Post-Combine Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Mock Draft

It may seem superfluous to bring you another mock draft, but providing you with so many at this time should help with the familiarization of prospects who can make an impact with the Washington Commanders. If you check out the number of players that the team has met with thus far in this draft cycle, you can almost visualize the draft board taking shape at Commanders Park.

Today’s mock will feature trades, but there will be a few surprises as well and possibly a head-scratcher or two. Washington’s new front office and regime has changed the landscape considerably for Commanders fans and analysts. This mock will take these changes into consideration. Let’s jump right into the mock room!

The Early Rounds

Round One, Pick #2

Drake Maye, North Carolina

Quarterback | 6’ 4 3/8”, 223 lbs

Incredible arm talent – very strong

Superior throwing mechanics

Superb scrambling ability

Great mobility

Solid accuracy

Some throws negatively defy logic

Going through progressions still needs some work

Drake Maye is widely considered to be one of the three best quarterbacks in this year’s draft. Can he be the answer to Washington’s quarterback woes of the last several decades?

Passer rating heatmaps from Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels by field location (college totals). pic.twitter.com/rIw9tJkatZ — Football Insights (@fball_insights) March 3, 2024

Drake Maye on what stood out from his interview with the Commanders.



He shouted out Coach Dan Quinn and QBs coach Tavita Pritchard, who recruited him in HS at Stanford. pic.twitter.com/B3r7yfYxgO — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 1, 2024

***Trade***

The Washington Commanders trade with the Miami Dolphins and move back into the first round. Washington trades their 2024 second round pick (no.36) and a 2025 first rounder for Miami’s first round pick (No. 21)

Round One, Pick #21

Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Offensive Tackle | 6’ 7 3/4”, 322 lbs

The Commanders released starting left tackle Charles Leno late last week and right tackle Andrew Wiley struggled at times last season. It makes perfect sense to take a tackle at this juncture and fortunately, for the Burgundy and Gold, this is a great year for the tackle class.

Is trading up for Guyton worth it? Absolutely. He can play left or right tackle, but his best fit in the NFL is on the left side. He switched a few years ago from the defensive line to the offensive line. Guyton is still learning the position, but his potential is unlimited. His overwhelming physical presence was evident in 2023 as he dominated opponents consistently.

Tyler Guyton

6076

322

10 1/4 hand

34 1/8 arm

82 1/4 wing — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 3, 2024

Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton said he's willing to play LT or RT. His athleticism is something he said he was born with. Guyton started football late after playing basketball which helped him with his footwork. pic.twitter.com/BanwDbBD5u — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 2, 2024

Round Two, Pick #40

Darius Robinson, Missouri

Defensive End/Edge | 6’ 5 1/8”, 285 lbs

For several years, Darius Robinson was an interior defender and he was moved to the edge due to team needs where he became a dominating force for the Tigers. Some teams will see Robinson as being too small to be a tackle and other teams will look at his size as being a hindrance as an edge rusher at the next level.

Robinson will flourish at edge in the NFL. He will be a solid run stuffer. Tight ends will fear his presence. He will also give left tackles nightmares for the next decade.

Darius Robinson is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.64 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 60 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/FPdCkBDR7I pic.twitter.com/XUNMkmT0Sy — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

Missouri EDGE Darius Robinson has a formal meeting scheduled with the Commanders on Thursday. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 28, 2024

Round Three, Pick #67

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Tight End | 6’ 4”, 250 lbs

Ben Sinnott is arguably the second-best tight end in the draft according to some analysts, including yours truly. He will not overwhelm you with his blocking skills, but Sinnott is a very versatile weapon on offense.

Sinnott will line up inline, on the perimeter/slot, and even in the backfield. The former walk-on is not a special teams player and that does hurt his draft stock a bit, but you are drafting a tight end that will bring a sneaky quickness to the offense and very good athleticism.

Top #NFLCombine Performers



Leading the TE group, @KStateFB Ben Sinnott @ben_sinnott SHOWED OUT yesterday, was a top performer in multiple categories. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/W1Hqf8sAtJ — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) March 3, 2024

Round Three, Pick #101 (Compensatory)

Khyree Jackson, Oregon

Cornerback | 6’ 4”, 194 lbs

Cornerback is a definite need for Washington this offseason and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the team sign a solid player at the position when free agency begins. Khyree Jackson is an intriguing prospect and he brings an intimidating size along with a swagger to the NFL.

The former Oregon standout spent two years with Alabama and had a successful run before transferring for his final season in the Pacific Northwest. He can be over-aggressive at times, but his motor never stops. Jackson could be a starter in his first season, but will need some time to adjust to the next level.

Khyree Jackson

College: Oregon



Height: 6’4”

Weight: 194 pounds

Arm Length: 32 3/4"

Hand Size: 9 1/4"

Scouting Report: https://t.co/YSypNZyMEU — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 1, 2024

The Middle Rounds

***Trade***

(Earlier in the offseason) Washington trades cornerback Benjamin St-Juste to the Denver Broncos for their fifth-round pick (#145).

Round Four, Pick #103

Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Offensive Guard | 6’ 3”, 314 lbs

The Commanders continue to rebuild their offensive line and add Christian Mahogany early on day three of the draft. The offensive tackles have received most of the attention during this draft cycle and rightfully so, but there are a number of talented guards as well.

Mahogany is solid in the rushing offense, but he really excels in pass pro. While he is not a dominant force in the run game, he can pull well and create lanes on occasion. Mahogany has a deceptive quickness if he is able to get to the second level vs. linebackers and defensive backs.

Boston College OL Christian Mahogany last season:



422 Pass Block Snaps

Zero Sacks Allowed

Zero QB Hits Allowed@BCFootball pic.twitter.com/eFjU3CyWSO — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 29, 2024

Round Five, Pick #139

Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

Linebacker | 6’ 2”, 234 lbs

Don’t be surprised if Washington signs an impact middle linebacker in free agency, but the team still decides to add one in the fifth round.

Marist Liufau will need to make his impact early on with the special teams unit, but he could become a solid depth option and be in the linebacker rotation by his second season. His specialties are versatility, blitzing, and coverage within the perimeter.

Notre Dame LB Marist Liufau on his versatility to play both ILB/OLB in the NFL. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/Ph7O6dTZ51 — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) February 28, 2024

Round Five, Pick #145

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

Wide Receiver | 6’ 1 1/8”, 195 lbs

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint may not be rated among the better receivers in the draft, but he is very dependable and rarely makes mistakes. His large hands enable him to snag most passes thrown his way and he is a good route runner.

Look for Rosemy-Jacksaint to become the reliable fourth receiver that Washington has been seeking for many years. His bread and butter at the next level will be as a possession receiver who can line up on the boundary or at slot.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) coming into your picture from the right after the snap, and softly & securely plucking the ball from the air



105 career targets, 2 drops (0 since 2021)



pic.twitter.com/XhnbtxoiOK — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) February 26, 2024

The Late Rounds

Round Six, Pick #182

Roger Rosengarten, Washington

Offensive Tackle | 6’ 5”, 308 lbs

This is the year if you need to draft offensive tackles and the Commanders could be in the market for two such players. Right tackle Roger Rosengarten protected left-handed thrower Michael Penix’s blind side in 2023.

Rosengarten has an uncanny ability to sell defensive ends on a vertical set and then quickly execute a jump set effectively. Don’t be surprised if he is a starter on opening day.

Washington's Roger Rosengarten had the fastest 40 among all offensive linemen at the combine. Here's a better stat: He didn't allow a single sack in an offense that had 117 attempts of 20 or more air yards. And as a right tackle, he was protecting Michael Penix's blind side. pic.twitter.com/3NNEKbOqz0 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 4, 2024

Round Seven, Pick #221

Trey Taylor, Air Force

Free Safety | 6’ 1/2”, 213 lbs

It’s not too often that we hear of football players from the service academies being legitimate NFL prospects. Air Force free safety Trey Taylor is not just a token prospect, but he does have a realistic shot of being on a roster this fall.

Washington needs free safety depth and a dependable option in the rotation and a player that can step up when injuries sideline a starter. Taylor is that player. Solid in man, press man, and zone coverage. Also solid in the box when needed. He proved to NFL scouts and general managers at the East-West Shrine Bowl that he can excel with the best of the best.

There is your latest seven-round mock draft. We’re just a few weeks away from the actual draft. The free agency frenzy arrives on our front doorsteps next week. Let the “recalibration” commence! See you as we go along.