agency period followed by his first draft.

Maybe it’s too soon to ask anyone to grade him, but that’s never stopped us before, so today, that’s what we’re doing.

The first question is a simple overall report card; you are asked to grade Josh Harris on his overall performance in his tenure of less than 8 months.

The second question invites you to highlight what aspect of his ownership you would highlight as the most positive. I have provided only five general areas for you to choose from. I realize that this is not ideal, and that a more open-ended format would be more suited to this kind of question, but that’s not how our Reacts surveys work. The good news is that the comments section is wide open for every member. Feel free to use it to tell me how idiotic my 5 choices are, and to elaborate on what you think about our new(ish) owner.

The third question, of course, invites you to focus on which aspect of the Harris ownership you would highlight as the most negative. The choices are the same as those in the 2nd question, and the same caveats apply.

Of course, we invite you to answer the survey questions below, but also feel free to expand on your answers and provide nuance in the comments section. I rely on those comments when discussing the results of the survey when they are posted in a separate article the next few days.

